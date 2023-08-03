Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

3 August 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.945 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086 £0.930 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.092449 £0.939581

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,738,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2533 1.088 XDUB 08:44:35 00066455749TRLO0 442 1.088 XDUB 08:49:38 00066456075TRLO0 693 1.088 XDUB 08:49:38 00066456074TRLO0 414 1.088 XDUB 08:54:38 00066456422TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 08:54:38 00066456421TRLO0 2753 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465452TRLO0 476 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465453TRLO0 506 1.094 XDUB 11:08:39 00066465454TRLO0 1695 1.092 XDUB 11:08:42 00066465456TRLO0 1858 1.092 XDUB 11:08:42 00066465455TRLO0 3390 1.100 XDUB 12:54:52 00066468188TRLO0 901 1.100 XDUB 12:54:52 00066468189TRLO0 3331 1.094 XDUB 13:53:40 00066470153TRLO0 420 1.092 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472445TRLO0 3028 1.092 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472444TRLO0 213 1.094 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472447TRLO0 2500 1.094 XDUB 14:50:34 00066472446TRLO0 804 1.086 XDUB 15:41:04 00066477171TRLO0 440 1.086 XDUB 15:49:13 00066478312TRLO0 103 1.086 XDUB 15:49:21 00066478325TRLO0 1000 1.086 XDUB 15:53:21 00066478689TRLO0

London Stock Exchange