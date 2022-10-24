NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 15:10:50

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-Oct-2022 / 14:10 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release24 October 2022 

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 24 October 2022 at 07:00:00.
 

The aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased on Euronext Dublin (as stated in the table) was 136,097.  All other details remain unchanged.

 

The full amended text is shown below.

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 October 2022 it purchased a total of 136,097 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

136,097

0

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9150

NA

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.8990

NA

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9097

NA

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 685,929,452 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,028

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983474TRDU1

364

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983473TRDU1

2,396

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983470TRDU1

1,042

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983471TRDU1

408

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983472TRDU1

2,500

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983468TRDU1

273

0.9150

XDUB

10:09:29

00026983469TRDU1

412

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983477TRDU1

129

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983478TRDU1

130

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983479TRDU1

2,123

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983480TRDU1

2,669

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983481TRDU1

65

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983476TRDU1

2,343

0.9110

XDUB

10:09:50

00026983475TRDU1

1,849

0.9090

XDUB

10:19:51

00026983668TRDU1

957

0.9090

XDUB

10:19:51

00026983669TRDU1

1,071

0.9070

XDUB

10:53:07

00026984065TRDU1

1,446

0.9070

XDUB

10:53:07

00026984066TRDU1

2,500

0.9070

XDUB

10:58:43

00026984162TRDU1

351

0.9070

XDUB

10:58:43

00026984163TRDU1

2,694

0.9070

XDUB

11:09:41

00026984265TRDU1

2,560

0.9070

XDUB

11:20:21

00026984369TRDU1

1,167

0.9040

XDUB

11:20:23

00026984370TRDU1

418

0.9040

XDUB

11:20:23

00026984371TRDU1

3,979

0.9040

XDUB

11:20:23

00026984372TRDU1

2,853

0.9020

XDUB

11:45:23

00026984520TRDU1

859

0.9020

XDUB

11:45:23

00026984519TRDU1

1,140

0.9020

XDUB

12:06:45

00026984598TRDU1

1,064

0.9020

XDUB

12:11:28

00026984607TRDU1

4,507

0.9020

XDUB

12:11:28

00026984608TRDU1

2,571

0.9010

XDUB

12:16:31

00026984623TRDU1

2,628

0.90

XDUB

12:44:04

00026984690TRDU1

2,681

0.90

XDUB

12:44:04

00026984691TRDU1

1,346

0.90

XDUB

13:13:50

00026984847TRDU1

1,488

0.90

XDUB

13:13:50

00026984848TRDU1

2,717

0.90

XDUB

13:24:27

00026984953TRDU1

912

0.8990

XDUB

13:29:19

00026984986TRDU1

1,347

0.8990

XDUB

13:29:19

00026984983TRDU1

5,427

0.8990

XDUB

13:29:19

00026984984TRDU1

484

0.8990

XDUB

13:29:19

00026984985TRDU1

1,609

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:01

00026985454TRDU1

420

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:01

00026985455TRDU1

3,009

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:01

00026985456TRDU1

1,604

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:27

00026985461TRDU1

876

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:27

00026985458TRDU1

742

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:27

00026985459TRDU1

258

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:27

00026985460TRDU1

3,491

0.9020

XDUB

14:14:27

00026985457TRDU1

271

0.9010

XDUB

14:31:13

00026985598TRDU1

657

0.9010

XDUB

14:31:13

00026985599TRDU1

4,032

0.9010

XDUB

14:31:13

00026985600TRDU1

524

0.9010

XDUB

14:31:15

00026985601TRDU1

3,018

0.9010

XDUB

14:31:15

00026985602TRDU1

1,650

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986217TRDU1

275

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986218TRDU1

2,808

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986219TRDU1

1,978

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986220TRDU1

1,042

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986221TRDU1

1,650

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986222TRDU1

713

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986223TRDU1

192

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986224TRDU1

1,182

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986214TRDU1

317

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986215TRDU1

204

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:49

00026986216TRDU1

216

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:56

00026986227TRDU1

1,650

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:56

00026986226TRDU1

1,650

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:56

00026986225TRDU1

341

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:57

00026986230TRDU1

1,309

0.9130

XDUB

15:14:57

00026986229TRDU1

2,333

0.9130

XDUB

15:15:08

00026986235TRDU1

286

0.9130

XDUB

15:15:08

00026986233TRDU1

2,444

0.9130

XDUB

15:15:08

00026986234TRDU1

270

0.9130

XDUB

15:15:08

00026986232TRDU1

415

0.9120

XDUB

15:23:40

00026986306TRDU1

301

0.9120

XDUB

15:23:41

00026986309TRDU1

222

0.9120

XDUB

15:23:41

00026986308TRDU1

497

0.9120

XDUB

15:23:41

00026986307TRDU1

1,957

0.9120

XDUB

15:26:51

00026986331TRDU1

3,008

0.9120

XDUB

15:26:51

00026986332TRDU1

2,500

0.9120

XDUB

15:26:51

00026986330TRDU1

473

0.9090

XDUB

15:44:15

00026986560TRDU1

978

0.9090

XDUB

15:44:15

00026986561TRDU1

597

0.9090

XDUB

15:44:15

00026986562TRDU1

3,485

0.9110

XDUB

15:55:35

00026986699TRDU1

56

0.9110

XDUB

15:57:57

00026986719TRDU1

2,482

0.9110

XDUB

15:58:43

00026986735TRDU1

1,667

0.9110

XDUB

15:58:43

00026986736TRDU1

5,116

0.9110

XDUB

15:58:43

00026986737TRDU1

1,424

0.9070

XDUB

16:02:14

00026986761TRDU1

1,000

0.9070

XDUB

16:02:14

00026986760TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 196486
EQS News ID: 1470687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

