27.07.2023 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

£0.943

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

£0.931

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.09135

£0.938771

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,923,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2500

1.092

XDUB

 09:53:59

00066366434TRLO0

67

1.088

XDUB

 11:29:55

00066369048TRLO0

3686

1.088

XDUB

 11:29:55

00066369047TRLO0

4273

1.086

XDUB

 11:29:55

00066369049TRLO0

2341

1.086

XDUB

 11:32:26

00066369135TRLO0

245

1.090

XDUB

 12:55:27

00066370915TRLO0

3384

1.090

XDUB

 12:55:27

00066370914TRLO0

247

1.090

XDUB

 13:27:27

00066371922TRLO0

231

1.090

XDUB

 13:27:27

00066371921TRLO0

3390

1.090

XDUB

 13:27:27

00066371920TRLO0

3905

1.098

XDUB

 15:07:43

00066377989TRLO0

3815

1.096

XDUB

 15:19:01

00066378582TRLO0

1916

1.098

XDUB

 15:48:44

00066380184TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2798

93.50

XLON

 09:53:59

00066366433TRLO0

2000

93.90

XLON

 10:48:44

00066368114TRLO0

985

93.90

XLON

 10:48:44

00066368115TRLO0

3352

93.10

XLON

 11:29:55

00066369050TRLO0

4

93.10

XLON

 11:29:55

00066369051TRLO0

1620

93.90

XLON

 15:14:33

00066378429TRLO0

8072

94.30

XLON

 15:26:03

00066378960TRLO0

1169

94.00

XLON

 15:49:17

00066380207TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 260418
EQS News ID: 1689235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689235&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,10 0,73% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Dow stärker -- ATX im Minus -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Börsen zeichnet sich ein positiver Wochenausklang ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt leicht zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen