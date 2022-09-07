Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 September 2022 it purchased a total of 73,941 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 23,941 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9890 £0.8520 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9760 £0.8470 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9862 £0.8485

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,164,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,157 0.9840 XDUB 14:40:53 00026799224TRDU1 2,234 0.9890 XDUB 14:47:21 00026799378TRDU1 1,186 0.9880 XDUB 14:51:44 00026799458TRDU1 1,286 0.9880 XDUB 14:54:43 00026799518TRDU1 909 0.9880 XDUB 14:54:43 00026799519TRDU1 6,220 0.9860 XDUB 14:56:49 00026799586TRDU1 2,159 0.9780 XDUB 15:07:49 00026799828TRDU1 2,041 0.9760 XDUB 15:24:22 00026799932TRDU1 2,181 0.9820 XDUB 15:26:57 00026799960TRDU1 106 0.9820 XDUB 15:26:57 00026799961TRDU1 836 0.9820 XDUB 15:32:40 00026799983TRDU1 457 0.9820 XDUB 15:37:19 00026800057TRDU1 2,276 0.9860 XDUB 15:40:21 00026800093TRDU1 4,354 0.9880 XDUB 15:53:16 00026800217TRDU1 971 0.9880 XDUB 15:53:16 00026800215TRDU1 1,390 0.9880 XDUB 15:53:16 00026800216TRDU1 4,670 0.9870 XDUB 15:53:17 00026800220TRDU1 2,340 0.9870 XDUB 15:53:17 00026800221TRDU1 838 0.9850 XDUB 16:12:57 00026800396TRDU1 67 0.9850 XDUB 16:12:57 00026800397TRDU1 79 0.9850 XDUB 16:12:57 00026800398TRDU1 779 0.9880 XDUB 16:14:54 00026800417TRDU1 1,610 0.9880 XDUB 16:14:54 00026800418TRDU1 1,242 0.9890 XDUB 16:27:37 00026800594TRDU1 6,833 0.9890 XDUB 16:27:37 00026800595TRDU1 779 0.9890 XDUB 16:27:37 00026800593TRDU1

London Stock Exchange