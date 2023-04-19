Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
19-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0480

 

£0.9240

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0260

£0.9040

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0397

£0.9179

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,933,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,457

1.0260

XDUB

09:53:35

00027610505TRDU1

1,835

1.0260

XDUB

10:07:16

00027610644TRDU1

688

1.0260

XDUB

10:07:16

00027610643TRDU1

2,544

1.0260

XDUB

10:31:34

00027610869TRDU1

2,500

1.0260

XDUB

10:58:26

00027611228TRDU1

897

1.0260

XDUB

10:58:26

00027611233TRDU1

2,751

1.0260

XDUB

10:58:26

00027611232TRDU1

1,728

1.0260

XDUB

10:58:27

00027611237TRDU1

1,281

1.0360

XDUB

12:59:56

00027611804TRDU1

1,575

1.0360

XDUB

12:59:56

00027611803TRDU1

1,500

1.0360

XDUB

12:59:56

00027611802TRDU1

216

1.0400

XDUB

13:07:05

00027611819TRDU1

5,356

1.0440

XDUB

13:44:14

00027612310TRDU1

604

1.0440

XDUB

13:55:52

00027612568TRDU1

2,095

1.0440

XDUB

13:55:52

00027612567TRDU1

2,546

1.0460

XDUB

14:16:41

00027613214TRDU1

2,306

1.0420

XDUB

14:29:50

00027613381TRDU1

2,656

1.0420

XDUB

14:29:50

00027613378TRDU1

2,557

1.0460

XDUB

14:51:56

00027613860TRDU1

2,383

1.0440

XDUB

14:59:21

00027614118TRDU1

2,744

1.0440

XDUB

14:59:21

00027614117TRDU1

2,435

1.0460

XDUB

15:26:41

00027614457TRDU1

7,328

1.0480

XDUB

15:30:01

00027614501TRDU1

2,577

1.0440

XDUB

15:54:25

00027614994TRDU1

2,602

1.0440

XDUB

16:18:21

00027615751TRDU1

2,839

1.0440

XDUB

16:26:27

00027616100TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,762

0.9050

XLON

10:01:47

00027610593TRDU1

1,742

0.9040

XLON

10:30:53

00027610863TRDU1

67

0.9090

XLON

12:00:00

00027611506TRDU1

1,910

0.9120

XLON

12:18:59

00027611587TRDU1

664

0.9150

XLON

13:04:35

00027611815TRDU1

1,301

0.9150

XLON

13:04:35

00027611814TRDU1

48

0.9210

XLON

14:02:08

00027612799TRDU1

1,942

0.9210

XLON

14:02:08

00027612800TRDU1

2,056

0.9210

XLON

14:11:27

00027613140TRDU1

1,129

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613386TRDU1

1,758

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613385TRDU1

657

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613383TRDU1

774

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613380TRDU1

34

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613377TRDU1

988

0.9210

XLON

14:29:50

00027613375TRDU1

1,908

0.9240

XLON

15:27:58

00027614488TRDU1

2,631

0.9240

XLON

15:45:08

00027614821TRDU1

1,556

0.9240

XLON

15:45:08

00027614823TRDU1

1,126

0.9240

XLON

15:45:08

00027614822TRDU1

205

0.9240

XLON

15:45:08

00027614824TRDU1

20

0.9230

XLON

16:12:39

00027615541TRDU1

1,715

0.9230

XLON

16:12:39

00027615543TRDU1

2,007

0.9220

XLON

16:26:27

00027616099TRDU1

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 237788
EQS News ID: 1610867

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

