22.06.2023 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 June 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1800

£1.0160

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1700

£1.0040

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.177676

£1.011635

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,137,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

198

1.178

XDUB

 08:07:44

00065943180TRLO0

1090

1.180

XDUB

 08:07:44

00065943181TRLO0

5888

1.176

XDUB

 09:52:14

00065946078TRLO0

2973

1.180

XDUB

 10:05:34

00065946569TRLO0

2657

1.180

XDUB

 10:05:34

00065946570TRLO0

6000

1.180

XDUB

 10:12:28

00065946801TRLO0

325

1.180

XDUB

 10:12:28

00065946802TRLO0

6000

1.180

XDUB

 11:40:19

00065949431TRLO0

5048

1.180

XDUB

 11:40:19

00065949432TRLO0

4435

1.180

XDUB

 11:42:57

00065949488TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 11:51:09

00065949742TRLO0

1624

1.180

XDUB

 11:51:09

00065949743TRLO0

5872

1.178

XDUB

 13:23:35

00065952333TRLO0

3075

1.180

XDUB

 13:42:09

00065952881TRLO0

2802

1.180

XDUB

 13:42:09

00065952882TRLO0

4727

1.180

XDUB

 13:46:33

00065952997TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 13:51:06

00065953192TRLO0

2143

1.180

XDUB

 13:51:06

00065953193TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 13:59:10

00065953383TRLO0

843

1.180

XDUB

 13:59:10

00065953384TRLO0

5544

1.174

XDUB

 15:32:58

00065957221TRLO0

2000

1.174

XDUB

 15:33:19

00065957231TRLO0

5625

1.174

XDUB

 16:02:01

00065958562TRLO0

5547

1.174

XDUB

 16:02:01

00065958561TRLO0

5345

1.174

XDUB

 16:02:01

00065958563TRLO0

5239

1.170

XDUB

 16:08:09

00065958925TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

941

101.00

XLON

 08:07:37

00065943173TRLO0

1863

101.00

XLON

 09:16:56

00065945004TRLO0

1700

101.00

XLON

 09:51:59

00065946069TRLO0

651

101.00

XLON

 09:51:59

00065946070TRLO0

1921

101.00

XLON

 09:51:59

00065946071TRLO0

510

100.80

XLON

 09:52:14

00065946076TRLO0

1892

100.80

XLON

 09:52:14

00065946077TRLO0

3352

101.40

XLON

 10:12:28

00065946799TRLO0

1135

101.40

XLON

 10:12:28

00065946800TRLO0

4770

101.60

XLON

 10:48:27

00065948070TRLO0

4529

101.60

XLON

 11:40:17

00065949430TRLO0

3827

101.60

XLON

 11:42:57

00065949487TRLO0

4696

101.60

XLON

 11:47:55

00065949667TRLO0

3352

101.60

XLON

 11:50:27

00065949733TRLO0

4002

101.40

XLON

 12:11:02

00065950374TRLO0

488

101.40

XLON

 12:11:02

00065950375TRLO0

4046

101.40

XLON

 12:11:02

00065950376TRLO0

2300

101.40

XLON

 13:46:40

00065952999TRLO0

262

101.40

XLON

 13:46:40

00065953000TRLO0

1163

101.40

XLON

 13:50:21

00065953168TRLO0

4115

101.40

XLON

 13:50:28

00065953171TRLO0

2656

101.20

XLON

 14:12:33

00065953736TRLO0

1408

101.20

XLON

 14:12:33

00065953737TRLO0

3351

101.00

XLON

 14:16:38

00065953851TRLO0

1538

101.00

XLON

 14:16:38

00065953852TRLO0

3857

100.80

XLON

 14:24:22

00065954101TRLO0

3500

101.00

XLON

 14:24:22

00065954102TRLO0

1452

101.00

XLON

 14:24:22

00065954103TRLO0

278

101.00

XLON

 15:24:27

00065956859TRLO0

2514

101.00

XLON

 15:24:27

00065956860TRLO0

166

101.00

XLON

 15:32:29

00065957195TRLO0

1760

101.00

XLON

 15:32:29

00065957196TRLO0

1760

101.00

XLON

 15:32:29

00065957197TRLO0

5866

101.00

XLON

 15:35:27

00065957308TRLO0

838

101.00

XLON

 15:35:27

00065957309TRLO0

4718

101.00

XLON

 15:40:27

00065957465TRLO0

205

101.00

XLON

 15:59:27

00065958411TRLO0

186

101.00

XLON

 15:59:27

00065958412TRLO0

912

101.00

XLON

 15:59:27

00065958413TRLO0

884

101.00

XLON

 16:02:47

00065958639TRLO0

216

101.00

XLON

 16:05:47

00065958790TRLO0

1290

100.80

XLON

 16:06:47

00065958834TRLO0

3254

100.80

XLON

 16:06:47

00065958835TRLO0

446

100.80

XLON

 16:06:47

00065958836TRLO0

2471

100.40

XLON

 16:08:32

00065958956TRLO0

2959

100.40

XLON

 16:08:32

00065958957TRLO0

 


