Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 September 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.012

£0.870

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.998

£0.861

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.005465

£0.865005

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,473,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

967

1.008

XDUB

 08:08:16

00060759458TRLO0

1021

1.006

XDUB

 08:33:26

00060760344TRLO0

757

1.006

XDUB

 08:33:26

00060760345TRLO0

1065

1.006

XDUB

 08:33:26

00060760346TRLO0

1090

1.006

XDUB

 08:33:26

00060760347TRLO0

41

0.998

XDUB

 10:06:00

00060763592TRLO0

1070

0.998

XDUB

 10:06:01

00060763596TRLO0

28

0.998

XDUB

 10:06:41

00060763610TRLO0

4548

1.004

XDUB

 10:49:03

00060765923TRLO0

755

1.002

XDUB

 12:04:57

00060768427TRLO0

623

1.002

XDUB

 12:08:46

00060768584TRLO0

1295

1.002

XDUB

 12:19:42

00060769040TRLO0

2000

1.002

XDUB

 12:19:42

00060769041TRLO0

1000

1.002

XDUB

 12:19:42

00060769042TRLO0

1012

1.002

XDUB

 12:57:22

00060770075TRLO0

123

1.012

XDUB

 14:03:50

00060773177TRLO0

1063

1.012

XDUB

 14:03:50

00060773178TRLO0

1488

1.012

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773242TRLO0

2978

1.012

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773243TRLO0

1224

1.010

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773244TRLO0

1733

1.010

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773245TRLO0

509

1.010

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773246TRLO0

1000

1.010

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773247TRLO0

1000

1.010

XDUB

 14:06:37

00060773248TRLO0

58

1.010

XDUB

 14:21:11

00060773806TRLO0

801

1.010

XDUB

 14:21:11

00060773807TRLO0

4133

1.010

XDUB

 14:21:11

00060773808TRLO0

2500

1.006

XDUB

 14:55:04

00060776529TRLO0

1041

1.006

XDUB

 14:55:04

00060776530TRLO0

2383

1.004

XDUB

 15:00:29

00060777095TRLO0

1819

1.004

XDUB

 15:00:29

00060777096TRLO0

547

1.004

XDUB

 15:00:29

00060777097TRLO0

187

1.000

XDUB

 15:32:36

00060779859TRLO0

1087

1.000

XDUB

 15:50:03

00060781298TRLO0

674

1.000

XDUB

 15:52:51

00060781564TRLO0

1053

1.000

XDUB

 15:56:15

00060781819TRLO0

1517

1.000

XDUB

 16:00:00

00060782208TRLO0

3810

1.000

XDUB

 16:00:08

00060782244TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

733

86.60

XLON

 08:08:21

00060759462TRLO0

1400

86.90

XLON

 14:12:05

00060773441TRLO0

495

86.90

XLON

 14:12:09

00060773443TRLO0

3051

87.00

XLON

 14:20:25

00060773772TRLO0

561

86.90

XLON

 14:21:11

00060773810TRLO0

2656

86.90

XLON

 14:21:11

00060773809TRLO0

2300

86.40

XLON

 14:55:04

00060776528TRLO0

731

86.40

XLON

 15:00:29

00060777094TRLO0

875

86.40

XLON

 15:00:29

00060777093TRLO0

500

86.40

XLON

 15:00:29

00060777092TRLO0

1270

86.40

XLON

 15:00:29

00060777091TRLO0

826

86.40

XLON

 15:00:29

00060777090TRLO0

525

86.10

XLON

 15:30:09

00060779688TRLO0

31

86.10

XLON

 15:30:09

00060779687TRLO0

446

86.10

XLON

 16:04:08

00060782626TRLO0

2412

86.20

XLON

 16:11:24

00060783333TRLO0

350

86.20

XLON

 16:11:24

00060783334TRLO0

283

86.20

XLON

 16:11:24

00060783338TRLO0

492

86.20

XLON

 16:11:24

00060783337TRLO0

1000

86.20

XLON

 16:11:24

00060783336TRLO0

4063

86.20

XLON

 16:12:32

00060783411TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 185165
EQS News ID: 1432815

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432815&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten