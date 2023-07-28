Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 July 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.114 £0.955 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.952 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.109152 £0.953467

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,873,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3545 1.100 XDUB 08:38:08 00066385287TRLO0 2804 1.108 XDUB 10:38:27 00066390579TRLO0 1356 1.108 XDUB 10:38:27 00066390580TRLO0 660 1.110 XDUB 10:46:34 00066390878TRLO0 3071 1.110 XDUB 10:46:34 00066390879TRLO0 3619 1.110 XDUB 11:53:25 00066392956TRLO0 209 1.110 XDUB 11:53:25 00066392957TRLO0 4122 1.108 XDUB 13:06:30 00066395081TRLO0 3320 1.114 XDUB 14:38:14 00066399153TRLO0 3320 1.114 XDUB 14:43:18 00066399436TRLO0 3974 1.110 XDUB 15:43:45 00066402005TRLO0

London Stock Exchange