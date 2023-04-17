17.04.2023 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 April 2023 it purchased a total of 30,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

0

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

NA

 

£0.8960

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

NA

£0.8920

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

NA

£0.8945

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,113,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,738

0.8960

XLON

09:44:32

00027604940TRDU1

2,093

0.8960

XLON

09:44:32

00027604941TRDU1

1,738

0.8960

XLON

11:01:54

00027605198TRDU1

1,966

0.8960

XLON

11:41:57

00027605301TRDU1

66

0.8940

XLON

11:41:57

00027605302TRDU1

1,728

0.8960

XLON

12:39:26

00027605444TRDU1

296

0.8960

XLON

13:14:27

00027605571TRDU1

1,566

0.8960

XLON

13:14:27

00027605572TRDU1

732

0.8940

XLON

13:29:50

00027605635TRDU1

1,024

0.8940

XLON

13:29:50

00027605636TRDU1

131

0.8940

XLON

13:29:50

00027605637TRDU1

91

0.8940

XLON

13:29:50

00027605638TRDU1

2

0.8940

XLON

13:29:50

00027605639TRDU1

707

0.8940

XLON

13:59:39

00027605738TRDU1

91

0.8940

XLON

13:59:39

00027605739TRDU1

1,158

0.8940

XLON

13:59:39

00027605740TRDU1

7

0.8940

XLON

13:59:39

00027605741TRDU1

4

0.8940

XLON

13:59:39

00027605742TRDU1

54

0.8940

XLON

13:59:42

00027605743TRDU1

1,736

0.8940

XLON

14:44:19

00027605903TRDU1

198

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606001TRDU1

1,608

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606002TRDU1

899

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606003TRDU1

308

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606004TRDU1

552

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606005TRDU1

1,638

0.8940

XLON

15:09:04

00027606006TRDU1

92

0.8940

XLON

15:09:05

00027606007TRDU1

1,895

0.8940

XLON

16:05:14

00027606257TRDU1

1,742

0.8940

XLON

16:11:17

00027606290TRDU1

640

0.8920

XLON

16:12:37

00027606295TRDU1

1,221

0.8920

XLON

16:12:38

00027606296TRDU1

2,279

0.8930

XLON

16:26:29

00027606402TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 237102
EQS News ID: 1608381

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten