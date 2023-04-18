Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0260 £0.9060 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0160 £0.8970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0194 £0.9028

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,023,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,653 1.0180 XDUB 08:29:45 00027606887TRDU1 1,693 1.0180 XDUB 08:38:00 00027606980TRDU1 1,670 1.0180 XDUB 08:52:27 00027607081TRDU1 1,671 1.0180 XDUB 09:07:44 00027607148TRDU1 1,615 1.0180 XDUB 09:23:50 00027607246TRDU1 1,172 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607316TRDU1 502 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607318TRDU1 1,493 1.0160 XDUB 09:30:20 00027607317TRDU1 5,241 1.0180 XDUB 10:55:03 00027607543TRDU1 1,496 1.0180 XDUB 11:14:30 00027607605TRDU1 1,488 1.0180 XDUB 11:32:13 00027607638TRDU1 1,727 1.0180 XDUB 11:50:45 00027607712TRDU1 1,711 1.0180 XDUB 12:13:30 00027607790TRDU1 1,661 1.0180 XDUB 12:36:06 00027607894TRDU1 1,442 1.0180 XDUB 12:57:32 00027607973TRDU1 1,591 1.0180 XDUB 13:14:47 00027608092TRDU1 1,689 1.0180 XDUB 13:32:06 00027608187TRDU1 1,517 1.0180 XDUB 13:48:06 00027608248TRDU1 1,676 1.0180 XDUB 14:02:05 00027608337TRDU1 1,582 1.0180 XDUB 14:17:18 00027608480TRDU1 1,201 1.0180 XDUB 14:30:03 00027608570TRDU1 306 1.0180 XDUB 14:30:03 00027608569TRDU1 1,611 1.0180 XDUB 14:36:26 00027608618TRDU1 1,747 1.0180 XDUB 14:43:40 00027608656TRDU1 1,439 1.0180 XDUB 14:52:00 00027608702TRDU1 1,732 1.0180 XDUB 14:59:14 00027608738TRDU1 1,525 1.0180 XDUB 15:08:19 00027608815TRDU1 1,630 1.0180 XDUB 15:16:31 00027608866TRDU1 722 1.0180 XDUB 15:25:39 00027608909TRDU1 1,712 1.0200 XDUB 15:30:12 00027608921TRDU1 707 1.0200 XDUB 15:40:07 00027608953TRDU1 1,662 1.0220 XDUB 15:44:24 00027608981TRDU1 1,693 1.0260 XDUB 15:52:02 00027609059TRDU1 2,756 1.0260 XDUB 15:54:45 00027609116TRDU1 1,613 1.0260 XDUB 16:16:22 00027609309TRDU1 1,045 1.0260 XDUB 16:20:51 00027609328TRDU1 441 1.0260 XDUB 16:20:51 00027609327TRDU1 996 1.0260 XDUB 16:24:35 00027609394TRDU1 1,172 1.0260 XDUB 16:24:35 00027609393TRDU1

London Stock Exchange