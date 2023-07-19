19.07.2023 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased a total of 48,177 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

28,177

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1140

£0.9600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0980

£0.9450

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.109452

£0.943799

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,223,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2865

1.110

XDUB

 09:27:04

00066247684TRLO0

2500

1.110

XDUB

 09:27:04

00066247683TRLO0

4819

1.106

XDUB

 10:01:13

00066248955TRLO0

940

1.098

XDUB

 13:40:17

00066253852TRLO0

822

1.098

XDUB

 13:59:05

00066254594TRLO0

1

1.098

XDUB

 14:14:21

00066255514TRLO0

750

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258685TRLO0

924

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258684TRLO0

1799

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258683TRLO0

1153

1.110

XDUB

 15:36:55

00066259096TRLO0

3680

1.110

XDUB

 15:36:55

00066259095TRLO0

1264

1.110

XDUB

 15:43:55

00066259473TRLO0

2457

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259997TRLO0

16

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259996TRLO0

1829

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259995TRLO0

2062

1.114

XDUB

 16:02:52

00066260139TRLO0

296

1.114

XDUB

 16:18:25

00066261058TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3636

94.60

XLON

 08:42:47

00066246097TRLO0

3751

94.50

XLON

 12:21:50

00066252172TRLO0

2800

95.40

XLON

 15:38:05

00066259149TRLO0

4013

95.60

XLON

 15:50:02

00066259660TRLO0

3492

95.80

XLON

 16:00:52

00066260041TRLO0

60

96.00

XLON

 16:11:19

00066260648TRLO0

840

96.00

XLON

 16:11:19

00066260649TRLO0

1408

95.90

XLON

 16:15:33

00066260870TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 258538
EQS News ID: 1682903

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

