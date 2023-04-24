24.04.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
24-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 April 2023 it purchased a total of 86,272 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

26,272

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0340

 

£0.9140

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0160

£0.9000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0237

£0.9059

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,998,084 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,629

1.0340

XDUB

08:34:04

00027628150TRDU1

2,697

1.0340

XDUB

08:34:04

00027628151TRDU1

2,422

1.0280

XDUB

09:10:50

00027628616TRDU1

2,575

1.0240

XDUB

09:18:52

00027628686TRDU1

2,061

1.0220

XDUB

10:00:54

00027629082TRDU1

367

1.0220

XDUB

10:01:31

00027629086TRDU1

2,063

1.0160

XDUB

10:07:44

00027629116TRDU1

100

1.0200

XDUB

11:22:15

00027629783TRDU1

2,636

1.0200

XDUB

11:22:15

00027629784TRDU1

738

1.0200

XDUB

11:55:14

00027630195TRDU1

100

1.0200

XDUB

11:55:14

00027630196TRDU1

2,554

1.0200

XDUB

12:06:09

00027630263TRDU1

74

1.0200

XDUB

12:06:09

00027630264TRDU1

45

1.0200

XDUB

12:06:09

00027630265TRDU1

2,466

1.0200

XDUB

12:40:36

00027630449TRDU1

2,554

1.0200

XDUB

13:10:41

00027630633TRDU1

300

1.0200

XDUB

13:10:41

00027630634TRDU1

322

1.0200

XDUB

13:40:21

00027630933TRDU1

2,245

1.0200

XDUB

13:40:21

00027630934TRDU1

2,289

1.0200

XDUB

14:03:30

00027631215TRDU1

311

1.0200

XDUB

14:03:30

00027631216TRDU1

2,355

1.0180

XDUB

14:18:55

00027631387TRDU1

2,430

1.0180

XDUB

14:18:55

00027631388TRDU1

2,452

1.0180

XDUB

14:18:55

00027631389TRDU1

2,436

1.0160

XDUB

14:39:41

00027632075TRDU1

57

1.0240

XDUB

15:03:40

00027632647TRDU1

2,513

1.0240

XDUB

15:03:40

00027632648TRDU1

528

1.0340

XDUB

15:37:24

00027633693TRDU1

528

1.0340

XDUB

15:37:24

00027633694TRDU1

1,542

1.0340

XDUB

15:37:25

00027633695TRDU1

24

1.0340

XDUB

15:37:25

00027633696TRDU1

335

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633761TRDU1

2,953

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633762TRDU1

673

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633763TRDU1

192

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633764TRDU1

706

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633765TRDU1

385

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633766TRDU1

761

1.0340

XDUB

15:40:15

00027633767TRDU1

2,629

1.0200

XDUB

15:57:08

00027634041TRDU1

2,569

1.0240

XDUB

16:20:52

00027634731TRDU1

2,384

1.0220

XDUB

16:27:45

00027634931TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,092

0.9140

XLON

09:09:34

00027628566TRDU1

2,170

0.9100

XLON

09:10:50

00027628615TRDU1

1,835

0.9060

XLON

09:30:00

00027628759TRDU1

1,880

0.9030

XLON

10:04:39

00027629109TRDU1

4,324

0.9050

XLON

13:32:16

00027630868TRDU1

1,676

0.9050

XLON

13:39:29

00027630919TRDU1

556

0.9050

XLON

13:39:29

00027630920TRDU1

1,924

0.9040

XLON

14:21:47

00027631406TRDU1

282

0.9040

XLON

14:21:47

00027631407TRDU1

533

0.9000

XLON

14:31:15

00027631606TRDU1

3,130

0.9000

XLON

14:31:18

00027631607TRDU1

2,023

0.9040

XLON

15:05:38

00027632681TRDU1

3,847

0.9100

XLON

15:40:47

00027633786TRDU1

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 238821
EQS News ID: 1614407

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614407&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

