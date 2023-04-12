12.04.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 April 2023 it purchased a total of 82,902 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

54,329

 

28,573

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0100

 

£0.8860

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9960

£0.8750

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0067

£0.8826

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,300,332 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,159

0.9960

XDUB

09:03:25

00027596220TRDU1

3,461

0.9960

XDUB

09:12:54

00027596246TRDU1

2,268

0.9960

XDUB

09:12:54

00027596247TRDU1

4,698

0.9990

XDUB

10:06:06

00027596569TRDU1

26

1.0020

XDUB

11:33:08

00027597108TRDU1

328

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598385TRDU1

500

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598386TRDU1

3,352

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598387TRDU1

93

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598388TRDU1

199

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598389TRDU1

3,246

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598390TRDU1

2,440

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:09

00027598391TRDU1

3,445

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598392TRDU1

516

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598393TRDU1

1,113

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598394TRDU1

1,816

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598395TRDU1

740

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598396TRDU1

2,705

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598397TRDU1

647

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598398TRDU1

3,445

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598399TRDU1

1,915

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598400TRDU1

658

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:10

00027598401TRDU1

310

1.0100

XDUB

14:53:11

00027598402TRDU1

1,500

1.0080

XDUB

15:04:07

00027598494TRDU1

1,020

1.0080

XDUB

15:04:07

00027598495TRDU1

2,656

1.0080

XDUB

15:17:02

00027598660TRDU1

869

1.0080

XDUB

15:30:52

00027598733TRDU1

1,559

1.0080

XDUB

15:30:52

00027598734TRDU1

1,392

1.0080

XDUB

15:46:30

00027598822TRDU1

1,168

1.0080

XDUB

15:46:42

00027598823TRDU1

3,996

1.0080

XDUB

15:46:42

00027598824TRDU1

1,089

1.0080

XDUB

15:46:42

00027598825TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

94

0.8750

XLON

09:27:55

00027596310TRDU1

156

0.8750

XLON

09:27:55

00027596311TRDU1

190

0.8750

XLON

09:27:55

00027596312TRDU1

1,365

0.8750

XLON

09:27:55

00027596313TRDU1

1,678

0.8750

XLON

10:06:10

00027596570TRDU1

1,769

0.8750

XLON

10:06:10

00027596571TRDU1

1,818

0.8750

XLON

10:06:10

00027596572TRDU1

862

0.8860

XLON

13:44:16

00027597914TRDU1

94

0.8860

XLON

13:44:16

00027597915TRDU1

3,000

0.8860

XLON

13:44:16

00027597916TRDU1

1,657

0.8860

XLON

13:44:16

00027597917TRDU1

814

0.8860

XLON

14:52:50

00027598376TRDU1

2,806

0.8860

XLON

14:52:50

00027598377TRDU1

1,717

0.8860

XLON

14:52:50

00027598378TRDU1

43

0.8840

XLON

15:04:07

00027598490TRDU1

230

0.8840

XLON

15:04:07

00027598491TRDU1

289

0.8840

XLON

15:04:07

00027598492TRDU1

3,536

0.8840

XLON

15:04:07

00027598493TRDU1

3,524

0.8840

XLON

15:46:43

00027598826TRDU1

1,839

0.8840

XLON

15:46:43

00027598827TRDU1

27

0.8840

XLON

15:46:43

00027598828TRDU1

532

0.8860

XLON

16:25:31

00027599259TRDU1

533

0.8860

XLON

16:27:20

00027599344TRDU1

 


