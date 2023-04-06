Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0200 £0.8950 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0060 £0.8830 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0142 £0.8893

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,473,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,000 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586538TRDU1 603 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586539TRDU1 37 1.0180 XDUB 08:48:29 00027586537TRDU1 4,970 1.0200 XDUB 09:06:33 00027586752TRDU1 2,350 1.0160 XDUB 09:15:57 00027586959TRDU1 4,440 1.0140 XDUB 10:26:02 00027587649TRDU1 2,198 1.0140 XDUB 10:26:02 00027587650TRDU1 2,349 1.0160 XDUB 11:42:15 00027588075TRDU1 1,087 1.0180 XDUB 12:11:51 00027588236TRDU1 2,328 1.0180 XDUB 12:25:56 00027588263TRDU1 1,250 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588299TRDU1 843 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588300TRDU1 359 1.0180 XDUB 12:55:21 00027588298TRDU1 1,500 1.0180 XDUB 13:23:26 00027588561TRDU1 1,056 1.0180 XDUB 13:23:26 00027588562TRDU1 2,156 1.0180 XDUB 13:47:50 00027588842TRDU1 480 1.0180 XDUB 13:47:50 00027588841TRDU1 2,374 1.0180 XDUB 14:11:43 00027588947TRDU1 4,578 1.0140 XDUB 14:25:07 00027589099TRDU1 2,655 1.0140 XDUB 14:25:07 00027589104TRDU1 2,216 1.0160 XDUB 15:03:26 00027589613TRDU1 2,391 1.0120 XDUB 15:09:05 00027589782TRDU1 2,303 1.0120 XDUB 15:09:05 00027589780TRDU1 6,840 1.0080 XDUB 15:40:37 00027590350TRDU1 2,154 1.0080 XDUB 15:51:49 00027590733TRDU1 605 1.0080 XDUB 15:51:49 00027590734TRDU1 3,878 1.0060 XDUB 16:20:09 00027591254TRDU1

London Stock Exchange