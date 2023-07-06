Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

6 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1420 £0.9780 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1300 £0.9660 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.133874 £0.969940

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,625,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5764 1.142 XDUB 10:11:48 00066108419TRLO0 1608 1.142 XDUB 10:11:48 00066108420TRLO0 6783 1.132 XDUB 14:44:16 00066115109TRLO0 7089 1.132 XDUB 14:44:16 00066115110TRLO0 3768 1.130 XDUB 15:52:46 00066118531TRLO0 4988 1.130 XDUB 16:03:20 00066119197TRLO0

London Stock Exchange