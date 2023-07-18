18.07.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

18 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1120

£0.9510

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0800

£0.9390

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.09731

£0.943799

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,271,840 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

210

1.110

XDUB

 08:11:05

00066230159TRLO0

854

1.112

XDUB

 08:11:05

00066230160TRLO0

4702

1.102

XDUB

 08:54:46

00066230906TRLO0

158

1.112

XDUB

 09:37:43

00066231513TRLO0

4592

1.112

XDUB

 09:37:43

00066231512TRLO0

722

1.094

XDUB

 12:04:26

00066234449TRLO0

3815

1.094

XDUB

 12:04:26

00066234450TRLO0

944

1.080

XDUB

 13:17:18

00066235966TRLO0

2083

1.080

XDUB

 13:20:51

00066236015TRLO0

396

1.080

XDUB

 13:20:51

00066236016TRLO0

1688

1.080

XDUB

 13:20:51

00066236017TRLO0

5173

1.096

XDUB

 14:57:43

00066238988TRLO0

4663

1.098

XDUB

 16:04:30

00066242305TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3352

94.60

XLON

 08:54:46

00066230905TRLO0

357

94.60

XLON

 08:54:46

00066230907TRLO0

3592

95.10

XLON

 09:54:46

00066231744TRLO0

1139

93.90

XLON

 12:18:34

00066234734TRLO0

2714

93.90

XLON

 12:18:34

00066234733TRLO0

4779

94.20

XLON

 15:48:34

00066241457TRLO0

3700

94.20

XLON

 16:04:30

00066242304TRLO0

367

94.30

XLON

 16:22:11

00066243443TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


