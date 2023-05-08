Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

08-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

8 May 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

130,000

 

70,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0280

 

£0.8980

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0160

£0.8900

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0219

£0.8939

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,347,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,684

1.0160

XDUB

08:19:13

00027683127TRDU1

701

1.0200

XDUB

08:29:16

00027683189TRDU1

1,676

1.0200

XDUB

08:29:16

00027683188TRDU1

2,432

1.0180

XDUB

08:37:15

00027683286TRDU1

2,547

1.0180

XDUB

08:48:10

00027683405TRDU1

594

1.0180

XDUB

08:48:10

00027683410TRDU1

4,714

1.0200

XDUB

09:13:47

00027683568TRDU1

5,142

1.0200

XDUB

09:13:47

00027683567TRDU1

2,357

1.0200

XDUB

09:13:47

00027683566TRDU1

3,352

1.0180

XDUB

09:54:15

00027683826TRDU1

2,233

1.0180

XDUB

09:54:15

00027683827TRDU1

2,655

1.0200

XDUB

10:28:33

00027684219TRDU1

124

1.0200

XDUB

10:28:48

00027684222TRDU1

1,013

1.0200

XDUB

10:40:01

00027684294TRDU1

1,324

1.0200

XDUB

10:40:01

00027684293TRDU1

2,516

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685092TRDU1

593

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685098TRDU1

2,473

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685097TRDU1

544

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685102TRDU1

1,207

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685101TRDU1

277

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685100TRDU1

930

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685099TRDU1

1,800

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685106TRDU1

1,800

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685105TRDU1

204

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685104TRDU1

49

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685103TRDU1

348

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685109TRDU1

1,354

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685108TRDU1

1,800

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685107TRDU1

1,800

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685112TRDU1

312

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685111TRDU1

98

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685110TRDU1

1,800

1.0200

XDUB

12:15:25

00027685113TRDU1

294

1.0200

XDUB

12:34:36

00027685175TRDU1

2,449

1.0200

XDUB

12:34:36

00027685174TRDU1

2,349

1.0200

XDUB

12:34:36

00027685173TRDU1

4,944

1.0200

XDUB

13:30:21

00027685458TRDU1

7,801

1.0180

XDUB

13:31:53

00027685480TRDU1

2,627

1.0200

XDUB

14:13:00

00027685802TRDU1

3

1.0200

XDUB

14:23:03

00027685926TRDU1

2,457

1.0200

XDUB

14:23:04

00027685927TRDU1

2,753

1.0200

XDUB

14:31:11

00027685983TRDU1

2,598

1.0200

XDUB

14:36:33

00027686042TRDU1

3,376

1.0240

XDUB

14:47:38

00027686121TRDU1

1,464

1.0240

XDUB

14:47:38

00027686122TRDU1

2,366

1.0280

XDUB

14:55:33

00027686217TRDU1

2,418

1.0280

XDUB

14:55:33

00027686216TRDU1

2,449

1.0280

XDUB

14:55:33

00027686215TRDU1

2,572

1.0280

XDUB

14:55:33

00027686214TRDU1

7

1.0240

XDUB

15:16:24

00027686370TRDU1

2,384

1.0240

XDUB

15:16:32

00027686371TRDU1

314

1.0240

XDUB

15:22:36

00027686485TRDU1

2,386

1.0240

XDUB

15:22:36

00027686484TRDU1

2,000

1.0260

XDUB

15:31:54

00027686665TRDU1

95

1.0260

XDUB

15:31:54

00027686664TRDU1

124

1.0260

XDUB

15:31:54

00027686663TRDU1

2,452

1.0260

XDUB

15:35:46

00027686767TRDU1

2,439

1.0260

XDUB

15:42:28

00027686829TRDU1

2,434

1.0260

XDUB

15:49:32

00027686898TRDU1

4,755

1.0260

XDUB

15:58:06

00027686969TRDU1

2,633

1.0260

XDUB

15:58:06

00027686968TRDU1

2,341

1.0260

XDUB

15:58:06

00027686967TRDU1

120

1.0260

XDUB

15:58:06

00027686966TRDU1

779

1.0280

XDUB

16:17:37

00027687249TRDU1

1,851

1.0280

XDUB

16:17:37

00027687248TRDU1

4,732

1.0260

XDUB

16:20:02

00027687287TRDU1

1,781

1.0260

XDUB

16:27:27

00027687434TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

6,749

0.8900

XLON

08:29:16

00027683187TRDU1

4,503

0.8910

XLON

09:13:47

00027683565TRDU1

1,984

0.8910

XLON

09:25:00

00027683648TRDU1

2,355

0.8910

XLON

09:54:07

00027683804TRDU1

1,064

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685091TRDU1

2,941

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685090TRDU1

1,024

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685095TRDU1

1,485

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685094TRDU1

1,429

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685093TRDU1

6,567

0.8940

XLON

12:15:25

00027685096TRDU1

4,922

0.8920

XLON

14:08:33

00027685776TRDU1

2,516

0.8920

XLON

14:10:07

00027685785TRDU1

2,292

0.8920

XLON

14:28:24

00027685975TRDU1

189

0.8920

XLON

14:28:24

00027685976TRDU1

2,627

0.8920

XLON

14:39:10

00027686051TRDU1

2,636

0.8980

XLON

14:51:00

00027686184TRDU1

6,779

0.8970

XLON

14:55:33

00027686213TRDU1

32

0.8930

XLON

15:34:30

00027686739TRDU1

2,000

0.8970

XLON

15:38:38

00027686790TRDU1

4,853

0.8970

XLON

15:41:14

00027686817TRDU1

402

0.8970

XLON

15:41:14

00027686816TRDU1

2,248

0.8960

XLON

16:08:26

00027687126TRDU1

1,364

0.8960

XLON

16:20:02

00027687286TRDU1

3,693

0.8960

XLON

16:27:27

00027687435TRDU1

2,523

0.8960

XLON

16:27:27

00027687436TRDU1

823

0.8960

XLON

16:27:27

00027687437TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 241867
EQS News ID: 1626189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,02 0,99% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen