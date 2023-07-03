03.07.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
03-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

3 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1620

£0.9990

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1540

£0.9900

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.158348

£0.994794

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,829,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5000

1.158

XDUB

 08:34:37

00066061252TRLO0

2066

1.158

XDUB

 08:34:37

00066061253TRLO0

5000

1.158

XDUB

 08:42:37

00066061501TRLO0

3065

1.158

XDUB

 08:42:37

00066061502TRLO0

7327

1.156

XDUB

 09:24:45

00066062637TRLO0

8500

1.160

XDUB

 10:30:28

00066064527TRLO0

4545

1.162

XDUB

 10:36:38

00066064633TRLO0

1066

1.162

XDUB

 10:36:38

00066064634TRLO0

1262

1.162

XDUB

 10:36:38

00066064635TRLO0

1187

1.160

XDUB

 10:58:06

00066065092TRLO0

2554

1.160

XDUB

 10:58:06

00066065093TRLO0

541

1.160

XDUB

 10:58:06

00066065094TRLO0

2919

1.160

XDUB

 10:58:06

00066065095TRLO0

3900

1.160

XDUB

 11:06:04

00066065261TRLO0

1604

1.162

XDUB

 11:21:09

00066065568TRLO0

6554

1.162

XDUB

 11:21:09

00066065569TRLO0

33

1.162

XDUB

 11:21:09

00066065570TRLO0

8075

1.158

XDUB

 12:05:47

00066066711TRLO0

5000

1.158

XDUB

 13:14:28

00066068853TRLO0

2161

1.158

XDUB

 13:14:28

00066068854TRLO0

3689

1.156

XDUB

 14:29:58

00066071993TRLO0

3574

1.156

XDUB

 14:29:58

00066071994TRLO0

8445

1.156

XDUB

 15:19:05

00066075518TRLO0

397

1.154

XDUB

 15:49:18

00066077511TRLO0

2413

1.154

XDUB

 15:49:18

00066077512TRLO0

706

1.154

XDUB

 15:49:18

00066077513TRLO0

2552

1.154

XDUB

 15:49:18

00066077514TRLO0

1005

1.154

XDUB

 15:49:18

00066077515TRLO0

204

1.160

XDUB

 16:17:18

00066079166TRLO0

974

1.160

XDUB

 16:17:18

00066079167TRLO0

3682

1.160

XDUB

 16:17:18

00066079168TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

477

99.50

XLON

 08:58:04

00066061943TRLO0

3352

99.50

XLON

 08:58:17

00066061945TRLO0

1245

99.50

XLON

 08:58:17

00066061946TRLO0

1229

99.50

XLON

 08:58:17

00066061947TRLO0

2972

99.50

XLON

 08:59:06

00066061962TRLO0

4814

99.40

XLON

 10:38:39

00066064669TRLO0

4768

99.50

XLON

 10:41:03

00066064732TRLO0

4039

99.50

XLON

 10:41:03

00066064733TRLO0

4382

99.50

XLON

 10:44:21

00066064821TRLO0

6295

99.90

XLON

 11:00:01

00066065147TRLO0

5464

99.90

XLON

 11:21:09

00066065566TRLO0

1240

99.90

XLON

 11:21:09

00066065567TRLO0

4660

99.50

XLON

 12:05:47

00066066710TRLO0

4233

99.50

XLON

 13:23:29

00066069402TRLO0

5637

99.60

XLON

 13:23:30

00066069403TRLO0

6704

99.50

XLON

 14:28:04

00066071897TRLO0

4023

99.20

XLON

 14:31:16

00066072319TRLO0

2247

99.50

XLON

 14:52:19

00066073720TRLO0

2596

99.50

XLON

 14:52:19

00066073721TRLO0

2811

99.40

XLON

 15:11:47

00066075051TRLO0

2121

99.40

XLON

 15:11:51

00066075053TRLO0

4154

99.00

XLON

 15:19:05

00066075519TRLO0

3035

99.00

XLON

 15:59:08

00066078166TRLO0

2586

99.30

XLON

 15:59:50

00066078200TRLO0

1676

99.30

XLON

 15:59:50

00066078201TRLO0

1676

99.30

XLON

 15:59:50

00066078202TRLO0

6704

99.30

XLON

 16:00:00

00066078211TRLO0

1853

99.60

XLON

 16:15:37

00066079052TRLO0

3007

99.60

XLON

 16:18:50

00066079266TRLO0

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 254811
EQS News ID: 1670567

 
