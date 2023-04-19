Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0480 £0.9240 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0260 £0.9040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0397 £0.9179

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,933,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,457 1.0260 XDUB 09:53:35 00027610505TRDU1 1,835 1.0260 XDUB 10:07:16 00027610644TRDU1 688 1.0260 XDUB 10:07:16 00027610643TRDU1 2,544 1.0260 XDUB 10:31:34 00027610869TRDU1 2,500 1.0260 XDUB 10:58:26 00027611228TRDU1 897 1.0260 XDUB 10:58:26 00027611233TRDU1 2,751 1.0260 XDUB 10:58:26 00027611232TRDU1 1,728 1.0260 XDUB 10:58:27 00027611237TRDU1 1,281 1.0360 XDUB 12:59:56 00027611804TRDU1 1,575 1.0360 XDUB 12:59:56 00027611803TRDU1 1,500 1.0360 XDUB 12:59:56 00027611802TRDU1 216 1.0400 XDUB 13:07:05 00027611819TRDU1 5,356 1.0440 XDUB 13:44:14 00027612310TRDU1 604 1.0440 XDUB 13:55:52 00027612568TRDU1 2,095 1.0440 XDUB 13:55:52 00027612567TRDU1 2,546 1.0460 XDUB 14:16:41 00027613214TRDU1 2,306 1.0420 XDUB 14:29:50 00027613381TRDU1 2,656 1.0420 XDUB 14:29:50 00027613378TRDU1 2,557 1.0460 XDUB 14:51:56 00027613860TRDU1 2,383 1.0440 XDUB 14:59:21 00027614118TRDU1 2,744 1.0440 XDUB 14:59:21 00027614117TRDU1 2,435 1.0460 XDUB 15:26:41 00027614457TRDU1 7,328 1.0480 XDUB 15:30:01 00027614501TRDU1 2,577 1.0440 XDUB 15:54:25 00027614994TRDU1 2,602 1.0440 XDUB 16:18:21 00027615751TRDU1 2,839 1.0440 XDUB 16:26:27 00027616100TRDU1

London Stock Exchange