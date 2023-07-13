13.07.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
13-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1340

£0.9680

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1180

£0.9560

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.12455

£0.962329

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,406,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

638

1.120

XDUB

 08:54:10

00066183690TRLO0

1360

1.120

XDUB

 08:54:10

00066183691TRLO0

5878

1.120

XDUB

 09:23:43

00066184307TRLO0

5218

1.130

XDUB

 11:15:52

00066187013TRLO0

5263

1.118

XDUB

 12:45:49

00066188869TRLO0

582

1.134

XDUB

 15:47:43

00066197378TRLO0

3364

1.130

XDUB

 15:56:01

00066197767TRLO0

3431

1.128

XDUB

 15:56:01

00066197768TRLO0

2412

1.126

XDUB

 16:07:19

00066198263TRLO0

1498

1.126

XDUB

 16:07:19

00066198264TRLO0

356

1.126

XDUB

 16:10:48

00066198386TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1629

95.90

XLON

 09:23:43

00066184304TRLO0

2793

95.90

XLON

 09:23:43

00066184305TRLO0

107

95.90

XLON

 09:23:43

00066184306TRLO0

773

96.80

XLON

 10:00:03

00066185343TRLO0

3266

96.40

XLON

 10:05:22

00066185510TRLO0

3365

95.80

XLON

 14:07:16

00066191933TRLO0

1599

95.60

XLON

 14:32:03

00066193255TRLO0

272

96.70

XLON

 15:27:53

00066196484TRLO0

403

96.70

XLON

 15:28:12

00066196518TRLO0

1233

96.70

XLON

 15:28:12

00066196519TRLO0

1233

96.70

XLON

 15:28:12

00066196520TRLO0

1233

96.70

XLON

 15:28:12

00066196521TRLO0

1250

96.70

XLON

 15:28:33

00066196547TRLO0

696

96.70

XLON

 15:35:44

00066196825TRLO0

106

96.50

XLON

 16:04:39

00066198167TRLO0

42

96.50

XLON

 16:04:39

00066198168TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


