24.10.2022 15:10:50
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
For Immediate Release24 October 2022
The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 24 October 2022 at 07:00:00.
The aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased on Euronext Dublin (as stated in the table) was 136,097. All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
Cairn Homes plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased a total of 136,097 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,929,452 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
London Stock Exchange
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|196486
|EQS News ID:
|1470687
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
