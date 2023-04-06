Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

06 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 05 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0200

 

£0.8950

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0060

£0.8830

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0142

£0.8893

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,473,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      2,000

1.0180

XDUB

08:48:29

00027586538TRDU1

         603

1.0180

XDUB

08:48:29

00027586539TRDU1

          37

1.0180

XDUB

08:48:29

00027586537TRDU1

      4,970

1.0200

XDUB

09:06:33

00027586752TRDU1

      2,350

1.0160

XDUB

09:15:57

00027586959TRDU1

      4,440

1.0140

XDUB

10:26:02

00027587649TRDU1

      2,198

1.0140

XDUB

10:26:02

00027587650TRDU1

      2,349

1.0160

XDUB

11:42:15

00027588075TRDU1

      1,087

1.0180

XDUB

12:11:51

00027588236TRDU1

      2,328

1.0180

XDUB

12:25:56

00027588263TRDU1

      1,250

1.0180

XDUB

12:55:21

00027588299TRDU1

         843

1.0180

XDUB

12:55:21

00027588300TRDU1

         359

1.0180

XDUB

12:55:21

00027588298TRDU1

      1,500

1.0180

XDUB

13:23:26

00027588561TRDU1

      1,056

1.0180

XDUB

13:23:26

00027588562TRDU1

      2,156

1.0180

XDUB

13:47:50

00027588842TRDU1

         480

1.0180

XDUB

13:47:50

00027588841TRDU1

      2,374

1.0180

XDUB

14:11:43

00027588947TRDU1

      4,578

1.0140

XDUB

14:25:07

00027589099TRDU1

      2,655

1.0140

XDUB

14:25:07

00027589104TRDU1

      2,216

1.0160

XDUB

15:03:26

00027589613TRDU1

      2,391

1.0120

XDUB

15:09:05

00027589782TRDU1

      2,303

1.0120

XDUB

15:09:05

00027589780TRDU1

      6,840

1.0080

XDUB

15:40:37

00027590350TRDU1

      2,154

1.0080

XDUB

15:51:49

00027590733TRDU1

         605

1.0080

XDUB

15:51:49

00027590734TRDU1

      3,878

1.0060

XDUB

16:20:09

00027591254TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      1,654

0.8940

XLON

12:08:59

00027588233TRDU1

      1,161

0.8950

XLON

12:40:15

00027588269TRDU1

         594

0.8950

XLON

12:40:17

00027588270TRDU1

      1,175

0.8950

XLON

13:11:36

00027588337TRDU1

         505

0.8950

XLON

13:11:36

00027588338TRDU1

      2,704

0.8910

XLON

13:18:42

00027588501TRDU1

         541

0.8910

XLON

13:18:42

00027588500TRDU1

         299

0.8910

XLON

13:18:42

00027588502TRDU1

         687

0.8930

XLON

14:23:09

00027589092TRDU1

      1,676

0.8910

XLON

14:25:07

00027589101TRDU1

      1,572

0.8910

XLON

14:25:07

00027589098TRDU1

         898

0.8910

XLON

14:25:07

00027589103TRDU1

         769

0.8910

XLON

14:25:07

00027589102TRDU1

         192

0.8910

XLON

14:25:07

00027589100TRDU1

         783

0.8920

XLON

15:07:40

00027589754TRDU1

      1,763

0.8890

XLON

15:09:05

00027589767TRDU1

      1,672

0.8890

XLON

15:09:05

00027589769TRDU1

      1,671

0.8890

XLON

15:09:05

00027589768TRDU1

         998

0.8860

XLON

15:51:36

00027590727TRDU1

         149

0.8860

XLON

15:51:36

00027590728TRDU1

      1,175

0.8840

XLON

15:51:38

00027590732TRDU1

         856

0.8840

XLON

15:51:38

00027590730TRDU1

         714

0.8860

XLON

15:51:38

00027590731TRDU1

      1,667

0.8860

XLON

16:17:05

00027591226TRDU1

      1,025

0.8840

XLON

16:17:05

00027591229TRDU1

         167

0.8840

XLON

16:17:05

00027591227TRDU1

          56

0.8840

XLON

16:17:05

00027591228TRDU1

         638

0.8840

XLON

16:17:10

00027591230TRDU1

      2,134

0.8830

XLON

16:20:08

00027591252TRDU1

         105

0.8830

XLON

16:20:08

00027591253TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 235295
EQS News ID: 1602469

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602469&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten