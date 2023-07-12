12.07.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
12-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1080

£0.9460

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0920

£0.9360

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.103316

£0.939007

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,456,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5767

1.096

XDUB

 09:05:05

00066171353TRLO0

1156

1.092

XDUB

 10:12:19

00066172701TRLO0

1707

1.092

XDUB

 10:12:19

00066172702TRLO0

47

1.108

XDUB

 12:32:59

00066175095TRLO0

2644

1.108

XDUB

 12:32:59

00066175096TRLO0

3899

1.108

XDUB

 13:00:11

00066175407TRLO0

3159

1.108

XDUB

 13:00:11

00066175408TRLO0

2386

1.106

XDUB

 13:32:27

00066175961TRLO0

2888

1.106

XDUB

 14:32:09

00066177802TRLO0

2442

1.108

XDUB

 15:34:27

00066179805TRLO0

2117

1.106

XDUB

 15:34:27

00066179806TRLO0

1788

1.102

XDUB

 15:41:33

00066179979TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

678

93.60

XLON

 09:05:06

00066171354TRLO0

3419

93.60

XLON

 09:05:06

00066171355TRLO0

151

93.70

XLON

 11:33:48

00066174142TRLO0

3681

93.70

XLON

 11:33:48

00066174143TRLO0

4150

93.70

XLON

 11:39:48

00066174227TRLO0

235

93.70

XLON

 11:39:48

00066174228TRLO0

7

93.70

XLON

 11:39:48

00066174229TRLO0

513

94.60

XLON

 14:18:19

00066177234TRLO0

4531

94.40

XLON

 14:32:09

00066177801TRLO0

2635

94.00

XLON

 15:41:33

00066179978TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


