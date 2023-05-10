Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 May 2023 it purchased a total of 194,611 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,478 75,133 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0400 £0.9020 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0300 £0.9000 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0380 £0.9013

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,072,560 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,262 1.0400 XDUB 11:07:54 00027690680TRDU1 30,803 1.0400 XDUB 11:07:54 00027690681TRDU1 3,118 1.0400 XDUB 11:22:04 00027690787TRDU1 1,882 1.0400 XDUB 11:40:09 00027690979TRDU1 924 1.0400 XDUB 11:40:09 00027690980TRDU1 2,785 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691048TRDU1 564 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691049TRDU1 193 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691052TRDU1 1,852 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691053TRDU1 480 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691054TRDU1 135 1.0360 XDUB 11:52:29 00027691055TRDU1 2,678 1.0380 XDUB 12:09:53 00027691184TRDU1 524 1.0300 XDUB 12:52:26 00027691380TRDU1 529 1.0300 XDUB 12:52:26 00027691381TRDU1 394 1.0300 XDUB 12:58:58 00027691387TRDU1 2,732 1.0300 XDUB 12:58:58 00027691388TRDU1 562 1.0300 XDUB 13:16:44 00027691499TRDU1 803 1.0320 XDUB 14:04:15 00027691607TRDU1 111 1.0320 XDUB 14:04:16 00027691608TRDU1 1,065 1.0340 XDUB 14:58:13 00027691946TRDU1 925 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692587TRDU1 468 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692588TRDU1 3,615 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692589TRDU1 915 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692590TRDU1 902 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692591TRDU1 671 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692592TRDU1 2,042 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692593TRDU1 10,154 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692594TRDU1 3,615 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692595TRDU1 13,885 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:35 00027692596TRDU1 1,033 1.0380 XDUB 15:45:36 00027692597TRDU1 318 1.0380 XDUB 15:54:53 00027693025TRDU1 23 1.0380 XDUB 15:54:57 00027693042TRDU1 8,692 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693149TRDU1 1,648 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693150TRDU1 1,648 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693151TRDU1 5,055 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693152TRDU1 1,648 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693153TRDU1 757 1.0380 XDUB 15:59:17 00027693154TRDU1 2,668 1.0360 XDUB 16:12:27 00027693314TRDU1 2,675 1.0360 XDUB 16:12:27 00027693315TRDU1 2,570 1.0360 XDUB 16:27:54 00027693462TRDU1 155 1.0360 XDUB 16:27:54 00027693463TRDU1

London Stock Exchange