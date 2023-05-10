Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 May 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9 May 2023 it purchased a total of 194,611 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

119,478

 

75,133

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0400

 

£0.9020

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0300

£0.9000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0380

£0.9013

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,072,560 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,262

1.0400

XDUB

11:07:54

00027690680TRDU1

30,803

1.0400

XDUB

11:07:54

00027690681TRDU1

3,118

1.0400

XDUB

11:22:04

00027690787TRDU1

1,882

1.0400

XDUB

11:40:09

00027690979TRDU1

924

1.0400

XDUB

11:40:09

00027690980TRDU1

2,785

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691048TRDU1

564

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691049TRDU1

193

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691052TRDU1

1,852

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691053TRDU1

480

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691054TRDU1

135

1.0360

XDUB

11:52:29

00027691055TRDU1

2,678

1.0380

XDUB

12:09:53

00027691184TRDU1

524

1.0300

XDUB

12:52:26

00027691380TRDU1

529

1.0300

XDUB

12:52:26

00027691381TRDU1

394

1.0300

XDUB

12:58:58

00027691387TRDU1

2,732

1.0300

XDUB

12:58:58

00027691388TRDU1

562

1.0300

XDUB

13:16:44

00027691499TRDU1

803

1.0320

XDUB

14:04:15

00027691607TRDU1

111

1.0320

XDUB

14:04:16

00027691608TRDU1

1,065

1.0340

XDUB

14:58:13

00027691946TRDU1

925

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692587TRDU1

468

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692588TRDU1

3,615

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692589TRDU1

915

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692590TRDU1

902

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692591TRDU1

671

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692592TRDU1

2,042

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692593TRDU1

10,154

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692594TRDU1

3,615

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692595TRDU1

13,885

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:35

00027692596TRDU1

1,033

1.0380

XDUB

15:45:36

00027692597TRDU1

318

1.0380

XDUB

15:54:53

00027693025TRDU1

23

1.0380

XDUB

15:54:57

00027693042TRDU1

8,692

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693149TRDU1

1,648

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693150TRDU1

1,648

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693151TRDU1

5,055

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693152TRDU1

1,648

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693153TRDU1

757

1.0380

XDUB

15:59:17

00027693154TRDU1

2,668

1.0360

XDUB

16:12:27

00027693314TRDU1

2,675

1.0360

XDUB

16:12:27

00027693315TRDU1

2,570

1.0360

XDUB

16:27:54

00027693462TRDU1

155

1.0360

XDUB

16:27:54

00027693463TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,400

0.9020

XLON

11:15:59

00027690736TRDU1

89

0.9020

XLON

11:40:09

00027690983TRDU1

1,530

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691050TRDU1

1,822

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691051TRDU1

2,648

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691056TRDU1

79

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691057TRDU1

81

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691058TRDU1

3,405

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691059TRDU1

3

0.9020

XLON

11:52:29

00027691060TRDU1

1,800

0.9020

XLON

11:52:34

00027691061TRDU1

7,602

0.9020

XLON

12:09:53

00027691180TRDU1

2,554

0.9020

XLON

12:09:53

00027691181TRDU1

5,818

0.9020

XLON

12:09:53

00027691182TRDU1

2,532

0.9020

XLON

12:09:53

00027691183TRDU1

506

0.9010

XLON

15:42:05

00027692452TRDU1

9,002

0.9010

XLON

15:59:17

00027693143TRDU1

24,356

0.9010

XLON

15:59:17

00027693144TRDU1

2,603

0.9000

XLON

15:59:17

00027693145TRDU1

1,893

0.9000

XLON

15:59:17

00027693146TRDU1

482

0.9000

XLON

15:59:17

00027693147TRDU1

9

0.9000

XLON

15:59:17

00027693148TRDU1

185

0.9000

XLON

16:15:48

00027693330TRDU1

257

0.9000

XLON

16:15:48

00027693331TRDU1

2,420

0.9000

XLON

16:17:49

00027693348TRDU1

2,057

0.9000

XLON

16:25:30

00027693429TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 242492
EQS News ID: 1628523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628523&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,06 3,31% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag geht es an der Wall Street bergab. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.

Nachrichten