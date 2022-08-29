Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.046 £0.883 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.026 £0.870 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.040123 £0.879680

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,623,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1022 1.034 XDUB 08:19:13 00060712685TRLO0 2500 1.036 XDUB 09:02:40 00060714112TRLO0 2333 1.044 XDUB 10:12:27 00060715978TRLO0 362 1.044 XDUB 10:45:13 00060717395TRLO0 401 1.044 XDUB 11:07:45 00060717979TRLO0 1890 1.044 XDUB 11:07:45 00060717980TRLO0 556 1.044 XDUB 11:07:45 00060717981TRLO0 482 1.044 XDUB 11:43:41 00060718932TRLO0 239 1.042 XDUB 12:23:38 00060720208TRLO0 6223 1.042 XDUB 12:50:22 00060720879TRLO0 2500 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720881TRLO0 2262 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720882TRLO0 469 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720883TRLO0 1900 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720884TRLO0 901 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720885TRLO0 1900 1.042 XDUB 12:50:26 00060720886TRLO0 4501 1.042 XDUB 14:14:42 00060723265TRLO0 1274 1.042 XDUB 14:22:39 00060723514TRLO0 1236 1.042 XDUB 14:22:40 00060723515TRLO0 596 1.046 XDUB 14:34:23 00060724002TRLO0 3932 1.046 XDUB 14:34:23 00060724003TRLO0 3419 1.040 XDUB 14:57:19 00060725387TRLO0 1050 1.040 XDUB 14:57:19 00060725388TRLO0 870 1.034 XDUB 15:23:02 00060727034TRLO0 1740 1.034 XDUB 15:23:21 00060727039TRLO0 1315 1.034 XDUB 15:23:21 00060727040TRLO0 1 1.034 XDUB 15:23:21 00060727041TRLO0 356 1.034 XDUB 15:24:40 00060727112TRLO0 820 1.026 XDUB 16:00:54 00060730029TRLO0 1415 1.026 XDUB 16:00:54 00060730030TRLO0 198 1.026 XDUB 16:14:24 00060731719TRLO0 1337 1.028 XDUB 16:16:24 00060731909TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

