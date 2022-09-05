Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.09.2022 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
05-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 September 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 September 2022 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.002

£0.866

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.973

£0.841

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.988341

£0.854181

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,313,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2652

0.976

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808370TRLO0

653

0.976

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808372TRLO0

1000

0.976

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808371TRLO0

1000

0.975

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808373TRLO0

1000

0.975

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808374TRLO0

1000

0.975

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808375TRLO0

66

0.975

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808376TRLO0

1000

0.973

XDUB

 08:30:11

00060808378TRLO0

2500

0.977

XDUB

 08:45:12

00060809729TRLO0

3947

0.975

XDUB

 08:50:22

00060809958TRLO0

2500

0.976

XDUB

 08:50:22

00060809959TRLO0

822

0.986

XDUB

 11:13:02

00060816339TRLO0

1000

0.986

XDUB

 11:13:02

00060816340TRLO0

1000

0.986

XDUB

 11:13:02

00060816341TRLO0

1466

0.986

XDUB

 11:19:57

00060816588TRLO0

1034

0.986

XDUB

 11:19:57

00060816587TRLO0

122

0.986

XDUB

 11:19:57

00060816591TRLO0

1503

0.986

XDUB

 11:19:57

00060816590TRLO0

1000

0.986

XDUB

 11:19:57

00060816589TRLO0

794

0.989

XDUB

 12:11:54

00060818512TRLO0

1369

0.989

XDUB

 12:11:54

00060818511TRLO0

1778

0.989

XDUB

 12:11:54

00060818510TRLO0

1244

0.994

XDUB

 13:39:20

00060823126TRLO0

2108

0.994

XDUB

 13:39:20

00060823125TRLO0

701

0.993

XDUB

 13:47:39

00060823565TRLO0

1500

0.993

XDUB

 13:47:39

00060823564TRLO0

2500

0.993

XDUB

 13:47:39

00060823563TRLO0

107

0.993

XDUB

 14:24:35

00060824877TRLO0

3732

0.993

XDUB

 14:24:36

00060824880TRLO0

2500

0.991

XDUB

 14:24:36

00060824881TRLO0

585

0.991

XDUB

 14:24:36

00060824884TRLO0

514

0.991

XDUB

 14:24:36

00060824883TRLO0

1000

0.991

XDUB

 14:24:36

00060824882TRLO0

988

0.993

XDUB

 14:58:16

00060826578TRLO0

89

0.999

XDUB

 15:29:07

00060827931TRLO0

391

1.002

XDUB

 15:48:28

00060829389TRLO0

3416

1.002

XDUB

 15:51:01

00060829545TRLO0

567

1.002

XDUB

 15:51:01

00060829544TRLO0

3954

1.002

XDUB

 15:51:01

00060829543TRLO0

1852

0.998

XDUB

 16:04:58

00060830588TRLO0

1853

0.998

XDUB

 16:04:58

00060830587TRLO0

1000

0.998

XDUB

 16:04:58

00060830589TRLO0

193

0.996

XDUB

 16:05:17

00060830619TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3531

84.10

XLON

 08:30:11

00060808369TRLO0

3132

84.10

XLON

 08:30:11

00060808377TRLO0

585

85.10

XLON

 11:19:57

00060816592TRLO0

2624

85.10

XLON

 11:19:57

00060816593TRLO0

1700

85.50

XLON

 12:09:25

00060818388TRLO0

1417

85.50

XLON

 12:09:25

00060818389TRLO0

3117

86.00

XLON

 14:24:35

00060824876TRLO0

1136

85.80

XLON

 14:24:36

00060824878TRLO0

2208

85.80

XLON

 14:24:36

00060824879TRLO0

3309

86.60

XLON

 15:51:01

00060829542TRLO0

1207

86.60

XLON

 15:59:24

00060829935TRLO0

624

86.50

XLON

 16:01:59

00060830320TRLO0

410

86.50

XLON

 16:01:59

00060830321TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 185758
EQS News ID: 1434793

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

