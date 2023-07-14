14.07.2023 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1200

£0.9600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1060

£0.9480

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.114679

£0.954556

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,356,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4431

1.120

XDUB

 09:01:07

00066202194TRLO0

1756

1.120

XDUB

 09:01:07

00066202195TRLO0

1526

1.120

XDUB

 11:06:12

00066205301TRLO0

1428

1.120

XDUB

 11:06:12

00066205302TRLO0

5999

1.120

XDUB

 12:42:57

00066207194TRLO0

192

1.112

XDUB

 13:36:17

00066209055TRLO0

2097

1.112

XDUB

 13:36:17

00066209056TRLO0

2097

1.112

XDUB

 13:36:17

00066209057TRLO0

1823

1.112

XDUB

 13:36:17

00066209058TRLO0

5576

1.108

XDUB

 14:34:00

00066210861TRLO0

3075

1.106

XDUB

 15:18:48

00066212670TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

966

96.00

XLON

 08:18:09

00066200931TRLO0

2514

95.80

XLON

 11:55:23

00066206236TRLO0

80

95.70

XLON

 12:42:57

00066207195TRLO0

4052

95.70

XLON

 12:42:57

00066207196TRLO0

156

95.60

XLON

 12:42:57

00066207198TRLO0

4303

95.60

XLON

 12:42:57

00066207197TRLO0

2833

94.80

XLON

 14:29:45

00066210556TRLO0

1509

94.80

XLON

 14:34:00

00066210860TRLO0

2371

95.40

XLON

 16:11:35

00066215217TRLO0

1216

95.40

XLON

 16:13:31

00066215344TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 257614
EQS News ID: 1679873

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

