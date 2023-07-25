25.07.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

25 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.952

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

£0.951

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.099932

£0.951442

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,023,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

211

1.108

XDUB

 08:09:23

00066320927TRLO0

711

1.110

XDUB

 08:09:23

00066320928TRLO0

4511

1.098

XDUB

 10:31:44

00066324697TRLO0

212

1.100

XDUB

 10:55:42

00066325463TRLO0

490

1.100

XDUB

 10:55:42

00066325462TRLO0

2451

1.100

XDUB

 10:55:42

00066325461TRLO0

4028

1.098

XDUB

 13:11:26

00066330414TRLO0

1144

1.102

XDUB

 14:22:44

00066332315TRLO0

372

1.102

XDUB

 14:22:44

00066332314TRLO0

490

1.102

XDUB

 14:22:44

00066332313TRLO0

1150

1.102

XDUB

 14:22:44

00066332312TRLO0

256

1.102

XDUB

 14:40:34

00066332966TRLO0

1028

1.102

XDUB

 14:40:34

00066332965TRLO0

1190

1.102

XDUB

 14:40:44

00066332969TRLO0

1190

1.102

XDUB

 14:41:44

00066333015TRLO0

1099

1.102

XDUB

 14:47:44

00066333223TRLO0

409

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334573TRLO0

251

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334572TRLO0

490

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334571TRLO0

490

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334570TRLO0

1190

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334569TRLO0

1727

1.100

XDUB

 15:15:14

00066334568TRLO0

1656

1.100

XDUB

 15:27:08

00066335128TRLO0

316

1.100

XDUB

 15:27:08

00066335127TRLO0

449

1.100

XDUB

 15:27:08

00066335126TRLO0

2315

1.096

XDUB

 15:41:05

00066335655TRLO0

174

1.098

XDUB

 15:54:36

00066336277TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1994

95.20

XLON

 12:54:35

00066330067TRLO0

4109

95.20

XLON

 14:04:35

00066331658TRLO0

1896

95.20

XLON

 14:04:35

00066331659TRLO0

1978

95.10

XLON

 14:52:07

00066333455TRLO0

669

95.10

XLON

 15:17:07

00066334682TRLO0

1978

95.10

XLON

 15:17:25

00066334709TRLO0

988

95.10

XLON

 15:18:55

00066334768TRLO0

1978

95.10

XLON

 15:18:56

00066334769TRLO0

1897

95.10

XLON

 15:47:36

00066335878TRLO0

1676

95.10

XLON

 15:47:36

00066335879TRLO0

400

95.20

XLON

 16:16:40

00066337796TRLO0

437

95.20

XLON

 16:17:40

00066337868TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 259793
EQS News ID: 1687037

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687037&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten