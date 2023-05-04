Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

04.05.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

04 May 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

130,000

 

70,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0500

 

£0.9260

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0380

£0.9180

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0441

£0.9213

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,739,712 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

9,804

1.0500

XDUB

09:20:11

00027674421TRDU1

5,425

1.0480

XDUB

09:20:13

00027674423TRDU1

2,517

1.0480

XDUB

09:59:50

00027674653TRDU1

1,978

1.0480

XDUB

09:59:53

00027674654TRDU1

2,593

1.0480

XDUB

10:09:34

00027674726TRDU1

2,728

1.0480

XDUB

10:22:14

00027674811TRDU1

6,999

1.0480

XDUB

11:07:44

00027675186TRDU1

2,512

1.0480

XDUB

11:48:52

00027675548TRDU1

3,066

1.0480

XDUB

11:48:52

00027675546TRDU1

1,745

1.0480

XDUB

11:48:52

00027675544TRDU1

2,351

1.0480

XDUB

11:49:12

00027675552TRDU1

7,894

1.0440

XDUB

11:55:19

00027675586TRDU1

2,310

1.0420

XDUB

12:54:57

00027675960TRDU1

2,444

1.0420

XDUB

13:00:37

00027675979TRDU1

1,935

1.0420

XDUB

13:13:26

00027676041TRDU1

438

1.0420

XDUB

13:13:26

00027676040TRDU1

2,330

1.0420

XDUB

13:31:22

00027676137TRDU1

6,898

1.0420

XDUB

13:31:22

00027676136TRDU1

1,319

1.0380

XDUB

14:03:46

00027676343TRDU1

1,176

1.0380

XDUB

14:03:46

00027676342TRDU1

140

1.0420

XDUB

14:14:35

00027676410TRDU1

4,614

1.0420

XDUB

14:30:11

00027676554TRDU1

22,131

1.0420

XDUB

15:18:30

00027677141TRDU1

2,445

1.0420

XDUB

15:18:30

00027677140TRDU1

2,758

1.0420

XDUB

15:18:30

00027677139TRDU1

2,359

1.0420

XDUB

15:18:30

00027677138TRDU1

2,498

1.0420

XDUB

15:38:35

00027677399TRDU1

39

1.0420

XDUB

15:38:35

00027677398TRDU1

1,777

1.0420

XDUB

15:38:35

00027677394TRDU1

2,512

1.0420

XDUB

15:38:35

00027677391TRDU1

2,464

1.0420

XDUB

15:38:35

00027677390TRDU1

2,402

1.0420

XDUB

15:58:49

00027677649TRDU1

1,956

1.0420

XDUB

15:58:49

00027677648TRDU1

2,298

1.0420

XDUB

15:58:49

00027677647TRDU1

2,515

1.0420

XDUB

16:12:24

00027677795TRDU1

2,392

1.0420

XDUB

16:12:24

00027677794TRDU1

2,496

1.0420

XDUB

16:21:35

00027677891TRDU1

1,377

1.0420

XDUB

16:21:35

00027677890TRDU1

2,365

1.0420

XDUB

16:21:35

00027677889TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,213

0.9200

XLON

08:41:10

00027674024TRDU1

34

0.9200

XLON

08:47:29

00027674075TRDU1

5,292

0.9260

XLON

09:20:03

00027674418TRDU1

839

0.9240

XLON

09:20:13

00027674424TRDU1

2,465

0.9240

XLON

09:39:02

00027674509TRDU1

705

0.9240

XLON

10:01:43

00027674665TRDU1

1,969

0.9240

XLON

10:01:43

00027674664TRDU1

891

0.9260

XLON

10:28:38

00027674865TRDU1

653

0.9260

XLON

10:28:38

00027674864TRDU1

113

0.9260

XLON

10:28:38

00027674863TRDU1

621

0.9260

XLON

10:28:38

00027674862TRDU1

2,374

0.9260

XLON

10:51:33

00027675130TRDU1

727

0.9260

XLON

11:16:13

00027675302TRDU1

1,601

0.9260

XLON

11:16:13

00027675301TRDU1

183

0.9240

XLON

11:42:03

00027675525TRDU1

593

0.9240

XLON

11:48:52

00027675547TRDU1

141

0.9240

XLON

11:48:52

00027675545TRDU1

312

0.9240

XLON

11:48:52

00027675549TRDU1

1,561

0.9240

XLON

11:48:54

00027675550TRDU1

1,239

0.9210

XLON

11:55:19

00027675585TRDU1

2,212

0.9210

XLON

11:55:19

00027675589TRDU1

1,110

0.9210

XLON

11:55:19

00027675588TRDU1

249

0.9210

XLON

11:55:19

00027675587TRDU1

654

0.9210

XLON

13:09:58

00027676034TRDU1

675

0.9210

XLON

13:09:58

00027676033TRDU1

436

0.9210

XLON

13:09:58

00027676032TRDU1

456

0.9210

XLON

13:10:00

00027676035TRDU1

2,071

0.9200

XLON

13:32:04

00027676142TRDU1

214

0.9200

XLON

13:32:04

00027676141TRDU1

1,130

0.9180

XLON

13:52:02

00027676266TRDU1

1,557

0.9180

XLON

13:52:02

00027676265TRDU1

3,200

0.9190

XLON

15:00:15

00027677005TRDU1

6,592

0.9190

XLON

15:00:15

00027677006TRDU1

2,349

0.9190

XLON

15:43:21

00027677467TRDU1

7,572

0.9190

XLON

15:43:21

00027677466TRDU1

7,427

0.9190

XLON

15:43:21

00027677465TRDU1

222

0.9210

XLON

16:19:36

00027677855TRDU1

1,200

0.9210

XLON

16:19:55

00027677857TRDU1

2,666

0.9210

XLON

16:21:51

00027677903TRDU1

3,197

0.9210

XLON

16:26:17

00027678006TRDU1

285

0.9210

XLON

16:26:17

00027678005TRDU1

 


Nachrichten