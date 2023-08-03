03.08.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

3 August 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.945

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

£0.930

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092449

£0.939581

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,738,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2533

1.088

XDUB

 08:44:35

00066455749TRLO0

442

1.088

XDUB

 08:49:38

00066456075TRLO0

693

1.088

XDUB

 08:49:38

00066456074TRLO0

414

1.088

XDUB

 08:54:38

00066456422TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 08:54:38

00066456421TRLO0

2753

1.094

XDUB

 11:08:39

00066465452TRLO0

476

1.094

XDUB

 11:08:39

00066465453TRLO0

506

1.094

XDUB

 11:08:39

00066465454TRLO0

1695

1.092

XDUB

 11:08:42

00066465456TRLO0

1858

1.092

XDUB

 11:08:42

00066465455TRLO0

3390

1.100

XDUB

 12:54:52

00066468188TRLO0

901

1.100

XDUB

 12:54:52

00066468189TRLO0

3331

1.094

XDUB

 13:53:40

00066470153TRLO0

420

1.092

XDUB

 14:50:34

00066472445TRLO0

3028

1.092

XDUB

 14:50:34

00066472444TRLO0

213

1.094

XDUB

 14:50:34

00066472447TRLO0

2500

1.094

XDUB

 14:50:34

00066472446TRLO0

804

1.086

XDUB

 15:41:04

00066477171TRLO0

440

1.086

XDUB

 15:49:13

00066478312TRLO0

103

1.086

XDUB

 15:49:21

00066478325TRLO0

1000

1.086

XDUB

 15:53:21

00066478689TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2864

93.00

XLON

 09:25:17

00066459704TRLO0

2174

94.00

XLON

 11:13:58

00066465554TRLO0

3738

94.50

XLON

 14:26:58

00066471214TRLO0

57

94.50

XLON

 14:27:08

00066471224TRLO0

1269

94.50

XLON

 14:27:08

00066471225TRLO0

261

94.50

XLON

 14:27:08

00066471226TRLO0

1099

94.50

XLON

 14:27:08

00066471227TRLO0

212

94.50

XLON

 14:27:08

00066471228TRLO0

180

94.50

XLON

 14:34:38

00066471652TRLO0

568

94.50

XLON

 14:34:38

00066471653TRLO0

1061

94.00

XLON

 14:50:34

00066472442TRLO0

2321

94.00

XLON

 14:50:34

00066472443TRLO0

1786

93.70

XLON

 15:49:13

00066478313TRLO0

1593

93.40

XLON

 16:10:25

00066479757TRLO0

190

93.40

XLON

 16:10:25

00066479758TRLO0

204

93.70

XLON

 16:15:36

00066480125TRLO0

423

94.00

XLON

 16:17:26

00066480237TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 261987
EQS News ID: 1694667

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,07 1,33% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX etwas fester -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An den US-Börsen geht am Freitag aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen