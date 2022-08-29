Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.046

£0.883

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.026

£0.870

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.040123

£0.879680

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,623,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1022

1.034

XDUB

 08:19:13

00060712685TRLO0

2500

1.036

XDUB

 09:02:40

00060714112TRLO0

2333

1.044

XDUB

 10:12:27

00060715978TRLO0

362

1.044

XDUB

 10:45:13

00060717395TRLO0

401

1.044

XDUB

 11:07:45

00060717979TRLO0

1890

1.044

XDUB

 11:07:45

00060717980TRLO0

556

1.044

XDUB

 11:07:45

00060717981TRLO0

482

1.044

XDUB

 11:43:41

00060718932TRLO0

239

1.042

XDUB

 12:23:38

00060720208TRLO0

6223

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:22

00060720879TRLO0

2500

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720881TRLO0

2262

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720882TRLO0

469

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720883TRLO0

1900

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720884TRLO0

901

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720885TRLO0

1900

1.042

XDUB

 12:50:26

00060720886TRLO0

4501

1.042

XDUB

 14:14:42

00060723265TRLO0

1274

1.042

XDUB

 14:22:39

00060723514TRLO0

1236

1.042

XDUB

 14:22:40

00060723515TRLO0

596

1.046

XDUB

 14:34:23

00060724002TRLO0

3932

1.046

XDUB

 14:34:23

00060724003TRLO0

3419

1.040

XDUB

 14:57:19

00060725387TRLO0

1050

1.040

XDUB

 14:57:19

00060725388TRLO0

870

1.034

XDUB

 15:23:02

00060727034TRLO0

1740

1.034

XDUB

 15:23:21

00060727039TRLO0

1315

1.034

XDUB

 15:23:21

00060727040TRLO0

1

1.034

XDUB

 15:23:21

00060727041TRLO0

356

1.034

XDUB

 15:24:40

00060727112TRLO0

820

1.026

XDUB

 16:00:54

00060730029TRLO0

1415

1.026

XDUB

 16:00:54

00060730030TRLO0

198

1.026

XDUB

 16:14:24

00060731719TRLO0

1337

1.028

XDUB

 16:16:24

00060731909TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2973

88.10

XLON

 12:51:12

00060720910TRLO0

1732

88.30

XLON

 13:02:12

00060721213TRLO0

1793

88.30

XLON

 13:02:12

00060721212TRLO0

3393

88.10

XLON

 13:42:03

00060722443TRLO0

155

88.20

XLON

 14:23:28

00060723522TRLO0

168

88.20

XLON

 14:23:28

00060723521TRLO0

2830

88.20

XLON

 14:48:49

00060724969TRLO0

57

88.20

XLON

 14:48:49

00060724970TRLO0

3252

88.20

XLON

 14:48:49

00060724971TRLO0

3195

88.10

XLON

 14:57:19

00060725386TRLO0

2902

87.40

XLON

 15:28:04

00060727466TRLO0

460

87.40

XLON

 15:28:04

00060727465TRLO0

2000

87.00

XLON

 16:03:09

00060730326TRLO0

90

87.00

XLON

 16:20:11

00060732426TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 184253
EQS News ID: 1429563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429563&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten