31.07.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

31-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

31 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.112

£0.952

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.939

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106345

£0.948342

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,823,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

860

1.112

XDUB

 08:10:23

00066405536TRLO0

4197

1.108

XDUB

 09:18:47

00066407300TRLO0

489

1.108

XDUB

 10:59:03

00066409526TRLO0

2450

1.108

XDUB

 10:59:03

00066409525TRLO0

2377

1.104

XDUB

 11:59:33

00066410991TRLO0

1199

1.104

XDUB

 11:59:33

00066410990TRLO0

212

1.100

XDUB

 12:55:33

00066411971TRLO0

3580

1.100

XDUB

 12:55:33

00066411970TRLO0

2450

1.100

XDUB

 14:01:04

00066413315TRLO0

2204

1.104

XDUB

 15:58:17

00066416543TRLO0

5310

1.110

XDUB

 16:07:12

00066416988TRLO0

242

1.110

XDUB

 16:07:12

00066416990TRLO0

4430

1.110

XDUB

 16:07:12

00066416989TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1495

94.50

XLON

 09:57:59

00066408105TRLO0

270

94.50

XLON

 11:46:30

00066410631TRLO0

614

94.50

XLON

 11:46:30

00066410630TRLO0

1190

94.50

XLON

 11:46:30

00066410629TRLO0

2951

93.90

XLON

 12:09:17

00066411234TRLO0

2651

95.00

XLON

 16:00:27

00066416649TRLO0

1949

95.00

XLON

 16:02:28

00066416749TRLO0

305

95.00

XLON

 16:05:28

00066416863TRLO0

2906

95.20

XLON

 16:14:16

00066417230TRLO0

1603

95.20

XLON

 16:14:16

00066417231TRLO0

746

95.20

XLON

 16:14:16

00066417233TRLO0

3320

95.20

XLON

 16:14:16

00066417232TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 261045
EQS News ID: 1691385

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

