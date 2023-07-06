06.07.2023 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

6 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1420

£0.9780

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1300

£0.9660

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.133874

£0.969940

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,625,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5764

1.142

XDUB

 10:11:48

00066108419TRLO0

1608

1.142

XDUB

 10:11:48

00066108420TRLO0

6783

1.132

XDUB

 14:44:16

00066115109TRLO0

7089

1.132

XDUB

 14:44:16

00066115110TRLO0

3768

1.130

XDUB

 15:52:46

00066118531TRLO0

4988

1.130

XDUB

 16:03:20

00066119197TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1408

97.80

XLON

 10:11:48

00066108415TRLO0

361

97.80

XLON

 10:11:48

00066108416TRLO0

302

97.80

XLON

 10:11:48

00066108417TRLO0

2870

97.80

XLON

 10:11:48

00066108418TRLO0

310

97.20

XLON

 13:55:52

00066113483TRLO0

630

96.90

XLON

 14:44:16

00066115105TRLO0

608

96.90

XLON

 14:44:16

00066115106TRLO0

1739

96.90

XLON

 14:44:16

00066115107TRLO0

2907

96.90

XLON

 14:44:16

00066115108TRLO0

922

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119526TRLO0

488

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119527TRLO0

2000

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119528TRLO0

687

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119529TRLO0

1132

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119530TRLO0

3636

96.60

XLON

 16:08:48

00066119531TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 255715
EQS News ID: 1673577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

