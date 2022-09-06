Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9840 £0.8500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9770 £0.8430 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9819 £0.8480

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,238,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,380 0.9810 XDUB 09:55:37 00026793664TRDU1 80 0.9820 XDUB 10:55:56 00026794004TRDU1 2,138 0.9820 XDUB 10:56:50 00026794007TRDU1 1,881 0.9820 XDUB 11:31:56 00026794093TRDU1 1,875 0.9810 XDUB 11:43:26 00026794111TRDU1 2,013 0.9830 XDUB 12:06:26 00026794175TRDU1 2,124 0.9840 XDUB 12:32:05 00026794302TRDU1 1,320 0.9840 XDUB 12:58:08 00026794331TRDU1 731 0.9840 XDUB 12:58:08 00026794332TRDU1 763 0.9830 XDUB 13:08:11 00026794351TRDU1 1,906 0.9830 XDUB 13:08:11 00026794352TRDU1 749 0.9830 XDUB 13:08:11 00026794353TRDU1 594 0.9830 XDUB 13:08:11 00026794354TRDU1 30 0.9830 XDUB 13:08:11 00026794355TRDU1 25 0.9810 XDUB 14:25:11 00026794696TRDU1 1,975 0.9810 XDUB 14:25:11 00026794697TRDU1 673 0.9820 XDUB 14:26:49 00026794712TRDU1 1,097 0.9820 XDUB 14:26:49 00026794713TRDU1 1,815 0.9820 XDUB 14:33:21 00026794824TRDU1 537 0.9820 XDUB 14:42:44 00026794895TRDU1 55 0.9820 XDUB 14:45:36 00026794918TRDU1 357 0.9820 XDUB 14:45:53 00026794919TRDU1 1,531 0.9820 XDUB 14:45:53 00026794920TRDU1 2,012 0.9820 XDUB 14:56:16 00026794961TRDU1 1,193 0.9820 XDUB 15:07:50 00026795054TRDU1 714 0.9820 XDUB 15:07:50 00026795055TRDU1 5,235 0.9770 XDUB 15:18:08 00026795126TRDU1 2,000 0.9830 XDUB 16:19:39 00026795694TRDU1 2,409 0.9830 XDUB 16:21:35 00026795726TRDU1 524 0.9840 XDUB 16:24:39 00026795830TRDU1 3,724 0.9840 XDUB 16:24:39 00026795831TRDU1 2,404 0.9840 XDUB 16:24:39 00026795832TRDU1 136 0.9840 XDUB 16:24:39 00026795833TRDU1

London Stock Exchange