Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

13 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 April 2023 it purchased a total of 85,674 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 55,674 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0080 £0.8900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9960 £0.8780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0020 £0.8831

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,214,658 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,770 1.0040 XDUB 09:51:47 00027600019TRDU1 9,252 1.0040 XDUB 09:51:47 00027600018TRDU1 2,239 1.0000 XDUB 11:03:52 00027600180TRDU1 155 1.0080 XDUB 11:41:57 00027600241TRDU1 2,408 1.0080 XDUB 11:58:02 00027600389TRDU1 2,410 1.0080 XDUB 11:58:02 00027600388TRDU1 2,410 1.0080 XDUB 11:58:02 00027600387TRDU1 2,423 1.0000 XDUB 12:28:02 00027600515TRDU1 4,577 0.9980 XDUB 13:28:20 00027600808TRDU1 1,330 0.9960 XDUB 13:28:49 00027600819TRDU1 1,085 0.9960 XDUB 13:28:50 00027600820TRDU1 919 1.0020 XDUB 14:31:45 00027601196TRDU1 696 1.0020 XDUB 14:31:45 00027601195TRDU1 743 1.0020 XDUB 14:31:45 00027601194TRDU1 325 1.0020 XDUB 14:41:28 00027601273TRDU1 2,377 1.0020 XDUB 14:41:28 00027601272TRDU1 6,306 1.0000 XDUB 14:47:18 00027601312TRDU1 518 1.0000 XDUB 14:47:18 00027601311TRDU1 246 1.0000 XDUB 15:37:01 00027601544TRDU1 2,228 1.0000 XDUB 15:37:01 00027601543TRDU1 292 1.0000 XDUB 15:37:49 00027601551TRDU1 1,543 1.0000 XDUB 15:38:48 00027601557TRDU1 151 1.0000 XDUB 15:39:49 00027601559TRDU1 140 1.0000 XDUB 15:39:51 00027601560TRDU1 2,590 1.0020 XDUB 15:57:49 00027601647TRDU1 1,251 1.0000 XDUB 16:07:39 00027601698TRDU1 848 1.0000 XDUB 16:13:02 00027601764TRDU1 1,442 1.0000 XDUB 16:13:02 00027601763TRDU1

London Stock Exchange