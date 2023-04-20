Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

20 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0780

 

£0.9500

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0480

£0.9240

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0704

£0.9434

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,843,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,498

1.0480

XDUB

08:12:35

00027616544TRDU1

5,406

1.0580

XDUB

09:25:48

00027617074TRDU1

2,344

1.0660

XDUB

10:16:38

00027617204TRDU1

2,660

1.0660

XDUB

10:17:19

00027617219TRDU1

4,845

1.0640

XDUB

10:35:32

00027617287TRDU1

2,587

1.0700

XDUB

11:44:16

00027617837TRDU1

4,609

1.0680

XDUB

12:06:41

00027617943TRDU1

5,074

1.0740

XDUB

13:53:45

00027618755TRDU1

2,650

1.0740

XDUB

14:06:28

00027618851TRDU1

2,642

1.0760

XDUB

14:29:16

00027619078TRDU1

2,367

1.0760

XDUB

14:44:09

00027619226TRDU1

2,097

1.0760

XDUB

14:44:09

00027619225TRDU1

509

1.0760

XDUB

14:44:09

00027619224TRDU1

2,207

1.0760

XDUB

14:46:17

00027619244TRDU1

1,183

1.0760

XDUB

14:46:17

00027619243TRDU1

1,480

1.0760

XDUB

14:46:17

00027619242TRDU1

2,455

1.0740

XDUB

15:02:36

00027619474TRDU1

2,513

1.0740

XDUB

15:26:07

00027619923TRDU1

1,618

1.0760

XDUB

15:55:56

00027621109TRDU1

2,806

1.0780

XDUB

16:09:46

00027621216TRDU1

2,640

1.0780

XDUB

16:19:25

00027621241TRDU1

2,810

1.0780

XDUB

16:25:03

00027621273TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,968

0.9240

XLON

08:12:35

00027616543TRDU1

621

0.9380

XLON

10:04:04

00027617183TRDU1

1,405

0.9380

XLON

10:04:04

00027617182TRDU1

1,772

0.9390

XLON

10:16:25

00027617202TRDU1

1,921

0.9390

XLON

10:16:25

00027617201TRDU1

1,933

0.9410

XLON

10:45:52

00027617381TRDU1

1,780

0.9420

XLON

12:02:45

00027617926TRDU1

10

0.9430

XLON

13:30:37

00027618598TRDU1

2,122

0.9430

XLON

13:30:37

00027618599TRDU1

1,777

0.9480

XLON

14:30:59

00027619111TRDU1

2,040

0.9500

XLON

14:40:47

00027619189TRDU1

1,773

0.9480

XLON

14:40:50

00027619191TRDU1

1,815

0.9480

XLON

14:40:50

00027619190TRDU1

3,717

0.9450

XLON

15:26:07

00027619922TRDU1

1,811

0.9500

XLON

16:14:20

00027621228TRDU1

3,535

0.9480

XLON

16:22:58

00027621259TRDU1

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 238135
EQS News ID: 1612177

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

