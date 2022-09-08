Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 08 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 07 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

0

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9890

N/A

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9850

N/A

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9871

N/A

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,114,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,279

0.9870

XDUB

08:55:41

00026801117TRDU1

1,646

0.9870

XDUB

09:53:30

00026801450TRDU1

139

0.9870

XDUB

09:53:30

00026801449TRDU1

104

0.9870

XDUB

09:53:30

00026801447TRDU1

178

0.9870

XDUB

09:53:30

00026801448TRDU1

3,988

0.9860

XDUB

10:03:57

00026801496TRDU1

2,215

0.9850

XDUB

10:07:10

00026801516TRDU1

2,320

0.9870

XDUB

11:48:05

00026801982TRDU1

2,205

0.9870

XDUB

11:48:05

00026801983TRDU1

2,320

0.9890

XDUB

11:48:05

00026801981TRDU1

193

0.9880

XDUB

13:02:30

00026802193TRDU1

189

0.9880

XDUB

13:05:00

00026802201TRDU1

139

0.9880

XDUB

13:05:00

00026802202TRDU1

738

0.9880

XDUB

13:09:18

00026802209TRDU1

187

0.9880

XDUB

13:09:18

00026802207TRDU1

1,227

0.9880

XDUB

13:09:18

00026802208TRDU1

182

0.9880

XDUB

13:09:28

00026802210TRDU1

1,065

0.9860

XDUB

13:13:30

00026802289TRDU1

1,109

0.9860

XDUB

13:13:30

00026802288TRDU1

357

0.9850

XDUB

13:21:49

00026802371TRDU1

1,714

0.9850

XDUB

13:21:50

00026802372TRDU1

2,208

0.9870

XDUB

14:24:02

00026802830TRDU1

177

0.9870

XDUB

14:24:02

00026802829TRDU1

977

0.9880

XDUB

14:40:23

00026802927TRDU1

852

0.9880

XDUB

14:46:40

00026802963TRDU1

105

0.9880

XDUB

14:46:40

00026802964TRDU1

679

0.9880

XDUB

14:52:28

00026803006TRDU1

640

0.9880

XDUB

14:56:49

00026803025TRDU1

635

0.9880

XDUB

15:00:59

00026803134TRDU1

1,702

0.9880

XDUB

15:05:15

00026803201TRDU1

559

0.9880

XDUB

15:05:15

00026803200TRDU1

559

0.9880

XDUB

15:20:20

00026803295TRDU1

117

0.9880

XDUB

15:20:20

00026803296TRDU1

1,368

0.9880

XDUB

15:20:20

00026803297TRDU1

998

0.9880

XDUB

15:34:24

00026803401TRDU1

387

0.9880

XDUB

15:34:24

00026803402TRDU1

312

0.9880

XDUB

15:34:24

00026803403TRDU1

3

0.9880

XDUB

15:34:24

00026803404TRDU1

4,488

0.9860

XDUB

15:44:21

00026803562TRDU1

1,740

0.9880

XDUB

16:13:12

00026803919TRDU1

367

0.9880

XDUB

16:13:12

00026803920TRDU1

844

0.9880

XDUB

16:20:22

00026804089TRDU1

511

0.9880

XDUB

16:20:22

00026804090TRDU1

883

0.9880

XDUB

16:20:22

00026804091TRDU1

844

0.9880

XDUB

16:25:11

00026804154TRDU1

1,551

0.9880

XDUB

16:25:11

00026804155TRDU1

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 186630
EQS News ID: 1437805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437805&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

