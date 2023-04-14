Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

14 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 April 2023 it purchased a total of 71,535 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,535 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0080 £0.8890 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9990 £0.8800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0026 £0.8856

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,143,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,420 1.0080 XDUB 08:46:24 00027602203TRDU1 1,151 1.0060 XDUB 08:58:37 00027602245TRDU1 3,642 1.0060 XDUB 09:12:53 00027602350TRDU1 2,293 1.0060 XDUB 09:12:53 00027602349TRDU1 2,477 1.0040 XDUB 10:03:35 00027602479TRDU1 2,272 1.0040 XDUB 10:03:35 00027602478TRDU1 1,913 1.0000 XDUB 10:34:52 00027602594TRDU1 503 1.0000 XDUB 10:34:52 00027602593TRDU1 2,305 1.0000 XDUB 11:25:10 00027602894TRDU1 2,301 1.0000 XDUB 11:25:10 00027602893TRDU1 2,440 0.9990 XDUB 11:44:29 00027603059TRDU1 72 1.0020 XDUB 13:10:39 00027603320TRDU1 683 1.0020 XDUB 13:10:39 00027603319TRDU1 2,367 1.0020 XDUB 13:19:00 00027603335TRDU1 1,893 1.0020 XDUB 13:21:59 00027603337TRDU1 3,109 1.0020 XDUB 13:21:59 00027603336TRDU1 2,328 1.0000 XDUB 13:43:53 00027603441TRDU1 2,407 1.0020 XDUB 14:37:43 00027603649TRDU1 2,288 1.0020 XDUB 14:48:32 00027603683TRDU1 2,671 1.0020 XDUB 14:59:34 00027603743TRDU1

London Stock Exchange