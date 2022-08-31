Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 08:00:28

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

31 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.040

£0.880

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.004

£0.858

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.024563

£0.869632

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,548,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4736

1.040

XDUB

 08:57:06

00060738225TRLO0

1656

1.034

XDUB

 09:27:08

00060739594TRLO0

2744

1.034

XDUB

 09:27:08

00060739595TRLO0

46

1.032

XDUB

 09:28:10

00060739627TRLO0

79

1.032

XDUB

 09:58:09

00060740792TRLO0

66

1.032

XDUB

 10:01:09

00060740879TRLO0

7325

1.034

XDUB

 11:04:52

00060742780TRLO0

862

1.030

XDUB

 12:54:37

00060746322TRLO0

300

1.030

XDUB

 13:05:59

00060746728TRLO0

3350

1.030

XDUB

 13:05:59

00060746729TRLO0

2500

1.030

XDUB

 13:05:59

00060746730TRLO0

3887

1.028

XDUB

 13:27:34

00060747342TRLO0

114

1.020

XDUB

 14:53:39

00060750964TRLO0

1961

1.020

XDUB

 14:54:40

00060751011TRLO0

1930

1.020

XDUB

 14:54:40

00060751012TRLO0

346

1.020

XDUB

 14:54:40

00060751013TRLO0

1871

1.020

XDUB

 14:54:40

00060751014TRLO0

1893

1.020

XDUB

 14:54:40

00060751015TRLO0

3806

1.016

XDUB

 14:55:35

00060751096TRLO0

684

1.016

XDUB

 14:56:19

00060751157TRLO0

669

1.004

XDUB

 15:32:28

00060754001TRLO0

152

1.004

XDUB

 15:32:29

00060754003TRLO0

693

1.004

XDUB

 15:32:33

00060754017TRLO0

1414

1.004

XDUB

 15:33:06

00060754075TRLO0

1226

1.004

XDUB

 15:33:06

00060754076TRLO0

1071

1.008

XDUB

 16:17:58

00060757275TRLO0

719

1.012

XDUB

 16:24:55

00060757746TRLO0

1671

1.012

XDUB

 16:24:55

00060757747TRLO0

505

1.012

XDUB

 16:24:55

00060757748TRLO0

1000

1.012

XDUB

 16:24:55

00060757749TRLO0

495

1.012

XDUB

 16:24:55

00060757750TRLO0

229

1.012

XLON

 16:26:10

00060757863TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3073

88.00

XLON

 13:28:14

00060747362TRLO0

765

87.50

XLON

 13:30:14

00060747463TRLO0

9

87.40

XLON

 13:30:15

00060747464TRLO0

926

87.40

XLON

 13:34:44

00060747627TRLO0

1412

87.40

XLON

 13:34:44

00060747626TRLO0

926

87.40

XLON

 13:34:44

00060747625TRLO0

872

87.10

XLON

 14:54:40

00060751016TRLO0

1000

87.10

XLON

 14:54:40

00060751017TRLO0

103

87.10

XLON

 14:55:02

00060751041TRLO0

1125

87.10

XLON

 14:55:02

00060751040TRLO0

3470

87.10

XLON

 14:56:00

00060751123TRLO0

588

86.50

XLON

 15:06:15

00060752144TRLO0

2895

86.50

XLON

 15:06:15

00060752143TRLO0

3032

85.80

XLON

 15:47:07

00060755277TRLO0

2874

86.80

XLON

 16:24:55

00060757751TRLO0

1930

86.80

XLON

 16:26:18

00060757869TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 184865
EQS News ID: 1431689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten