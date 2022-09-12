Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 09 of September 2022 it purchased a total of 70,531 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 46,847 23,684 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0280 £0.8940 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0080 £0.8750 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0176 £0.8841

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,968,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 242 1.0120 XDUB 08:54:38 00026809472TRDU1 469 1.0160 XDUB 09:04:45 00026809559TRDU1 6,195 1.0240 XDUB 10:14:15 00026810301TRDU1 4,768 1.0240 XDUB 10:14:15 00026810302TRDU1 1,037 1.0240 XDUB 10:14:15 00026810303TRDU1 1,998 1.0280 XDUB 11:19:08 00026811169TRDU1 2,187 1.0280 XDUB 11:19:08 00026811170TRDU1 1,470 1.0180 XDUB 13:18:35 00026811752TRDU1 61 1.0180 XDUB 13:18:41 00026811755TRDU1 3,979 1.0180 XDUB 13:18:41 00026811756TRDU1 2,461 1.0180 XDUB 13:18:41 00026811754TRDU1 998 1.0080 XDUB 13:28:54 00026811781TRDU1 203 1.0080 XDUB 13:28:54 00026811782TRDU1 1,219 1.0140 XDUB 14:25:35 00026812183TRDU1 719 1.0140 XDUB 14:31:02 00026812226TRDU1 1,924 1.0140 XDUB 14:31:02 00026812227TRDU1 2,150 1.0140 XDUB 14:31:02 00026812228TRDU1 1,151 1.0100 XDUB 14:51:30 00026812331TRDU1 428 1.0100 XDUB 14:51:30 00026812330TRDU1 2,416 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:26 00026812339TRDU1 2,133 1.0100 XDUB 14:55:06 00026812379TRDU1 2,227 1.0160 XDUB 15:41:33 00026812640TRDU1 1,849 1.0120 XDUB 15:58:02 00026812821TRDU1 1,787 1.0120 XDUB 15:58:02 00026812822TRDU1 434 1.0120 XDUB 15:58:02 00026812823TRDU1 717 1.0120 XDUB 15:58:02 00026812819TRDU1 1,625 1.0120 XDUB 15:58:02 00026812820TRDU1

London Stock Exchange