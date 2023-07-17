Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1220 £0.9630 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1160 £0.9560 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.119131 £0.960386

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,306,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1528 1.120 XDUB 09:45:16 00066219073TRLO0 1705 1.120 XDUB 09:46:36 00066219110TRLO0 1322 1.118 XDUB 09:46:36 00066219111TRLO0 1529 1.120 XDUB 11:19:33 00066220744TRLO0 741 1.120 XDUB 11:19:33 00066220743TRLO0 478 1.118 XDUB 11:33:21 00066220975TRLO0 5364 1.118 XDUB 12:14:47 00066221583TRLO0 2288 1.116 XDUB 12:57:09 00066222307TRLO0 2514 1.120 XDUB 13:39:00 00066223302TRLO0 5620 1.122 XDUB 14:29:10 00066224526TRLO0 3405 1.118 XDUB 15:30:20 00066226657TRLO0 3506 1.118 XDUB 15:36:20 00066226859TRLO0

London Stock Exchange