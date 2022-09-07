Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 08:00:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 07 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 06 September 2022 it purchased a total of 73,941 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

 

23,941

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9890

 

£0.8520

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9760

 

£0.8470

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9862

£0.8485

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,164,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,157

0.9840

XDUB

14:40:53

00026799224TRDU1

2,234

0.9890

XDUB

14:47:21

00026799378TRDU1

1,186

0.9880

XDUB

14:51:44

00026799458TRDU1

1,286

0.9880

XDUB

14:54:43

00026799518TRDU1

909

0.9880

XDUB

14:54:43

00026799519TRDU1

6,220

0.9860

XDUB

14:56:49

00026799586TRDU1

2,159

0.9780

XDUB

15:07:49

00026799828TRDU1

2,041

0.9760

XDUB

15:24:22

00026799932TRDU1

2,181

0.9820

XDUB

15:26:57

00026799960TRDU1

106

0.9820

XDUB

15:26:57

00026799961TRDU1

836

0.9820

XDUB

15:32:40

00026799983TRDU1

457

0.9820

XDUB

15:37:19

00026800057TRDU1

2,276

0.9860

XDUB

15:40:21

00026800093TRDU1

4,354

0.9880

XDUB

15:53:16

00026800217TRDU1

971

0.9880

XDUB

15:53:16

00026800215TRDU1

1,390

0.9880

XDUB

15:53:16

00026800216TRDU1

4,670

0.9870

XDUB

15:53:17

00026800220TRDU1

2,340

0.9870

XDUB

15:53:17

00026800221TRDU1

838

0.9850

XDUB

16:12:57

00026800396TRDU1

67

0.9850

XDUB

16:12:57

00026800397TRDU1

79

0.9850

XDUB

16:12:57

00026800398TRDU1

779

0.9880

XDUB

16:14:54

00026800417TRDU1

1,610

0.9880

XDUB

16:14:54

00026800418TRDU1

1,242

0.9890

XDUB

16:27:37

00026800594TRDU1

6,833

0.9890

XDUB

16:27:37

00026800595TRDU1

779

0.9890

XDUB

16:27:37

00026800593TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,021

0.8490

XLON

14:49:35

00026799449TRDU1

5,124

0.8470

XLON

14:56:49

00026799585TRDU1

1,287

0.8470

XLON

15:39:37

00026800079TRDU1

500

0.8470

XLON

15:39:37

00026800078TRDU1

620

0.8490

XLON

15:42:20

00026800124TRDU1

921

0.8490

XLON

15:42:20

00026800123TRDU1

620

0.8490

XLON

15:42:20

00026800122TRDU1

189

0.8490

XLON

15:42:20

00026800121TRDU1

1,904

0.8470

XLON

15:53:17

00026800225TRDU1

1,841

0.8470

XLON

15:53:17

00026800224TRDU1

1,298

0.8470

XLON

15:53:17

00026800223TRDU1

615

0.8470

XLON

15:53:17

00026800222TRDU1

385

0.8490

XLON

15:53:17

00026800219TRDU1

1,528

0.8490

XLON

15:53:17

00026800218TRDU1

350

0.8520

XLON

16:23:04

00026800516TRDU1

1,902

0.8520

XLON

16:23:44

00026800537TRDU1

925

0.8510

XLON

16:27:28

00026800592TRDU1

53

0.8510

XLON

16:27:28

00026800591TRDU1

1,858

0.8510

XLON

16:27:28

00026800590TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 186341
EQS News ID: 1436847

 
