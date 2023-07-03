Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

3 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1620 £0.9990 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1540 £0.9900 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.158348 £0.994794

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,829,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5000 1.158 XDUB 08:34:37 00066061252TRLO0 2066 1.158 XDUB 08:34:37 00066061253TRLO0 5000 1.158 XDUB 08:42:37 00066061501TRLO0 3065 1.158 XDUB 08:42:37 00066061502TRLO0 7327 1.156 XDUB 09:24:45 00066062637TRLO0 8500 1.160 XDUB 10:30:28 00066064527TRLO0 4545 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064633TRLO0 1066 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064634TRLO0 1262 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064635TRLO0 1187 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065092TRLO0 2554 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065093TRLO0 541 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065094TRLO0 2919 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065095TRLO0 3900 1.160 XDUB 11:06:04 00066065261TRLO0 1604 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065568TRLO0 6554 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065569TRLO0 33 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065570TRLO0 8075 1.158 XDUB 12:05:47 00066066711TRLO0 5000 1.158 XDUB 13:14:28 00066068853TRLO0 2161 1.158 XDUB 13:14:28 00066068854TRLO0 3689 1.156 XDUB 14:29:58 00066071993TRLO0 3574 1.156 XDUB 14:29:58 00066071994TRLO0 8445 1.156 XDUB 15:19:05 00066075518TRLO0 397 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077511TRLO0 2413 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077512TRLO0 706 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077513TRLO0 2552 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077514TRLO0 1005 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077515TRLO0 204 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079166TRLO0 974 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079167TRLO0 3682 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange