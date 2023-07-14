Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1200 £0.9600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1060 £0.9480 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.114679 £0.954556

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,356,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4431 1.120 XDUB 09:01:07 00066202194TRLO0 1756 1.120 XDUB 09:01:07 00066202195TRLO0 1526 1.120 XDUB 11:06:12 00066205301TRLO0 1428 1.120 XDUB 11:06:12 00066205302TRLO0 5999 1.120 XDUB 12:42:57 00066207194TRLO0 192 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209055TRLO0 2097 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209056TRLO0 2097 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209057TRLO0 1823 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209058TRLO0 5576 1.108 XDUB 14:34:00 00066210861TRLO0 3075 1.106 XDUB 15:18:48 00066212670TRLO0

London Stock Exchange