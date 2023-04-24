Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

24 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 April 2023 it purchased a total of 86,272 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 26,272 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0340 £0.9140 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0160 £0.9000 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0237 £0.9059

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,998,084 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,629 1.0340 XDUB 08:34:04 00027628150TRDU1 2,697 1.0340 XDUB 08:34:04 00027628151TRDU1 2,422 1.0280 XDUB 09:10:50 00027628616TRDU1 2,575 1.0240 XDUB 09:18:52 00027628686TRDU1 2,061 1.0220 XDUB 10:00:54 00027629082TRDU1 367 1.0220 XDUB 10:01:31 00027629086TRDU1 2,063 1.0160 XDUB 10:07:44 00027629116TRDU1 100 1.0200 XDUB 11:22:15 00027629783TRDU1 2,636 1.0200 XDUB 11:22:15 00027629784TRDU1 738 1.0200 XDUB 11:55:14 00027630195TRDU1 100 1.0200 XDUB 11:55:14 00027630196TRDU1 2,554 1.0200 XDUB 12:06:09 00027630263TRDU1 74 1.0200 XDUB 12:06:09 00027630264TRDU1 45 1.0200 XDUB 12:06:09 00027630265TRDU1 2,466 1.0200 XDUB 12:40:36 00027630449TRDU1 2,554 1.0200 XDUB 13:10:41 00027630633TRDU1 300 1.0200 XDUB 13:10:41 00027630634TRDU1 322 1.0200 XDUB 13:40:21 00027630933TRDU1 2,245 1.0200 XDUB 13:40:21 00027630934TRDU1 2,289 1.0200 XDUB 14:03:30 00027631215TRDU1 311 1.0200 XDUB 14:03:30 00027631216TRDU1 2,355 1.0180 XDUB 14:18:55 00027631387TRDU1 2,430 1.0180 XDUB 14:18:55 00027631388TRDU1 2,452 1.0180 XDUB 14:18:55 00027631389TRDU1 2,436 1.0160 XDUB 14:39:41 00027632075TRDU1 57 1.0240 XDUB 15:03:40 00027632647TRDU1 2,513 1.0240 XDUB 15:03:40 00027632648TRDU1 528 1.0340 XDUB 15:37:24 00027633693TRDU1 528 1.0340 XDUB 15:37:24 00027633694TRDU1 1,542 1.0340 XDUB 15:37:25 00027633695TRDU1 24 1.0340 XDUB 15:37:25 00027633696TRDU1 335 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633761TRDU1 2,953 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633762TRDU1 673 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633763TRDU1 192 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633764TRDU1 706 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633765TRDU1 385 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633766TRDU1 761 1.0340 XDUB 15:40:15 00027633767TRDU1 2,629 1.0200 XDUB 15:57:08 00027634041TRDU1 2,569 1.0240 XDUB 16:20:52 00027634731TRDU1 2,384 1.0220 XDUB 16:27:45 00027634931TRDU1

London Stock Exchange