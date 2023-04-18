Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

18 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0260

 

£0.9060

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0160

£0.8970

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0194

£0.9028

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,023,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,653

1.0180

XDUB

08:29:45

00027606887TRDU1

1,693

1.0180

XDUB

08:38:00

00027606980TRDU1

1,670

1.0180

XDUB

08:52:27

00027607081TRDU1

1,671

1.0180

XDUB

09:07:44

00027607148TRDU1

1,615

1.0180

XDUB

09:23:50

00027607246TRDU1

1,172

1.0160

XDUB

09:30:20

00027607316TRDU1

502

1.0160

XDUB

09:30:20

00027607318TRDU1

1,493

1.0160

XDUB

09:30:20

00027607317TRDU1

5,241

1.0180

XDUB

10:55:03

00027607543TRDU1

1,496

1.0180

XDUB

11:14:30

00027607605TRDU1

1,488

1.0180

XDUB

11:32:13

00027607638TRDU1

1,727

1.0180

XDUB

11:50:45

00027607712TRDU1

1,711

1.0180

XDUB

12:13:30

00027607790TRDU1

1,661

1.0180

XDUB

12:36:06

00027607894TRDU1

1,442

1.0180

XDUB

12:57:32

00027607973TRDU1

1,591

1.0180

XDUB

13:14:47

00027608092TRDU1

1,689

1.0180

XDUB

13:32:06

00027608187TRDU1

1,517

1.0180

XDUB

13:48:06

00027608248TRDU1

1,676

1.0180

XDUB

14:02:05

00027608337TRDU1

1,582

1.0180

XDUB

14:17:18

00027608480TRDU1

1,201

1.0180

XDUB

14:30:03

00027608570TRDU1

306

1.0180

XDUB

14:30:03

00027608569TRDU1

1,611

1.0180

XDUB

14:36:26

00027608618TRDU1

1,747

1.0180

XDUB

14:43:40

00027608656TRDU1

1,439

1.0180

XDUB

14:52:00

00027608702TRDU1

1,732

1.0180

XDUB

14:59:14

00027608738TRDU1

1,525

1.0180

XDUB

15:08:19

00027608815TRDU1

1,630

1.0180

XDUB

15:16:31

00027608866TRDU1

722

1.0180

XDUB

15:25:39

00027608909TRDU1

1,712

1.0200

XDUB

15:30:12

00027608921TRDU1

707

1.0200

XDUB

15:40:07

00027608953TRDU1

1,662

1.0220

XDUB

15:44:24

00027608981TRDU1

1,693

1.0260

XDUB

15:52:02

00027609059TRDU1

2,756

1.0260

XDUB

15:54:45

00027609116TRDU1

1,613

1.0260

XDUB

16:16:22

00027609309TRDU1

1,045

1.0260

XDUB

16:20:51

00027609328TRDU1

441

1.0260

XDUB

16:20:51

00027609327TRDU1

996

1.0260

XDUB

16:24:35

00027609394TRDU1

1,172

1.0260

XDUB

16:24:35

00027609393TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,810

0.9020

XLON

08:54:45

00027607086TRDU1

2,015

0.9020

XLON

09:30:20

00027607319TRDU1

1,736

0.9020

XLON

10:13:57

00027607469TRDU1

2,056

0.9030

XLON

10:55:11

00027607546TRDU1

1,870

0.9030

XLON

11:47:27

00027607704TRDU1

1,274

0.9010

XLON

12:56:58

00027607969TRDU1

106

0.9010

XLON

12:56:58

00027607968TRDU1

189

0.9010

XLON

12:56:58

00027607967TRDU1

481

0.9010

XLON

12:56:58

00027607966TRDU1

2,051

0.9010

XLON

13:30:50

00027608179TRDU1

4

0.8970

XLON

13:47:45

00027608246TRDU1

135

0.8970

XLON

13:47:45

00027608245TRDU1

486

0.9020

XLON

14:58:02

00027608730TRDU1

3,404

0.9020

XLON

14:58:02

00027608729TRDU1

2,086

0.9020

XLON

14:59:32

00027608741TRDU1

1,160

0.9020

XLON

15:22:22

00027608885TRDU1

728

0.9020

XLON

15:22:22

00027608884TRDU1

1,958

0.9020

XLON

15:42:51

00027608965TRDU1

2,095

0.9060

XLON

16:03:42

00027609226TRDU1

15

0.9060

XLON

16:21:02

00027609331TRDU1

2,603

0.9060

XLON

16:24:06

00027609385TRDU1

1,738

0.9060

XLON

16:24:06

00027609384TRDU1

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 237438
EQS News ID: 1609619

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609619&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Cairn Homes PLC

Cairn Homes PLC 1,00 0,10% Cairn Homes PLC

