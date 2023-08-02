Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.942 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.090 £0.934 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.097091 £0.939186

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,788,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1045 1.096 XDUB 09:21:05 00066436028TRLO0 2139 1.096 XDUB 09:21:05 00066436027TRLO0 3200 1.098 XDUB 09:21:05 00066436031TRLO0 213 1.098 XDUB 09:21:05 00066436030TRLO0 2500 1.098 XDUB 09:21:05 00066436029TRLO0 3838 1.090 XDUB 11:08:52 00066439455TRLO0 1891 1.096 XDUB 13:18:22 00066443155TRLO0 213 1.096 XDUB 13:18:22 00066443154TRLO0 498 1.096 XDUB 13:18:22 00066443153TRLO0 1686 1.096 XDUB 13:18:22 00066443152TRLO0 3352 1.100 XDUB 15:26:02 00066448808TRLO0 498 1.100 XDUB 15:26:02 00066448807TRLO0 212 1.100 XDUB 15:26:02 00066448806TRLO0 1918 1.100 XDUB 15:26:02 00066448805TRLO0 19 1.098 XDUB 15:28:07 00066448977TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 15:28:07 00066448976TRLO0 213 1.098 XDUB 15:36:02 00066449318TRLO0 1400 1.100 XDUB 15:36:02 00066449320TRLO0 1813 1.100 XDUB 15:36:02 00066449319TRLO0

London Stock Exchange