Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

19 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 May 2023 it purchased a total of 133,406 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 48,662 84,744 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0760 £0.9340 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0720 £0.9310 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0739 £0.9323

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,786,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,106 1.0740 XDUB 11:31:37 00027722888TRDU1 32 1.0740 XDUB 11:31:37 00027722889TRDU1 259 1.0740 XDUB 11:38:24 00027722932TRDU1 1,429 1.0740 XDUB 11:38:24 00027722931TRDU1 557 1.0740 XDUB 11:38:24 00027722935TRDU1 316 1.0740 XDUB 11:38:24 00027722934TRDU1 295 1.0740 XDUB 11:38:24 00027722933TRDU1 4,917 1.0740 XDUB 11:54:15 00027722994TRDU1 1,606 1.0740 XDUB 11:54:15 00027722993TRDU1 1,606 1.0740 XDUB 11:54:15 00027722992TRDU1 8,142 1.0740 XDUB 11:54:15 00027722991TRDU1 566 1.0740 XDUB 11:54:15 00027722995TRDU1 212 1.0740 XDUB 12:55:56 00027723305TRDU1 748 1.0740 XDUB 12:55:56 00027723304TRDU1 758 1.0740 XDUB 12:55:56 00027723303TRDU1 780 1.0740 XDUB 12:55:56 00027723302TRDU1 217 1.0740 XDUB 12:55:56 00027723301TRDU1 303 1.0740 XDUB 13:16:16 00027723377TRDU1 760 1.0740 XDUB 13:18:35 00027723380TRDU1 531 1.0740 XDUB 13:18:35 00027723379TRDU1 2,375 1.0740 XDUB 13:26:50 00027723400TRDU1 798 1.0740 XDUB 13:40:35 00027723461TRDU1 1,676 1.0740 XDUB 13:40:35 00027723460TRDU1 1,676 1.0740 XDUB 13:54:01 00027723510TRDU1 917 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723820TRDU1 729 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723819TRDU1 2,000 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723821TRDU1 100 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723823TRDU1 57 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723822TRDU1 1,699 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723826TRDU1 301 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723825TRDU1 2,000 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723824TRDU1 2,000 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:18 00027723827TRDU1 488 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:19 00027723828TRDU1 1,127 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:19 00027723829TRDU1 1,766 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:19 00027723830TRDU1 740 1.0720 XDUB 14:54:42 00027724011TRDU1 1,023 1.0720 XDUB 14:54:42 00027724010TRDU1 50 1.0760 XDUB 16:20:47 00027725062TRDU1

London Stock Exchange