Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2022 it purchased a total of 71,351 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 46,351 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0220 £0.8830 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9650 £0.8400 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9948 £0.8602

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,847,211 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 417 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817124TRDU1 85 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817125TRDU1 1,584 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817126TRDU1 1,519 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817127TRDU1 216 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817128TRDU1 159 1.0220 XDUB 08:25:55 00026817129TRDU1 1,931 1.0160 XDUB 08:44:08 00026817437TRDU1 717 1.0120 XDUB 09:10:54 00026817937TRDU1 1,274 1.0120 XDUB 09:10:54 00026817938TRDU1 1,680 1.0060 XDUB 10:04:18 00026818287TRDU1 2,038 1.0060 XDUB 10:04:18 00026818285TRDU1 351 1.0060 XDUB 10:04:18 00026818286TRDU1 258 0.9960 XDUB 10:15:24 00026818383TRDU1 1,528 0.9960 XDUB 10:15:25 00026818384TRDU1 1,883 1.0020 XDUB 11:23:34 00026819271TRDU1 2,092 1.0020 XDUB 11:23:50 00026819281TRDU1 47 1.0060 XDUB 12:27:06 00026819642TRDU1 366 1.0060 XDUB 12:27:52 00026819645TRDU1 781 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819719TRDU1 94 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819717TRDU1 159 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819718TRDU1 2,186 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819713TRDU1 367 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819714TRDU1 1,781 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819715TRDU1 757 1.0060 XDUB 12:45:06 00026819716TRDU1 1,808 1.0020 XDUB 13:30:30 00026820008TRDU1 1,861 1.0020 XDUB 13:30:30 00026820006TRDU1 139 1.0020 XDUB 13:30:30 00026820007TRDU1 159 1.0020 XDUB 13:30:30 00026820005TRDU1 179 0.9900 XDUB 14:00:13 00026820418TRDU1 264 0.9900 XDUB 14:00:13 00026820419TRDU1 948 0.9900 XDUB 14:00:13 00026820420TRDU1 14 0.9900 XDUB 14:00:13 00026820421TRDU1 1,996 0.9870 XDUB 14:13:10 00026820493TRDU1 2,119 0.9820 XDUB 14:26:14 00026820529TRDU1 2,052 0.9760 XDUB 14:38:23 00026820596TRDU1 2,321 0.9700 XDUB 14:53:08 00026820722TRDU1 2,015 0.9700 XDUB 15:14:51 00026820841TRDU1 1,325 0.9700 XDUB 15:25:45 00026820904TRDU1 641 0.9700 XDUB 15:25:45 00026820905TRDU1 1,379 0.9700 XDUB 15:32:45 00026820958TRDU1 714 0.9700 XDUB 15:32:45 00026820959TRDU1 1,230 0.9650 XDUB 15:58:18 00026821179TRDU1 917 0.9650 XDUB 16:04:00 00026821241TRDU1

London Stock Exchange