Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

5 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 October 2022 it purchased a total of 97,546 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 47,546 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.8650 £0.7530 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.8580 £0.7480 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.8609 £ 0.7503

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 691,456,533 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 9,741 0.8600 XDBUB 16:11:35 00026911547TRDU1 2,017 0.8600 XDBUB 16:17:22 00026911669TRDU1 11,164 0.8600 XDBUB 16:17:22 00026911670TRDU1 2,082 0.8600 XDBUB 16:17:22 00026911671TRDU1 2,391 0.8580 XDBUB 16:19:51 00026911709TRDU1 1,998 0.8580 XDBUB 16:19:51 00026911710TRDU1 1,988 0.8580 XDBUB 16:19:51 00026911711TRDU1 1,988 0.8580 XDBUB 16:19:51 00026911712TRDU1 719 0.8590 XDBUB 16:22:43 00026911822TRDU1 1,000 0.8590 XDBUB 16:22:43 00026911823TRDU1 4,194 0.8650 XDBUB 16:26:23 00026912012TRDU1 1,548 0.8650 XDBUB 16:26:23 00026912013TRDU1 4,752 0.8650 XDBUB 16:26:23 00026912014TRDU1 1,964 0.8650 XDBUB 16:26:23 00026912015TRDU1