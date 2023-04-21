Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 08:00:14

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0720

 

£0.9450

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0400

£0.9210

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0551

£0.9308

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,753,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,067

1.0640

XDUB

08:30:52

00027621921TRDU1

4,660

1.0680

XDUB

09:17:23

00027622546TRDU1

1,976

1.0700

XDUB

10:10:08

00027623412TRDU1

2,662

1.0700

XDUB

10:10:08

00027623411TRDU1

2,632

1.0720

XDUB

10:22:28

00027623501TRDU1

2,870

1.0700

XDUB

10:22:36

00027623503TRDU1

2,129

1.0620

XDUB

10:48:37

00027623699TRDU1

543

1.0620

XDUB

10:48:37

00027623700TRDU1

1,227

1.0600

XDUB

11:12:17

00027623853TRDU1

1,097

1.0600

XDUB

11:12:17

00027623852TRDU1

607

1.0580

XDUB

11:57:42

00027624141TRDU1

2,403

1.0580

XDUB

11:57:42

00027624143TRDU1

1,811

1.0580

XDUB

11:57:42

00027624142TRDU1

2,438

1.0500

XDUB

12:43:46

00027624369TRDU1

2,397

1.0480

XDUB

13:03:41

00027624630TRDU1

2,445

1.0440

XDUB

13:29:52

00027624777TRDU1

2,404

1.0500

XDUB

14:35:36

00027625386TRDU1

2,471

1.0500

XDUB

14:35:36

00027625384TRDU1

2,363

1.0500

XDUB

14:35:36

00027625382TRDU1

2,477

1.0500

XDUB

14:35:36

00027625380TRDU1

2,353

1.0440

XDUB

15:16:58

00027625977TRDU1

2,618

1.0440

XDUB

15:16:58

00027625976TRDU1

2,345

1.0440

XDUB

15:16:58

00027625975TRDU1

1,152

1.0440

XDUB

16:00:30

00027626894TRDU1

1,500

1.0440

XDUB

16:00:30

00027626893TRDU1

155

1.0400

XDUB

16:01:32

00027626908TRDU1

2,331

1.0400

XDUB

16:04:50

00027626946TRDU1

28

1.0460

XDUB

16:26:14

00027627287TRDU1

2,279

1.0520

XDUB

16:27:03

00027627290TRDU1

2,560

1.0520

XDUB

16:27:03

00027627289TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,990

0.9360

XLON

08:19:24

00027621778TRDU1

38

0.9450

XLON

09:27:46

00027622750TRDU1

1,903

0.9450

XLON

09:28:01

00027622751TRDU1

2,047

0.9450

XLON

10:10:09

00027623413TRDU1

1,569

0.9430

XLON

10:22:41

00027623504TRDU1

187

0.9430

XLON

10:22:41

00027623505TRDU1

291

0.9430

XLON

10:22:41

00027623506TRDU1

1,710

0.9370

XLON

11:52:18

00027624116TRDU1

184

0.9370

XLON

11:52:18

00027624117TRDU1

948

0.9310

XLON

12:45:21

00027624381TRDU1

868

0.9310

XLON

12:45:21

00027624382TRDU1

24

0.9230

XLON

13:31:07

00027624788TRDU1

2,070

0.9230

XLON

13:31:46

00027624795TRDU1

3,531

0.9250

XLON

13:51:29

00027625006TRDU1

459

0.9260

XLON

14:35:36

00027625381TRDU1

577

0.9260

XLON

14:35:36

00027625383TRDU1

842

0.9260

XLON

14:35:36

00027625385TRDU1

834

0.9260

XLON

14:35:36

00027625387TRDU1

982

0.9260

XLON

14:35:36

00027625388TRDU1

3,708

0.9210

XLON

15:16:58

00027625974TRDU1

64

0.9280

XLON

16:27:32

00027627292TRDU1

5,174

0.9280

XLON

16:27:33

00027627293TRDU1

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 238487
EQS News ID: 1613329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

