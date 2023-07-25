Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.110 £0.952 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.951 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.099932 £0.951442

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,023,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 211 1.108 XDUB 08:09:23 00066320927TRLO0 711 1.110 XDUB 08:09:23 00066320928TRLO0 4511 1.098 XDUB 10:31:44 00066324697TRLO0 212 1.100 XDUB 10:55:42 00066325463TRLO0 490 1.100 XDUB 10:55:42 00066325462TRLO0 2451 1.100 XDUB 10:55:42 00066325461TRLO0 4028 1.098 XDUB 13:11:26 00066330414TRLO0 1144 1.102 XDUB 14:22:44 00066332315TRLO0 372 1.102 XDUB 14:22:44 00066332314TRLO0 490 1.102 XDUB 14:22:44 00066332313TRLO0 1150 1.102 XDUB 14:22:44 00066332312TRLO0 256 1.102 XDUB 14:40:34 00066332966TRLO0 1028 1.102 XDUB 14:40:34 00066332965TRLO0 1190 1.102 XDUB 14:40:44 00066332969TRLO0 1190 1.102 XDUB 14:41:44 00066333015TRLO0 1099 1.102 XDUB 14:47:44 00066333223TRLO0 409 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334573TRLO0 251 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334572TRLO0 490 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334571TRLO0 490 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334570TRLO0 1190 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334569TRLO0 1727 1.100 XDUB 15:15:14 00066334568TRLO0 1656 1.100 XDUB 15:27:08 00066335128TRLO0 316 1.100 XDUB 15:27:08 00066335127TRLO0 449 1.100 XDUB 15:27:08 00066335126TRLO0 2315 1.096 XDUB 15:41:05 00066335655TRLO0 174 1.098 XDUB 15:54:36 00066336277TRLO0

London Stock Exchange