26.08.2022 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.038

£0.875

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.026

£0.868

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.034515

£0.871802

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,698,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1034

1.038

XDUB

 08:32:30

00060694873TRLO0

1193

1.038

XDUB

 08:35:12

00060694943TRLO0

2260

1.038

XDUB

 08:35:12

00060694942TRLO0

500

1.036

XDUB

 08:35:12

00060694947TRLO0

175

1.036

XDUB

 08:35:12

00060694946TRLO0

188

1.036

XDUB

 08:35:12

00060694948TRLO0

2177

1.038

XDUB

 08:42:51

00060695105TRLO0

1559

1.038

XDUB

 08:42:51

00060695104TRLO0

1016

1.038

XDUB

 08:42:51

00060695106TRLO0

4683

1.036

XDUB

 10:27:23

00060696999TRLO0

4

1.036

XDUB

 10:27:23

00060697002TRLO0

4496

1.038

XDUB

 11:40:56

00060698703TRLO0

4609

1.038

XDUB

 11:52:55

00060698959TRLO0

4748

1.036

XDUB

 13:09:31

00060701354TRLO0

4185

1.028

XDUB

 14:09:09

00060703277TRLO0

5009

1.026

XDUB

 14:33:44

00060704170TRLO0

583

1.036

XDUB

 15:24:42

00060707001TRLO0

558

1.036

XDUB

 15:24:42

00060707000TRLO0

4787

1.034

XDUB

 15:33:52

00060707468TRLO0

1814

1.032

XDUB

 15:56:35

00060708526TRLO0

534

1.032

XDUB

 16:00:11

00060708736TRLO0

301

1.032

XDUB

 16:06:51

00060708964TRLO0

3587

1.034

XLON

 16:30:29

00060710684TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2475

87.40

XLON

 08:35:12

00060694945TRLO0

312

87.40

XLON

 08:35:12

00060694944TRLO0

369

87.40

XLON

 10:27:23

00060697000TRLO0

2969

87.40

XLON

 10:27:23

00060697001TRLO0

2820

87.50

XLON

 12:10:08

00060699922TRLO0

1155

87.20

XLON

 13:39:57

00060702257TRLO0

1880

87.20

XLON

 13:39:57

00060702258TRLO0

2820

86.80

XLON

 14:43:26

00060704845TRLO0

3286

87.30

XLON

 15:33:42

00060707462TRLO0

3330

87.10

XLON

 15:38:26

00060707656TRLO0

3584

86.80

XLON

 16:30:14

00060710683TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 183935
EQS News ID: 1428611

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

