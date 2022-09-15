Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9730 £0.8410 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9600 £0.8300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9668 £0.8367

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,772,211 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 953 0.9730 XDUB 12:27:54 00026824254TRDU1 1,371 0.9730 XDUB 12:27:54 00026824255TRDU1 368 0.9720 XDUB 12:48:53 00026824394TRDU1 1,914 0.9730 XDUB 12:48:53 00026824393TRDU1 1,694 0.9720 XDUB 12:49:06 00026824397TRDU1 2,068 0.9720 XDUB 12:49:06 00026824398TRDU1 2,005 0.9720 XDUB 13:08:32 00026824639TRDU1 2,054 0.9700 XDUB 13:24:39 00026824811TRDU1 2,326 0.9680 XDUB 14:07:08 00026825147TRDU1 2,084 0.9640 XDUB 14:17:53 00026825240TRDU1 2,034 0.9640 XDUB 14:17:53 00026825241TRDU1 2,102 0.9640 XDUB 14:17:53 00026825242TRDU1 2,233 0.9600 XDUB 14:43:59 00026825703TRDU1 698 0.9600 XDUB 14:43:59 00026825704TRDU1 1,564 0.9600 XDUB 14:43:59 00026825705TRDU1 2,156 0.9620 XDUB 15:04:25 00026826271TRDU1 3,840 0.9630 XDUB 15:23:56 00026826450TRDU1 2,266 0.9630 XDUB 15:23:56 00026826451TRDU1 1,927 0.9630 XDUB 15:23:56 00026826452TRDU1 1,915 0.9630 XDUB 15:23:56 00026826453TRDU1 2,204 0.9670 XDUB 16:05:36 00026827313TRDU1 2,073 0.9670 XDUB 16:06:27 00026827326TRDU1 151 0.9660 XDUB 16:13:53 00026827484TRDU1 838 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827563TRDU1 247 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827564TRDU1 3,850 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827565TRDU1 1,116 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827566TRDU1 1,543 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827567TRDU1 406 0.9700 XDUB 16:20:05 00026827568TRDU1

London Stock Exchange