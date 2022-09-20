Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 08:00:26

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
20-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 20 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 September 2022 it purchased a total of 70,418 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,418

0

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9550

N/A

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9420

N/A

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9504

N/A

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,455,485 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2

0.9430

XDUB

08:30:26

00026839812TRDU1

1,784

0.9430

XDUB

08:30:26

00026839813TRDU1

4,576

0.9440

XDUB

09:02:02

00026839834TRDU1

6

0.9440

XDUB

09:03:48

00026839835TRDU1

1

0.9440

XDUB

09:11:48

00026839880TRDU1

2,014

0.9440

XDUB

09:23:46

00026839896TRDU1

1,496

0.9440

XDUB

09:52:26

00026839975TRDU1

1,779

0.9440

XDUB

10:16:07

00026840077TRDU1

3,686

0.9440

XDUB

10:33:10

00026840143TRDU1

1,667

0.9420

XDUB

10:36:14

00026840149TRDU1

1,740

0.9450

XDUB

11:17:14

00026840175TRDU1

1,656

0.9510

XDUB

12:15:49

00026840322TRDU1

1,811

0.9510

XDUB

12:40:59

00026840399TRDU1

274

0.9510

XDUB

12:40:59

00026840398TRDU1

1,356

0.9510

XDUB

12:40:59

00026840397TRDU1

1,545

0.9480

XDUB

12:56:37

00026840443TRDU1

1,959

0.9500

XDUB

13:50:23

00026840661TRDU1

4,432

0.9500

XDUB

14:05:22

00026840700TRDU1

8

0.9550

XDUB

14:49:55

00026840959TRDU1

7,581

0.9550

XDUB

15:01:59

00026840983TRDU1

1,677

0.9550

XDUB

15:01:59

00026840982TRDU1

1,942

0.9550

XDUB

15:01:59

00026840981TRDU1

1,994

0.9550

XDUB

15:05:19

00026840988TRDU1

2,010

0.9540

XDUB

15:21:05

00026841023TRDU1

61

0.9520

XDUB

15:25:59

00026841047TRDU1

267

0.9530

XDUB

15:37:16

00026841130TRDU1

289

0.9530

XDUB

15:55:26

00026841261TRDU1

69

0.9530

XDUB

16:03:20

00026841280TRDU1

2,000

0.9530

XDUB

16:12:24

00026841344TRDU1

707

0.9530

XDUB

16:13:03

00026841352TRDU1

69

0.9530

XDUB

16:16:56

00026841358TRDU1

428

0.9530

XDUB

16:17:51

00026841370TRDU1

261

0.9530

XDUB

16:17:51

00026841369TRDU1

1,719

0.9530

XDUB

16:19:20

00026841374TRDU1

319

0.9530

XDUB

16:19:24

00026841375TRDU1

908

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841385TRDU1

342

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841384TRDU1

342

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841383TRDU1

1,980

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841382TRDU1

342

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841381TRDU1

1,980

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841380TRDU1

342

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841379TRDU1

1,980

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841378TRDU1

342

0.9530

XDUB

16:20:08

00026841377TRDU1

1,910

0.9530

XDUB

16:21:03

00026841387TRDU1

2,883

0.9530

XDUB

16:21:08

00026841388TRDU1

1,790

0.9530

XDUB

16:24:50

00026841405TRDU1

62

0.9530

XDUB

16:25:26

00026841406TRDU1

73

0.9530

XDUB

16:26:56

00026841418TRDU1

1,895

0.9530

XDUB

16:27:42

00026841423TRDU1

62

0.9530

XDUB

16:27:44

00026841424TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 189047
EQS News ID: 1445639

 
