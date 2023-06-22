Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1800 £1.0160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1700 £1.0040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.177676 £1.011635

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,137,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 198 1.178 XDUB 08:07:44 00065943180TRLO0 1090 1.180 XDUB 08:07:44 00065943181TRLO0 5888 1.176 XDUB 09:52:14 00065946078TRLO0 2973 1.180 XDUB 10:05:34 00065946569TRLO0 2657 1.180 XDUB 10:05:34 00065946570TRLO0 6000 1.180 XDUB 10:12:28 00065946801TRLO0 325 1.180 XDUB 10:12:28 00065946802TRLO0 6000 1.180 XDUB 11:40:19 00065949431TRLO0 5048 1.180 XDUB 11:40:19 00065949432TRLO0 4435 1.180 XDUB 11:42:57 00065949488TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 11:51:09 00065949742TRLO0 1624 1.180 XDUB 11:51:09 00065949743TRLO0 5872 1.178 XDUB 13:23:35 00065952333TRLO0 3075 1.180 XDUB 13:42:09 00065952881TRLO0 2802 1.180 XDUB 13:42:09 00065952882TRLO0 4727 1.180 XDUB 13:46:33 00065952997TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 13:51:06 00065953192TRLO0 2143 1.180 XDUB 13:51:06 00065953193TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 13:59:10 00065953383TRLO0 843 1.180 XDUB 13:59:10 00065953384TRLO0 5544 1.174 XDUB 15:32:58 00065957221TRLO0 2000 1.174 XDUB 15:33:19 00065957231TRLO0 5625 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958562TRLO0 5547 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958561TRLO0 5345 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958563TRLO0 5239 1.170 XDUB 16:08:09 00065958925TRLO0

London Stock Exchange