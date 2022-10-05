Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
05-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 October 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 October 2022 it purchased a total of 97,546 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

47,546

50,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.8650

£0.7530

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.8580

£0.7480

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.8609

£ 0.7503

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 691,456,533 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

9,741

0.8600

XDBUB

16:11:35

00026911547TRDU1

2,017

0.8600

XDBUB

16:17:22

00026911669TRDU1

11,164

0.8600

XDBUB

16:17:22

00026911670TRDU1

2,082

0.8600

XDBUB

16:17:22

00026911671TRDU1

2,391

0.8580

XDBUB

16:19:51

00026911709TRDU1

1,998

0.8580

XDBUB

16:19:51

00026911710TRDU1

1,988

0.8580

XDBUB

16:19:51

00026911711TRDU1

1,988

0.8580

XDBUB

16:19:51

00026911712TRDU1

719

0.8590

XDBUB

16:22:43

00026911822TRDU1

1,000

0.8590

XDBUB

16:22:43

00026911823TRDU1

4,194

0.8650

XDBUB

16:26:23

00026912012TRDU1

1,548

0.8650

XDBUB

16:26:23

00026912013TRDU1

4,752

0.8650

XDBUB

16:26:23

00026912014TRDU1

1,964

0.8650

XDBUB

16:26:23

00026912015TRDU1

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

8,212

0.7510

XLON

16:11:35

00026911544TRDU1

8,027

0.7500

XLON

16:17:25

00026911679TRDU1

2,436

0.7500

XLON

16:17:25

00026911678TRDU1

2,525

0.7500

XLON

16:17:25

00026911677TRDU1

278

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911726TRDU1

1,930

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911723TRDU1

289

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911722TRDU1

1,387

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911719TRDU1

1,212

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911716TRDU1

2,756

0.7490

XLON

16:19:51

00026911713TRDU1

2,692

0.7480

XLON

16:22:28

00026911804TRDU1

1,743

0.7480

XLON

16:22:28

00026911803TRDU1

1,019

0.7480

XLON

16:22:28

00026911802TRDU1

2,684

0.7480

XLON

16:22:43

00026911833TRDU1

122

0.7480

XLON

16:22:43

00026911832TRDU1

2,849

0.7510

XLON

16:23:44

00026911912TRDU1

9,839

0.7530

XLON

16:28:10

00026912190TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 192404
EQS News ID: 1456817

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456817&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

