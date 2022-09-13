Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 13 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

0

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0360

N/A

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0280

N/A

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0327

N/A

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,918,562 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

894

1.0320

XDUB

11:31:20

00026814892TRDU1

2,265

1.0320

XDUB

11:31:20

00026814891TRDU1

180

1.0320

XDUB

11:31:20

00026814890TRDU1

19

1.0320

XDUB

11:31:20

00026814889TRDU1

1,700

1.0340

XDUB

11:58:33

00026815091TRDU1

196

1.0340

XDUB

11:58:33

00026815092TRDU1

764

1.0340

XDUB

11:58:33

00026815093TRDU1

2,881

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:20

00026815222TRDU1

2,074

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:20

00026815223TRDU1

1,840

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:20

00026815224TRDU1

5,624

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:35

00026815239TRDU1

253

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:35

00026815240TRDU1

3,635

1.0360

XDUB

12:35:35

00026815241TRDU1

1,166

1.0320

XDUB

13:22:04

00026815443TRDU1

688

1.0320

XDUB

13:22:04

00026815444TRDU1

1,744

1.0320

XDUB

14:14:32

00026815702TRDU1

230

1.0320

XDUB

14:44:51

00026815860TRDU1

589

1.0320

XDUB

14:44:51

00026815861TRDU1

2,937

1.0320

XDUB

14:44:51

00026815862TRDU1

287

1.0320

XDUB

14:51:07

00026815888TRDU1

1,452

1.0320

XDUB

14:51:07

00026815889TRDU1

219

1.0320

XDUB

15:01:10

00026815997TRDU1

1,674

1.0320

XDUB

15:01:10

00026815998TRDU1

1,956

1.0320

XDUB

15:12:51

00026816075TRDU1

1,729

1.0300

XDUB

15:15:02

00026816078TRDU1

1,482

1.0300

XDUB

15:15:02

00026816079TRDU1

1,722

1.0300

XDUB

15:15:02

00026816080TRDU1

242

1.0300

XDUB

15:15:02

00026816081TRDU1

697

1.0280

XDUB

16:20:23

00026816511TRDU1

1,103

1.0280

XDUB

16:20:24

00026816512TRDU1

1,087

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:31

00026816551TRDU1

1,000

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:31

00026816549TRDU1

46

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:31

00026816550TRDU1

650

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:31

00026816548TRDU1

350

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:31

00026816547TRDU1

1,796

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:38

00026816556TRDU1

77

1.0280

XDUB

16:21:38

00026816555TRDU1

2,111

1.0320

XDUB

16:24:24

00026816575TRDU1

641

1.0320

XDUB

16:24:24

00026816576TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 187600
EQS News ID: 1440775

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440775&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,02 1,40% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen