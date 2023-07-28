28.07.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

28 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.114

£0.955

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.952

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.109152

£0.953467

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,873,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3545

1.100

XDUB

 08:38:08

00066385287TRLO0

2804

1.108

XDUB

 10:38:27

00066390579TRLO0

1356

1.108

XDUB

 10:38:27

00066390580TRLO0

660

1.110

XDUB

 10:46:34

00066390878TRLO0

3071

1.110

XDUB

 10:46:34

00066390879TRLO0

3619

1.110

XDUB

 11:53:25

00066392956TRLO0

209

1.110

XDUB

 11:53:25

00066392957TRLO0

4122

1.108

XDUB

 13:06:30

00066395081TRLO0

3320

1.114

XDUB

 14:38:14

00066399153TRLO0

3320

1.114

XDUB

 14:43:18

00066399436TRLO0

3974

1.110

XDUB

 15:43:45

00066402005TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2909

95.40

XLON

 13:06:56

00066395098TRLO0

3542

95.30

XLON

 13:10:05

00066395205TRLO0

2906

95.30

XLON

 13:23:36

00066395860TRLO0

355

95.50

XLON

 14:41:50

00066399284TRLO0

1060

95.50

XLON

 14:41:50

00066399283TRLO0

3227

95.40

XLON

 15:00:55

00066400256TRLO0

317

95.50

XLON

 15:29:10

00066401286TRLO0

434

95.50

XLON

 15:30:09

00066401306TRLO0

3190

95.20

XLON

 15:43:45

00066402004TRLO0

2060

95.40

XLON

 16:07:35

00066403165TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 260732
EQS News ID: 1690401

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

