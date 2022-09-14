Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 14 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 September 2022 it purchased a total of 71,351 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

46,351

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0220

£0.8830

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9650

£0.8400

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9948

£0.8602

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,847,211 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

417

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817124TRDU1

85

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817125TRDU1

1,584

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817126TRDU1

1,519

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817127TRDU1

216

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817128TRDU1

159

1.0220

XDUB

08:25:55

00026817129TRDU1

1,931

1.0160

XDUB

08:44:08

00026817437TRDU1

717

1.0120

XDUB

09:10:54

00026817937TRDU1

1,274

1.0120

XDUB

09:10:54

00026817938TRDU1

1,680

1.0060

XDUB

10:04:18

00026818287TRDU1

2,038

1.0060

XDUB

10:04:18

00026818285TRDU1

351

1.0060

XDUB

10:04:18

00026818286TRDU1

258

0.9960

XDUB

10:15:24

00026818383TRDU1

1,528

0.9960

XDUB

10:15:25

00026818384TRDU1

1,883

1.0020

XDUB

11:23:34

00026819271TRDU1

2,092

1.0020

XDUB

11:23:50

00026819281TRDU1

47

1.0060

XDUB

12:27:06

00026819642TRDU1

366

1.0060

XDUB

12:27:52

00026819645TRDU1

781

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819719TRDU1

94

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819717TRDU1

159

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819718TRDU1

2,186

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819713TRDU1

367

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819714TRDU1

1,781

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819715TRDU1

757

1.0060

XDUB

12:45:06

00026819716TRDU1

1,808

1.0020

XDUB

13:30:30

00026820008TRDU1

1,861

1.0020

XDUB

13:30:30

00026820006TRDU1

139

1.0020

XDUB

13:30:30

00026820007TRDU1

159

1.0020

XDUB

13:30:30

00026820005TRDU1

179

0.9900

XDUB

14:00:13

00026820418TRDU1

264

0.9900

XDUB

14:00:13

00026820419TRDU1

948

0.9900

XDUB

14:00:13

00026820420TRDU1

14

0.9900

XDUB

14:00:13

00026820421TRDU1

1,996

0.9870

XDUB

14:13:10

00026820493TRDU1

2,119

0.9820

XDUB

14:26:14

00026820529TRDU1

2,052

0.9760

XDUB

14:38:23

00026820596TRDU1

2,321

0.9700

XDUB

14:53:08

00026820722TRDU1

2,015

0.9700

XDUB

15:14:51

00026820841TRDU1

1,325

0.9700

XDUB

15:25:45

00026820904TRDU1

641

0.9700

XDUB

15:25:45

00026820905TRDU1

1,379

0.9700

XDUB

15:32:45

00026820958TRDU1

714

0.9700

XDUB

15:32:45

00026820959TRDU1

1,230

0.9650

XDUB

15:58:18

00026821179TRDU1

917

0.9650

XDUB

16:04:00

00026821241TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,322

0.8830

XLON

08:27:18

00026817149TRDU1

2

0.8730

XLON

09:20:54

00026817997TRDU1

2,232

0.8730

XLON

09:20:54

00026817998TRDU1

2,215

0.8700

XLON

10:04:18

00026818284TRDU1

393

0.8700

XLON

11:22:02

00026819268TRDU1

1,960

0.8700

XLON

11:22:02

00026819267TRDU1

2,413

0.8720

XLON

12:45:06

00026819712TRDU1

2,197

0.8680

XLON

13:29:13

00026819990TRDU1

2,173

0.8590

XLON

13:58:49

00026820386TRDU1

617

0.8490

XLON

14:34:11

00026820576TRDU1

2,226

0.8430

XLON

14:43:54

00026820690TRDU1

25

0.8410

XLON

15:25:20

00026820900TRDU1

2,297

0.8410

XLON

15:25:45

00026820903TRDU1

1,076

0.8400

XLON

16:25:30

00026821528TRDU1

2,852

0.8400

XLON

16:27:55

00026821604TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 187907
EQS News ID: 1441863

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

