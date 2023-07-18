Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1120 £0.9510 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0800 £0.9390 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.09731 £0.943799

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,271,840 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 210 1.110 XDUB 08:11:05 00066230159TRLO0 854 1.112 XDUB 08:11:05 00066230160TRLO0 4702 1.102 XDUB 08:54:46 00066230906TRLO0 158 1.112 XDUB 09:37:43 00066231513TRLO0 4592 1.112 XDUB 09:37:43 00066231512TRLO0 722 1.094 XDUB 12:04:26 00066234449TRLO0 3815 1.094 XDUB 12:04:26 00066234450TRLO0 944 1.080 XDUB 13:17:18 00066235966TRLO0 2083 1.080 XDUB 13:20:51 00066236015TRLO0 396 1.080 XDUB 13:20:51 00066236016TRLO0 1688 1.080 XDUB 13:20:51 00066236017TRLO0 5173 1.096 XDUB 14:57:43 00066238988TRLO0 4663 1.098 XDUB 16:04:30 00066242305TRLO0

London Stock Exchange