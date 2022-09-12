Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
12-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 09 of September 2022 it purchased a total of 70,531 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

46,847

23,684

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0280

£0.8940

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0080

£0.8750

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0176

£0.8841

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,968,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

242

1.0120

XDUB

08:54:38

00026809472TRDU1

469

1.0160

XDUB

09:04:45

00026809559TRDU1

6,195

1.0240

XDUB

10:14:15

00026810301TRDU1

4,768

1.0240

XDUB

10:14:15

00026810302TRDU1

1,037

1.0240

XDUB

10:14:15

00026810303TRDU1

1,998

1.0280

XDUB

11:19:08

00026811169TRDU1

2,187

1.0280

XDUB

11:19:08

00026811170TRDU1

1,470

1.0180

XDUB

13:18:35

00026811752TRDU1

61

1.0180

XDUB

13:18:41

00026811755TRDU1

3,979

1.0180

XDUB

13:18:41

00026811756TRDU1

2,461

1.0180

XDUB

13:18:41

00026811754TRDU1

998

1.0080

XDUB

13:28:54

00026811781TRDU1

203

1.0080

XDUB

13:28:54

00026811782TRDU1

1,219

1.0140

XDUB

14:25:35

00026812183TRDU1

719

1.0140

XDUB

14:31:02

00026812226TRDU1

1,924

1.0140

XDUB

14:31:02

00026812227TRDU1

2,150

1.0140

XDUB

14:31:02

00026812228TRDU1

1,151

1.0100

XDUB

14:51:30

00026812331TRDU1

428

1.0100

XDUB

14:51:30

00026812330TRDU1

2,416

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:26

00026812339TRDU1

2,133

1.0100

XDUB

14:55:06

00026812379TRDU1

2,227

1.0160

XDUB

15:41:33

00026812640TRDU1

1,849

1.0120

XDUB

15:58:02

00026812821TRDU1

1,787

1.0120

XDUB

15:58:02

00026812822TRDU1

434

1.0120

XDUB

15:58:02

00026812823TRDU1

717

1.0120

XDUB

15:58:02

00026812819TRDU1

1,625

1.0120

XDUB

15:58:02

00026812820TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,498

0.8940

XLON

10:18:27

00026810419TRDU1

1,929

0.8940

XLON

11:03:54

00026811009TRDU1

3,330

0.8920

XLON

11:19:08

00026811168TRDU1

1,449

0.8920

XLON

11:19:08

00026811167TRDU1

911

0.8830

XLON

12:20:32

00026811391TRDU1

2,079

0.8830

XLON

13:18:41

00026811753TRDU1

1,618

0.8780

XLON

14:31:03

00026812229TRDU1

2,595

0.8780

XLON

14:31:03

00026812230TRDU1

2,095

0.8750

XLON

14:47:05

00026812288TRDU1

469

0.8770

XLON

15:21:26

00026812545TRDU1

2,398

0.8780

XLON

15:30:02

00026812568TRDU1

510

0.8750

XLON

16:27:03

00026813345TRDU1

1,803

0.8780

XLON

16:29:01

00026813355TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 187284
EQS News ID: 1439779

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439779&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,00 -0,60% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX sehr stark -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

