Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.036

£0.873

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.024

£0.860

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.030022

£0.868948

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,773,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4183

1.032

XDUB

 08:28:22

00060672373TRLO0

346

1.032

XDUB

 08:28:22

00060672372TRLO0

3879

1.030

XDUB

 08:39:50

00060673067TRLO0

1484

1.028

XDUB

 10:43:04

00060677525TRLO0

722

1.028

XDUB

 10:43:04

00060677524TRLO0

1048

1.028

XDUB

 11:20:26

00060678510TRLO0

2125

1.028

XDUB

 11:20:26

00060678509TRLO0

3307

1.028

XDUB

 11:20:26

00060678508TRLO0

4513

1.026

XDUB

 12:06:51

00060679596TRLO0

298

1.024

XDUB

 12:07:45

00060679610TRLO0

1093

1.024

XDUB

 12:19:26

00060679939TRLO0

2490

1.024

XDUB

 12:19:26

00060679940TRLO0

5832

1.026

XDUB

 13:57:29

00060683382TRLO0

3884

1.036

XDUB

 15:03:13

00060686159TRLO0

4326

1.034

XDUB

 15:06:18

00060686302TRLO0

1136

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:02

00060686798TRLO0

403

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:02

00060686800TRLO0

2666

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:02

00060686799TRLO0

735

1.034

XDUB

 15:41:35

00060689560TRLO0

3576

1.034

XDUB

 15:41:35

00060689559TRLO0

578

1.034

XDUB

 16:07:01

00060691264TRLO0

1376

1.034

XDUB

 16:07:01

00060691263TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

302

86.80

XLON

 08:39:48

00060673057TRLO0

1968

86.80

XLON

 08:39:48

00060673058TRLO0

728

86.80

XLON

 08:39:48

00060673059TRLO0

3870

86.40

XLON

 12:07:45

00060679608TRLO0

86

86.40

XLON

 12:07:45

00060679609TRLO0

1000

86.00

XLON

 12:44:06

00060680534TRLO0

2768

86.60

XLON

 14:46:47

00060685473TRLO0

2845

87.20

XLON

 14:58:49

00060686000TRLO0

3000

87.20

XLON

 15:03:17

00060686160TRLO0

112

87.20

XLON

 15:03:17

00060686161TRLO0

1000

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689553TRLO0

810

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689554TRLO0

1242

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689555TRLO0

1962

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689556TRLO0

535

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689557TRLO0

640

87.10

XLON

 15:41:35

00060689558TRLO0

2132

87.30

XLON

 16:05:04

00060691128TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 183641
EQS News ID: 1427665

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427665&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten