Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 15 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9730

£0.8410

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9600

£0.8300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9668

£0.8367

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,772,211 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

953

0.9730

XDUB

12:27:54

00026824254TRDU1

1,371

0.9730

XDUB

12:27:54

00026824255TRDU1

368

0.9720

XDUB

12:48:53

00026824394TRDU1

1,914

0.9730

XDUB

12:48:53

00026824393TRDU1

1,694

0.9720

XDUB

12:49:06

00026824397TRDU1

2,068

0.9720

XDUB

12:49:06

00026824398TRDU1

2,005

0.9720

XDUB

13:08:32

00026824639TRDU1

2,054

0.9700

XDUB

13:24:39

00026824811TRDU1

2,326

0.9680

XDUB

14:07:08

00026825147TRDU1

2,084

0.9640

XDUB

14:17:53

00026825240TRDU1

2,034

0.9640

XDUB

14:17:53

00026825241TRDU1

2,102

0.9640

XDUB

14:17:53

00026825242TRDU1

2,233

0.9600

XDUB

14:43:59

00026825703TRDU1

698

0.9600

XDUB

14:43:59

00026825704TRDU1

1,564

0.9600

XDUB

14:43:59

00026825705TRDU1

2,156

0.9620

XDUB

15:04:25

00026826271TRDU1

3,840

0.9630

XDUB

15:23:56

00026826450TRDU1

2,266

0.9630

XDUB

15:23:56

00026826451TRDU1

1,927

0.9630

XDUB

15:23:56

00026826452TRDU1

1,915

0.9630

XDUB

15:23:56

00026826453TRDU1

2,204

0.9670

XDUB

16:05:36

00026827313TRDU1

2,073

0.9670

XDUB

16:06:27

00026827326TRDU1

151

0.9660

XDUB

16:13:53

00026827484TRDU1

838

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827563TRDU1

247

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827564TRDU1

3,850

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827565TRDU1

1,116

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827566TRDU1

1,543

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827567TRDU1

406

0.9700

XDUB

16:20:05

00026827568TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

43

0.8410

XLON

13:03:15

00026824609TRDU1

2,213

0.8410

XLON

13:03:15

00026824610TRDU1

1,363

0.8390

XLON

13:08:32

00026824637TRDU1

967

0.8390

XLON

13:08:32

00026824638TRDU1

2,588

0.8370

XLON

14:12:16

00026825183TRDU1

2,319

0.8330

XLON

14:15:13

00026825211TRDU1

112

0.8330

XLON

14:15:25

00026825216TRDU1

111

0.8330

XLON

14:15:25

00026825215TRDU1

2,234

0.8300

XLON

14:43:59

00026825700TRDU1

857

0.8300

XLON

14:43:59

00026825701TRDU1

1,347

0.8300

XLON

14:43:59

00026825702TRDU1

83

0.8330

XLON

16:09:54

00026827378TRDU1

1,546

0.8330

XLON

16:09:54

00026827377TRDU1

1,644

0.8400

XLON

16:22:00

00026827596TRDU1

2,070

0.8400

XLON

16:22:00

00026827597TRDU1

898

0.8400

XLON

16:22:00

00026827598TRDU1

329

0.8400

XLON

16:22:51

00026827606TRDU1

1,735

0.8400

XLON

16:22:51

00026827605TRDU1

2,541

0.8400

XLON

16:22:51

00026827604TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 188203
EQS News ID: 1442793

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442793&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 0,94 -1,78% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen