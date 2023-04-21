Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0720 £0.9450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0400 £0.9210 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0551 £0.9308

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,753,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,067 1.0640 XDUB 08:30:52 00027621921TRDU1 4,660 1.0680 XDUB 09:17:23 00027622546TRDU1 1,976 1.0700 XDUB 10:10:08 00027623412TRDU1 2,662 1.0700 XDUB 10:10:08 00027623411TRDU1 2,632 1.0720 XDUB 10:22:28 00027623501TRDU1 2,870 1.0700 XDUB 10:22:36 00027623503TRDU1 2,129 1.0620 XDUB 10:48:37 00027623699TRDU1 543 1.0620 XDUB 10:48:37 00027623700TRDU1 1,227 1.0600 XDUB 11:12:17 00027623853TRDU1 1,097 1.0600 XDUB 11:12:17 00027623852TRDU1 607 1.0580 XDUB 11:57:42 00027624141TRDU1 2,403 1.0580 XDUB 11:57:42 00027624143TRDU1 1,811 1.0580 XDUB 11:57:42 00027624142TRDU1 2,438 1.0500 XDUB 12:43:46 00027624369TRDU1 2,397 1.0480 XDUB 13:03:41 00027624630TRDU1 2,445 1.0440 XDUB 13:29:52 00027624777TRDU1 2,404 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:36 00027625386TRDU1 2,471 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:36 00027625384TRDU1 2,363 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:36 00027625382TRDU1 2,477 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:36 00027625380TRDU1 2,353 1.0440 XDUB 15:16:58 00027625977TRDU1 2,618 1.0440 XDUB 15:16:58 00027625976TRDU1 2,345 1.0440 XDUB 15:16:58 00027625975TRDU1 1,152 1.0440 XDUB 16:00:30 00027626894TRDU1 1,500 1.0440 XDUB 16:00:30 00027626893TRDU1 155 1.0400 XDUB 16:01:32 00027626908TRDU1 2,331 1.0400 XDUB 16:04:50 00027626946TRDU1 28 1.0460 XDUB 16:26:14 00027627287TRDU1 2,279 1.0520 XDUB 16:27:03 00027627290TRDU1 2,560 1.0520 XDUB 16:27:03 00027627289TRDU1

London Stock Exchange