Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.036 £0.873 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.024 £0.860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.030022 £0.868948

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,773,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4183 1.032 XDUB 08:28:22 00060672373TRLO0 346 1.032 XDUB 08:28:22 00060672372TRLO0 3879 1.030 XDUB 08:39:50 00060673067TRLO0 1484 1.028 XDUB 10:43:04 00060677525TRLO0 722 1.028 XDUB 10:43:04 00060677524TRLO0 1048 1.028 XDUB 11:20:26 00060678510TRLO0 2125 1.028 XDUB 11:20:26 00060678509TRLO0 3307 1.028 XDUB 11:20:26 00060678508TRLO0 4513 1.026 XDUB 12:06:51 00060679596TRLO0 298 1.024 XDUB 12:07:45 00060679610TRLO0 1093 1.024 XDUB 12:19:26 00060679939TRLO0 2490 1.024 XDUB 12:19:26 00060679940TRLO0 5832 1.026 XDUB 13:57:29 00060683382TRLO0 3884 1.036 XDUB 15:03:13 00060686159TRLO0 4326 1.034 XDUB 15:06:18 00060686302TRLO0 1136 1.032 XDUB 15:19:02 00060686798TRLO0 403 1.032 XDUB 15:19:02 00060686800TRLO0 2666 1.032 XDUB 15:19:02 00060686799TRLO0 735 1.034 XDUB 15:41:35 00060689560TRLO0 3576 1.034 XDUB 15:41:35 00060689559TRLO0 578 1.034 XDUB 16:07:01 00060691264TRLO0 1376 1.034 XDUB 16:07:01 00060691263TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

