Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

The Company announces that on 19 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1160

£0.9680

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.9600

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.111423

£0.963044

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,173,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

492

1.116

XDUB

 12:01:19

00066271593TRLO0

151

1.116

XDUB

 12:02:15

00066271666TRLO0

3352

1.116

XDUB

 12:02:15

00066271665TRLO0

1107

1.116

XDUB

 12:02:15

00066271667TRLO0

2500

1.116

XDUB

 12:03:09

00066271694TRLO0

481

1.116

XDUB

 12:14:05

00066272066TRLO0

494

1.112

XDUB

 12:16:45

00066272126TRLO0

4199

1.112

XDUB

 12:16:45

00066272125TRLO0

4416

1.110

XDUB

 13:05:20

00066273225TRLO0

46

1.100

XDUB

 14:40:07

00066276564TRLO0

210

1.114

XDUB

 15:26:15

00066278851TRLO0

1267

1.114

XDUB

 15:26:15

00066278850TRLO0

4169

1.110

XDUB

 15:26:57

00066278884TRLO0

3906

1.108

XDUB

 15:33:00

00066279216TRLO0

3210

1.106

XDUB

 16:03:17

00066281013TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3626

96.20

XLON

 10:49:18

00066269184TRLO0

582

96.80

XLON

 12:03:41

00066271712TRLO0

815

96.80

XLON

 12:05:09

00066271795TRLO0

888

96.80

XLON

 12:06:12

00066271833TRLO0

888

96.80

XLON

 12:06:43

00066271837TRLO0

928

96.80

XLON

 12:07:13

00066271851TRLO0

951

96.80

XLON

 12:08:48

00066271918TRLO0

3687

96.20

XLON

 13:07:20

00066273266TRLO0

1169

96.50

XLON

 15:26:01

00066278805TRLO0

986

96.00

XLON

 15:45:02

00066279825TRLO0

729

96.00

XLON

 15:53:56

00066280372TRLO0

799

96.00

XLON

 15:59:08

00066280665TRLO0

2432

96.00

XLON

 16:03:28

00066281031TRLO0

1520

96.00

XLON

 16:03:28

00066281030TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 258852
EQS News ID: 1683981

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

