Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.946

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.094

£0.942

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096456

£0.943881

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,973,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

694

1.098

XDUB

 12:16:15

00066349608TRLO0

449

1.098

XDUB

 12:16:15

00066349607TRLO0

2803

1.100

XDUB

 13:06:41

00066351116TRLO0

3539

1.096

XDUB

 13:07:43

00066351201TRLO0

4131

1.094

XDUB

 13:29:31

00066352076TRLO0

914

1.094

XDUB

 13:57:26

00066352940TRLO0

1220

1.094

XDUB

 13:57:26

00066352939TRLO0

1696

1.094

XDUB

 13:57:35

00066352942TRLO0

430

1.094

XDUB

 13:57:35

00066352941TRLO0

738

1.098

XDUB

 15:01:05

00066356668TRLO0

696

1.098

XDUB

 15:01:05

00066356667TRLO0

216

1.098

XDUB

 15:01:05

00066356666TRLO0

4234

1.096

XDUB

 15:10:05

00066357159TRLO0

113

1.098

XDUB

 15:18:00

00066357514TRLO0

495

1.098

XDUB

 15:18:00

00066357513TRLO0

939

1.098

XDUB

 15:18:00

00066357512TRLO0

1696

1.100

XDUB

 15:20:32

00066357581TRLO0

950

1.100

XDUB

 15:20:32

00066357580TRLO0

1686

1.096

XDUB

 15:52:17

00066359506TRLO0

2361

1.096

XDUB

 15:52:18

00066359509TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

16

94.20

XLON

 10:56:00

00066347014TRLO0

3301

94.50

XLON

 13:29:31

00066352075TRLO0

5028

94.40

XLON

 14:17:02

00066353838TRLO0

2514

94.60

XLON

 14:59:42

00066356546TRLO0

3392

94.30

XLON

 15:20:32

00066357582TRLO0

3074

94.30

XLON

 15:32:32

00066358179TRLO0

1536

94.20

XLON

 15:32:34

00066358180TRLO0

1139

94.30

XLON

 15:52:18

00066359508TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
