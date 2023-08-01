01.08.2023 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

1 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.108

£0.952

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.942

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106387

£0.950636

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,838,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3791

1.104

XDUB

 09:16:43

00066420458TRLO0

64

1.106

XDUB

 11:48:21

00066423504TRLO0

2966

1.106

XDUB

 11:48:21

00066423503TRLO0

235

1.106

XDUB

 11:48:21

00066423502TRLO0

1005

1.106

XDUB

 11:48:21

00066423506TRLO0

2500

1.106

XDUB

 11:48:21

00066423505TRLO0

1278

1.108

XDUB

 12:02:16

00066423727TRLO0

1950

1.108

XDUB

 12:02:16

00066423726TRLO0

1186

1.108

XDUB

 12:23:13

00066424162TRLO0

2477

1.108

XDUB

 12:23:13

00066424161TRLO0

2992

1.108

XDUB

 13:14:01

00066424903TRLO0

790

1.108

XDUB

 13:14:01

00066424902TRLO0

163

1.108

XDUB

 14:18:39

00066426422TRLO0

3320

1.108

XDUB

 14:18:39

00066426421TRLO0

114

1.106

XDUB

 15:15:10

00066428208TRLO0

1730

1.106

XDUB

 15:15:10

00066428207TRLO0

1919

1.106

XDUB

 15:15:10

00066428206TRLO0

388

1.100

XDUB

 15:45:32

00066429323TRLO0

1132

1.100

XDUB

 15:45:32

00066429322TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1118

95.20

XLON

 11:48:26

00066423508TRLO0

2514

95.20

XLON

 11:48:26

00066423509TRLO0

1676

95.20

XLON

 11:48:26

00066423510TRLO0

809

95.20

XLON

 11:48:26

00066423511TRLO0

2032

95.10

XLON

 12:27:46

00066424206TRLO0

2025

95.10

XLON

 12:49:46

00066424566TRLO0

489

95.10

XLON

 12:49:46

00066424567TRLO0

3144

95.20

XLON

 14:29:52

00066426795TRLO0

373

95.20

XLON

 14:29:55

00066426797TRLO0

2200

95.20

XLON

 14:40:07

00066427110TRLO0

2693

94.70

XLON

 15:41:28

00066429169TRLO0

927

94.20

XLON

 15:53:34

00066429679TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 261354
EQS News ID: 1692437

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten