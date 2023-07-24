Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 08:00:31

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1160

£0.9580

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1020

£0.9520

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106296

£0.956015

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,073,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

954

1.116

XDUB

 08:07:22

00066302291TRLO0

23

1.106

XDUB

 09:01:12

00066304833TRLO0

4309

1.106

XDUB

 09:01:12

00066304835TRLO0

988

1.106

XDUB

 14:52:20

00066313782TRLO0

4200

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314059TRLO0

2100

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314060TRLO0

973

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314061TRLO0

1616

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314062TRLO0

1904

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314063TRLO0

2500

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314064TRLO0

484

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314065TRLO0

484

1.108

XDUB

 15:01:29

00066314066TRLO0

432

1.106

XDUB

 15:01:43

00066314080TRLO0

438

1.106

XDUB

 15:01:43

00066314081TRLO0

431

1.106

XDUB

 15:01:43

00066314082TRLO0

865

1.106

XDUB

 15:01:43

00066314083TRLO0

977

1.102

XDUB

 15:37:43

00066315719TRLO0

3188

1.102

XDUB

 15:57:54

00066316836TRLO0

2100

1.102

XDUB

 15:57:54

00066316837TRLO0

1034

1.102

XDUB

 15:57:54

00066316838TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3487

95.70

XLON

 09:01:12

00066304834TRLO0

3463

95.20

XLON

 11:56:17

00066309604TRLO0

136

95.80

XLON

 14:52:20

00066313778TRLO0

1122

95.80

XLON

 14:52:20

00066313779TRLO0

1560

95.80

XLON

 14:52:20

00066313780TRLO0

2514

95.80

XLON

 14:52:20

00066313781TRLO0

4050

95.60

XLON

 15:57:54

00066316835TRLO0

680

95.60

XLON

 16:09:05

00066317816TRLO0

2988

95.60

XLON

 16:10:24

00066317882TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 259480
EQS News ID: 1685977

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

