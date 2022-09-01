Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.012 £0.870 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.998 £0.861 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.005465 £0.865005

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,473,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 967 1.008 XDUB 08:08:16 00060759458TRLO0 1021 1.006 XDUB 08:33:26 00060760344TRLO0 757 1.006 XDUB 08:33:26 00060760345TRLO0 1065 1.006 XDUB 08:33:26 00060760346TRLO0 1090 1.006 XDUB 08:33:26 00060760347TRLO0 41 0.998 XDUB 10:06:00 00060763592TRLO0 1070 0.998 XDUB 10:06:01 00060763596TRLO0 28 0.998 XDUB 10:06:41 00060763610TRLO0 4548 1.004 XDUB 10:49:03 00060765923TRLO0 755 1.002 XDUB 12:04:57 00060768427TRLO0 623 1.002 XDUB 12:08:46 00060768584TRLO0 1295 1.002 XDUB 12:19:42 00060769040TRLO0 2000 1.002 XDUB 12:19:42 00060769041TRLO0 1000 1.002 XDUB 12:19:42 00060769042TRLO0 1012 1.002 XDUB 12:57:22 00060770075TRLO0 123 1.012 XDUB 14:03:50 00060773177TRLO0 1063 1.012 XDUB 14:03:50 00060773178TRLO0 1488 1.012 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773242TRLO0 2978 1.012 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773243TRLO0 1224 1.010 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773244TRLO0 1733 1.010 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773245TRLO0 509 1.010 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773246TRLO0 1000 1.010 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773247TRLO0 1000 1.010 XDUB 14:06:37 00060773248TRLO0 58 1.010 XDUB 14:21:11 00060773806TRLO0 801 1.010 XDUB 14:21:11 00060773807TRLO0 4133 1.010 XDUB 14:21:11 00060773808TRLO0 2500 1.006 XDUB 14:55:04 00060776529TRLO0 1041 1.006 XDUB 14:55:04 00060776530TRLO0 2383 1.004 XDUB 15:00:29 00060777095TRLO0 1819 1.004 XDUB 15:00:29 00060777096TRLO0 547 1.004 XDUB 15:00:29 00060777097TRLO0 187 1.000 XDUB 15:32:36 00060779859TRLO0 1087 1.000 XDUB 15:50:03 00060781298TRLO0 674 1.000 XDUB 15:52:51 00060781564TRLO0 1053 1.000 XDUB 15:56:15 00060781819TRLO0 1517 1.000 XDUB 16:00:00 00060782208TRLO0 3810 1.000 XDUB 16:00:08 00060782244TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

