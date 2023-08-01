Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

1 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.108 £0.952 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.942 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.106387 £0.950636

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,838,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3791 1.104 XDUB 09:16:43 00066420458TRLO0 64 1.106 XDUB 11:48:21 00066423504TRLO0 2966 1.106 XDUB 11:48:21 00066423503TRLO0 235 1.106 XDUB 11:48:21 00066423502TRLO0 1005 1.106 XDUB 11:48:21 00066423506TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 11:48:21 00066423505TRLO0 1278 1.108 XDUB 12:02:16 00066423727TRLO0 1950 1.108 XDUB 12:02:16 00066423726TRLO0 1186 1.108 XDUB 12:23:13 00066424162TRLO0 2477 1.108 XDUB 12:23:13 00066424161TRLO0 2992 1.108 XDUB 13:14:01 00066424903TRLO0 790 1.108 XDUB 13:14:01 00066424902TRLO0 163 1.108 XDUB 14:18:39 00066426422TRLO0 3320 1.108 XDUB 14:18:39 00066426421TRLO0 114 1.106 XDUB 15:15:10 00066428208TRLO0 1730 1.106 XDUB 15:15:10 00066428207TRLO0 1919 1.106 XDUB 15:15:10 00066428206TRLO0 388 1.100 XDUB 15:45:32 00066429323TRLO0 1132 1.100 XDUB 15:45:32 00066429322TRLO0

London Stock Exchange