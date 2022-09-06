Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 06 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 05 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9840

£0.8500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9770

£0.8430

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9819

£0.8480

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,238,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

5,380

0.9810

XDUB

09:55:37

00026793664TRDU1

80

0.9820

XDUB

10:55:56

00026794004TRDU1

2,138

0.9820

XDUB

10:56:50

00026794007TRDU1

1,881

0.9820

XDUB

11:31:56

00026794093TRDU1

1,875

0.9810

XDUB

11:43:26

00026794111TRDU1

2,013

0.9830

XDUB

12:06:26

00026794175TRDU1

2,124

0.9840

XDUB

12:32:05

00026794302TRDU1

1,320

0.9840

XDUB

12:58:08

00026794331TRDU1

731

0.9840

XDUB

12:58:08

00026794332TRDU1

763

0.9830

XDUB

13:08:11

00026794351TRDU1

1,906

0.9830

XDUB

13:08:11

00026794352TRDU1

749

0.9830

XDUB

13:08:11

00026794353TRDU1

594

0.9830

XDUB

13:08:11

00026794354TRDU1

30

0.9830

XDUB

13:08:11

00026794355TRDU1

25

0.9810

XDUB

14:25:11

00026794696TRDU1

1,975

0.9810

XDUB

14:25:11

00026794697TRDU1

673

0.9820

XDUB

14:26:49

00026794712TRDU1

1,097

0.9820

XDUB

14:26:49

00026794713TRDU1

1,815

0.9820

XDUB

14:33:21

00026794824TRDU1

537

0.9820

XDUB

14:42:44

00026794895TRDU1

55

0.9820

XDUB

14:45:36

00026794918TRDU1

357

0.9820

XDUB

14:45:53

00026794919TRDU1

1,531

0.9820

XDUB

14:45:53

00026794920TRDU1

2,012

0.9820

XDUB

14:56:16

00026794961TRDU1

1,193

0.9820

XDUB

15:07:50

00026795054TRDU1

714

0.9820

XDUB

15:07:50

00026795055TRDU1

5,235

0.9770

XDUB

15:18:08

00026795126TRDU1

2,000

0.9830

XDUB

16:19:39

00026795694TRDU1

2,409

0.9830

XDUB

16:21:35

00026795726TRDU1

524

0.9840

XDUB

16:24:39

00026795830TRDU1

3,724

0.9840

XDUB

16:24:39

00026795831TRDU1

2,404

0.9840

XDUB

16:24:39

00026795832TRDU1

136

0.9840

XDUB

16:24:39

00026795833TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3

0.8480

XLON

10:35:58

00026793874TRDU1

1,400

0.8480

XLON

10:35:58

00026793875TRDU1

536

0.8480

XLON

10:35:58

00026793876TRDU1

1,827

0.8470

XLON

11:18:25

00026794067TRDU1

1,904

0.8490

XLON

12:00:43

00026794149TRDU1

595

0.8490

XLON

12:45:52

00026794312TRDU1

2,053

0.8490

XLON

12:59:38

00026794337TRDU1

6

0.8490

XLON

12:59:38

00026794336TRDU1

789

0.8490

XLON

13:44:29

00026794533TRDU1

1,250

0.8490

XLON

13:44:29

00026794532TRDU1

39

0.8490

XLON

13:44:29

00026794531TRDU1

1,904

0.8490

XLON

14:23:54

00026794694TRDU1

1,117

0.8480

XLON

14:49:38

00026794948TRDU1

803

0.8480

XLON

14:49:38

00026794947TRDU1

764

0.8480

XLON

15:15:10

00026795106TRDU1

614

0.8480

XLON

15:15:10

00026795105TRDU1

683

0.8480

XLON

15:15:10

00026795104TRDU1

1,983

0.8430

XLON

15:18:08

00026795125TRDU1

2,485

0.8480

XLON

16:19:48

00026795698TRDU1

1,243

0.8480

XLON

16:19:48

00026795697TRDU1

1,302

0.8500

XLON

16:24:26

00026795820TRDU1

1,700

0.8490

XLON

16:24:26

00026795819TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 186107
EQS News ID: 1435959

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435959&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

