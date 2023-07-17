17.07.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1220

£0.9630

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1160

£0.9560

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.119131

£0.960386

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,306,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1528

1.120

XDUB

 09:45:16

00066219073TRLO0

1705

1.120

XDUB

 09:46:36

00066219110TRLO0

1322

1.118

XDUB

 09:46:36

00066219111TRLO0

1529

1.120

XDUB

 11:19:33

00066220744TRLO0

741

1.120

XDUB

 11:19:33

00066220743TRLO0

478

1.118

XDUB

 11:33:21

00066220975TRLO0

5364

1.118

XDUB

 12:14:47

00066221583TRLO0

2288

1.116

XDUB

 12:57:09

00066222307TRLO0

2514

1.120

XDUB

 13:39:00

00066223302TRLO0

5620

1.122

XDUB

 14:29:10

00066224526TRLO0

3405

1.118

XDUB

 15:30:20

00066226657TRLO0

3506

1.118

XDUB

 15:36:20

00066226859TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2259

95.60

XLON

 12:56:59

00066222294TRLO0

198

96.00

XLON

 13:39:00

00066223301TRLO0

4190

96.00

XLON

 13:39:00

00066223300TRLO0

2090

96.30

XLON

 14:29:10

00066224524TRLO0

2432

96.30

XLON

 14:29:10

00066224525TRLO0

3990

96.20

XLON

 14:53:52

00066225392TRLO0

2445

96.00

XLON

 15:48:29

00066227395TRLO0

2396

95.80

XLON

 15:51:05

00066227498TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 257927
EQS News ID: 1680855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

