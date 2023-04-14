14.04.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

14-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 April 2023 it purchased a total of 71,535 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

41,535

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0080

 

£0.8890

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9990

£0.8800

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0026

£0.8856

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,143,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,420

1.0080

XDUB

08:46:24

00027602203TRDU1

1,151

1.0060

XDUB

08:58:37

00027602245TRDU1

3,642

1.0060

XDUB

09:12:53

00027602350TRDU1

2,293

1.0060

XDUB

09:12:53

00027602349TRDU1

2,477

1.0040

XDUB

10:03:35

00027602479TRDU1

2,272

1.0040

XDUB

10:03:35

00027602478TRDU1

1,913

1.0000

XDUB

10:34:52

00027602594TRDU1

503

1.0000

XDUB

10:34:52

00027602593TRDU1

2,305

1.0000

XDUB

11:25:10

00027602894TRDU1

2,301

1.0000

XDUB

11:25:10

00027602893TRDU1

2,440

0.9990

XDUB

11:44:29

00027603059TRDU1

72

1.0020

XDUB

13:10:39

00027603320TRDU1

683

1.0020

XDUB

13:10:39

00027603319TRDU1

2,367

1.0020

XDUB

13:19:00

00027603335TRDU1

1,893

1.0020

XDUB

13:21:59

00027603337TRDU1

3,109

1.0020

XDUB

13:21:59

00027603336TRDU1

2,328

1.0000

XDUB

13:43:53

00027603441TRDU1

2,407

1.0020

XDUB

14:37:43

00027603649TRDU1

2,288

1.0020

XDUB

14:48:32

00027603683TRDU1

2,671

1.0020

XDUB

14:59:34

00027603743TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,370

0.8860

XLON

09:13:07

00027602352TRDU1

1,925

0.8830

XLON

10:21:54

00027602523TRDU1

282

0.8830

XLON

11:02:05

00027602798TRDU1

1,513

0.8830

XLON

11:02:05

00027602797TRDU1

1,798

0.8830

XLON

11:42:57

00027603056TRDU1

29

0.8830

XLON

12:26:58

00027603169TRDU1

1,850

0.8830

XLON

12:26:58

00027603170TRDU1

893

0.8840

XLON

13:11:17

00027603326TRDU1

903

0.8840

XLON

13:11:17

00027603325TRDU1

4,391

0.8800

XLON

13:43:53

00027603434TRDU1

92

0.8850

XLON

14:44:43

00027603665TRDU1

35

0.8880

XLON

14:47:57

00027603681TRDU1

100

0.8880

XLON

14:47:57

00027603680TRDU1

1,953

0.8880

XLON

14:47:57

00027603679TRDU1

938

0.8880

XLON

15:05:44

00027603806TRDU1

92

0.8880

XLON

15:05:45

00027603807TRDU1

392

0.8880

XLON

15:15:40

00027603855TRDU1

1,943

0.8890

XLON

15:19:50

00027603911TRDU1

1,803

0.8890

XLON

15:38:28

00027604124TRDU1

70

0.8880

XLON

15:38:35

00027604127TRDU1

12

0.8880

XLON

15:38:35

00027604128TRDU1

1,784

0.8890

XLON

15:56:46

00027604300TRDU1

1,934

0.8890

XLON

16:12:18

00027604351TRDU1

1,737

0.8890

XLON

16:21:43

00027604397TRDU1

2,161

0.8890

XLON

16:26:38

00027604423TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 236766
EQS News ID: 1607315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten