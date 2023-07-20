Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1160 £0.9680 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.9600 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.111423 £0.963044

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,173,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 492 1.116 XDUB 12:01:19 00066271593TRLO0 151 1.116 XDUB 12:02:15 00066271666TRLO0 3352 1.116 XDUB 12:02:15 00066271665TRLO0 1107 1.116 XDUB 12:02:15 00066271667TRLO0 2500 1.116 XDUB 12:03:09 00066271694TRLO0 481 1.116 XDUB 12:14:05 00066272066TRLO0 494 1.112 XDUB 12:16:45 00066272126TRLO0 4199 1.112 XDUB 12:16:45 00066272125TRLO0 4416 1.110 XDUB 13:05:20 00066273225TRLO0 46 1.100 XDUB 14:40:07 00066276564TRLO0 210 1.114 XDUB 15:26:15 00066278851TRLO0 1267 1.114 XDUB 15:26:15 00066278850TRLO0 4169 1.110 XDUB 15:26:57 00066278884TRLO0 3906 1.108 XDUB 15:33:00 00066279216TRLO0 3210 1.106 XDUB 16:03:17 00066281013TRLO0

London Stock Exchange