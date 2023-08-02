Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02.08.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
02-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.942

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

£0.934

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.097091

£0.939186

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,788,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1045

1.096

XDUB

 09:21:05

00066436028TRLO0

2139

1.096

XDUB

 09:21:05

00066436027TRLO0

3200

1.098

XDUB

 09:21:05

00066436031TRLO0

213

1.098

XDUB

 09:21:05

00066436030TRLO0

2500

1.098

XDUB

 09:21:05

00066436029TRLO0

3838

1.090

XDUB

 11:08:52

00066439455TRLO0

1891

1.096

XDUB

 13:18:22

00066443155TRLO0

213

1.096

XDUB

 13:18:22

00066443154TRLO0

498

1.096

XDUB

 13:18:22

00066443153TRLO0

1686

1.096

XDUB

 13:18:22

00066443152TRLO0

3352

1.100

XDUB

 15:26:02

00066448808TRLO0

498

1.100

XDUB

 15:26:02

00066448807TRLO0

212

1.100

XDUB

 15:26:02

00066448806TRLO0

1918

1.100

XDUB

 15:26:02

00066448805TRLO0

19

1.098

XDUB

 15:28:07

00066448977TRLO0

3352

1.098

XDUB

 15:28:07

00066448976TRLO0

213

1.098

XDUB

 15:36:02

00066449318TRLO0

1400

1.100

XDUB

 15:36:02

00066449320TRLO0

1813

1.100

XDUB

 15:36:02

00066449319TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2988

93.60

XLON

 09:54:01

00066437169TRLO0

387

93.40

XLON

 10:02:47

00066437490TRLO0

3147

93.40

XLON

 10:02:47

00066437491TRLO0

3360

93.90

XLON

 14:01:53

00066444783TRLO0

220

94.20

XLON

 14:57:34

00066447297TRLO0

744

94.20

XLON

 14:57:34

00066447298TRLO0

662

94.20

XLON

 15:00:04

00066447499TRLO0

514

94.20

XLON

 15:08:04

00066448046TRLO0

592

94.20

XLON

 15:08:04

00066448047TRLO0

1284

94.20

XLON

 15:08:04

00066448048TRLO0

1568

94.20

XLON

 15:26:03

00066448809TRLO0

1568

94.20

XLON

 15:26:35

00066448854TRLO0

1589

94.20

XLON

 15:28:07

00066448974TRLO0

1300

94.20

XLON

 15:28:07

00066448975TRLO0

77

94.20

XLON

 15:48:07

00066450010TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 261679
EQS News ID: 1693633

 
