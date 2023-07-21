21.07.2023 08:00:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1060

£0.9610

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0920

£0.9490

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.097982

£0.955461

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,123,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4099

1.106

XDUB

 09:24:39

00066286486TRLO0

1480

1.106

XDUB

 09:24:49

00066286492TRLO0

1410

1.106

XDUB

 09:24:49

00066286493TRLO0

403

1.106

XDUB

 09:24:49

00066286494TRLO0

1500

1.098

XDUB

 15:27:20

00066298083TRLO0

2904

1.098

XDUB

 15:27:20

00066298084TRLO0

1200

1.098

XDUB

 15:38:20

00066298474TRLO0

3030

1.098

XDUB

 15:38:20

00066298475TRLO0

993

1.098

XDUB

 15:43:58

00066298691TRLO0

3156

1.094

XDUB

 12:51:24

00066293483TRLO0

524

1.094

XDUB

 14:10:31

00066295180TRLO0

953

1.094

XDUB

 14:10:31

00066295181TRLO0

1147

1.094

XDUB

 14:10:31

00066295182TRLO0

3321

1.094

XDUB

 14:10:31

00066295183TRLO0

3880

1.092

XDUB

 14:11:57

00066295220TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1978

95.40

XLON

 12:31:05

00066293044TRLO0

5028

95.50

XLON

 12:31:05

00066293045TRLO0

894

95.20

XLON

 13:17:55

00066294068TRLO0

953

95.20

XLON

 13:18:56

00066294076TRLO0

1020

95.20

XLON

 13:19:26

00066294081TRLO0

97

94.90

XLON

 14:11:57

00066295222TRLO0

3316

94.90

XLON

 14:11:57

00066295221TRLO0

197

96.10

XLON

 16:16:50

00066300473TRLO0

5402

96.10

XLON

 16:16:50

00066300472TRLO0

1115

96.10

XLON

 16:16:50

00066300474TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 259159
EQS News ID: 1685033

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685033&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten