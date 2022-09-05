Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

5 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 September 2022 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.002 £0.866 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.973 £0.841 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.988341 £0.854181

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,313,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2652 0.976 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808370TRLO0 653 0.976 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808372TRLO0 1000 0.976 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808371TRLO0 1000 0.975 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808373TRLO0 1000 0.975 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808374TRLO0 1000 0.975 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808375TRLO0 66 0.975 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808376TRLO0 1000 0.973 XDUB 08:30:11 00060808378TRLO0 2500 0.977 XDUB 08:45:12 00060809729TRLO0 3947 0.975 XDUB 08:50:22 00060809958TRLO0 2500 0.976 XDUB 08:50:22 00060809959TRLO0 822 0.986 XDUB 11:13:02 00060816339TRLO0 1000 0.986 XDUB 11:13:02 00060816340TRLO0 1000 0.986 XDUB 11:13:02 00060816341TRLO0 1466 0.986 XDUB 11:19:57 00060816588TRLO0 1034 0.986 XDUB 11:19:57 00060816587TRLO0 122 0.986 XDUB 11:19:57 00060816591TRLO0 1503 0.986 XDUB 11:19:57 00060816590TRLO0 1000 0.986 XDUB 11:19:57 00060816589TRLO0 794 0.989 XDUB 12:11:54 00060818512TRLO0 1369 0.989 XDUB 12:11:54 00060818511TRLO0 1778 0.989 XDUB 12:11:54 00060818510TRLO0 1244 0.994 XDUB 13:39:20 00060823126TRLO0 2108 0.994 XDUB 13:39:20 00060823125TRLO0 701 0.993 XDUB 13:47:39 00060823565TRLO0 1500 0.993 XDUB 13:47:39 00060823564TRLO0 2500 0.993 XDUB 13:47:39 00060823563TRLO0 107 0.993 XDUB 14:24:35 00060824877TRLO0 3732 0.993 XDUB 14:24:36 00060824880TRLO0 2500 0.991 XDUB 14:24:36 00060824881TRLO0 585 0.991 XDUB 14:24:36 00060824884TRLO0 514 0.991 XDUB 14:24:36 00060824883TRLO0 1000 0.991 XDUB 14:24:36 00060824882TRLO0 988 0.993 XDUB 14:58:16 00060826578TRLO0 89 0.999 XDUB 15:29:07 00060827931TRLO0 391 1.002 XDUB 15:48:28 00060829389TRLO0 3416 1.002 XDUB 15:51:01 00060829545TRLO0 567 1.002 XDUB 15:51:01 00060829544TRLO0 3954 1.002 XDUB 15:51:01 00060829543TRLO0 1852 0.998 XDUB 16:04:58 00060830588TRLO0 1853 0.998 XDUB 16:04:58 00060830587TRLO0 1000 0.998 XDUB 16:04:58 00060830589TRLO0 193 0.996 XDUB 16:05:17 00060830619TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

