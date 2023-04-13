13.04.2023 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
13-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 April 2023 it purchased a total of 85,674 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

55,674

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0080

 

£0.8900

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9960

£0.8780

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0020

£0.8831

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,214,658 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,770

1.0040

XDUB

09:51:47

00027600019TRDU1

9,252

1.0040

XDUB

09:51:47

00027600018TRDU1

2,239

1.0000

XDUB

11:03:52

00027600180TRDU1

155

1.0080

XDUB

11:41:57

00027600241TRDU1

2,408

1.0080

XDUB

11:58:02

00027600389TRDU1

2,410

1.0080

XDUB

11:58:02

00027600388TRDU1

2,410

1.0080

XDUB

11:58:02

00027600387TRDU1

2,423

1.0000

XDUB

12:28:02

00027600515TRDU1

4,577

0.9980

XDUB

13:28:20

00027600808TRDU1

1,330

0.9960

XDUB

13:28:49

00027600819TRDU1

1,085

0.9960

XDUB

13:28:50

00027600820TRDU1

919

1.0020

XDUB

14:31:45

00027601196TRDU1

696

1.0020

XDUB

14:31:45

00027601195TRDU1

743

1.0020

XDUB

14:31:45

00027601194TRDU1

325

1.0020

XDUB

14:41:28

00027601273TRDU1

2,377

1.0020

XDUB

14:41:28

00027601272TRDU1

6,306

1.0000

XDUB

14:47:18

00027601312TRDU1

518

1.0000

XDUB

14:47:18

00027601311TRDU1

246

1.0000

XDUB

15:37:01

00027601544TRDU1

2,228

1.0000

XDUB

15:37:01

00027601543TRDU1

292

1.0000

XDUB

15:37:49

00027601551TRDU1

1,543

1.0000

XDUB

15:38:48

00027601557TRDU1

151

1.0000

XDUB

15:39:49

00027601559TRDU1

140

1.0000

XDUB

15:39:51

00027601560TRDU1

2,590

1.0020

XDUB

15:57:49

00027601647TRDU1

1,251

1.0000

XDUB

16:07:39

00027601698TRDU1

848

1.0000

XDUB

16:13:02

00027601764TRDU1

1,442

1.0000

XDUB

16:13:02

00027601763TRDU1

 

 

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

569

0.8900

XLON

09:02:09

00027599865TRDU1

1,452

0.8900

XLON

09:02:09

00027599864TRDU1

111

0.8900

XLON

09:42:02

00027600008TRDU1

534

0.8900

XLON

09:44:11

00027600010TRDU1

1,208

0.8900

XLON

09:44:11

00027600009TRDU1

2,038

0.8840

XLON

09:51:47

00027600017TRDU1

92

0.8860

XLON

11:58:03

00027600392TRDU1

990

0.8860

XLON

11:58:03

00027600391TRDU1

3,462

0.8860

XLON

11:58:03

00027600390TRDU1

900

0.8860

XLON

11:58:03

00027600397TRDU1

92

0.8780

XLON

13:28:25

00027600817TRDU1

2,253

0.8780

XLON

13:28:25

00027600816TRDU1

2,089

0.8820

XLON

13:39:59

00027600951TRDU1

954

0.8790

XLON

14:31:11

00027601185TRDU1

2,816

0.8800

XLON

15:16:48

00027601418TRDU1

747

0.8800

XLON

15:16:48

00027601420TRDU1

2,614

0.8800

XLON

15:16:48

00027601419TRDU1

1,908

0.8800

XLON

15:37:01

00027601542TRDU1

958

0.8830

XLON

16:19:18

00027601799TRDU1

1,079

0.8830

XLON

16:19:18

00027601800TRDU1

134

0.8830

XLON

16:23:52

00027601825TRDU1

3,000

0.8830

XLON

16:23:52

00027601824TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 236430
EQS News ID: 1606307

 
